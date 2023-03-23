

Authors

Matt MacFarland | S&P Global Sustainable1, Thought Leadership Editor

Denise Di gennaro | S&P Global Sustainable1, Associate ESG Analyst

Kuntal Singh | S&P Global Sustainable1, ESG Innovation and Analytics Manager

Moritz Brugger | S&P Global Sustainable1, Equity Research Analyst

Food producers face the challenge of feeding a growing global population while conserving the natural resources agriculture relies on. The UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) estimated in its 2017 report, The future of food and agriculture – Trends and challenges, that demand for food will rise 50% by 2050 compared to 2012 and undergo structural changes due to population growth, urbanization and evolving consumer trends. Competition for natural resources such as water is likely to increase even more as climate change leads to fresh water scarcity in more parts of the world and intensifies in areas where water is already limited.

Agricultural practices vary widely around the world, from the large-scale industrial farms in Australia and the western U.S. to smallholder farming systems more common in South and Southeast Asia, but all farming relies to some extent on fresh water. Much of the world’s crop production — about 60% — is from farming that is entirely reliant on rainfall, according to the FAO report The State of Food and Agriculture 2020: Overcoming water challenges in agriculture. The remaining portion draws at least some of its water needs from fresh groundwater, and as climate change disrupts rainfall patterns and increases the frequency of drought in different parts of the world, more demand for groundwater could come from cropland previously supplied by rainwater.

Demand for fresh water for growing crops, alongside domestic demand for drinking water and water’s use in many industrial and manufacturing processes, will put increasing strain on water supplies in the coming decades, without efforts to adapt. S&P Global Sustainable1 physical risk data shows that cropland in some of the world’s largest food-exporting countries, such as Brazil and Ukraine, will face significantly more water stress between the 2020s and the 2050s. While farming systems in these countries face the challenge of water scarcity, support for the sustainable agriculture practices that can conserve natural resources such as fresh water is not yet universal among major global food and beverage companies, according to data from the 2022 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA).

Major food-producing nations face water stress

Efficient water usage is a top priority for food and beverage producers, as it is a major input for nearly every agricultural product across their supply chains and is often an input in the production of food products and beverages. Groundwater and irrigation play a part in raising crops even in areas that receive substantial rainfall, and arid regions rely on groundwater even more. Irrigated agriculture accounts for 70% of all freshwater withdrawal globally, according to the 2022 United Nations World Water Development Report.

Access to adequate supplies of fresh groundwater for food production will become more critical over the coming decades, as climate change disrupts weather patterns and temperatures become more extreme. S&P Global Sustainable1 data on climate hazards such as water stress shows that the largest food-exporting countries face heightened water stress by the 2050s — a trend that could have significant implications for food and beverage companies, considering their presence in and dependence on exports from these countries.