Strategies such as the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for solar and battery manufacturing and the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy’s Strategic Interventions for Green Hydrogen Transition (SIGHT) scheme are being launched to significantly increase India’s manufacturing capacity to build self-reliant supply chains. This should help the country meet domestic demand as well as position India as an alternative regional hub for export markets. Further, commissioning deadlines under the PLI scheme may be extended to allow original equipment manufacturers to scale up their facilities and start production to access the PLI’s five-year financial incentives However, in the short term, transition to local manufacturing for key components may create upward cost pressures for the sector.

Green mobility transition

India’s road map for green mobility unfolds in phases, balancing technological advancements with market readiness and infrastructure development. By 2030, the nation targets significant penetration of battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) across all segments, from two-wheelers to buses and commercial vehicles. This phased approach to the transition addresses the needs of urban and rural areas while promoting innovation and competition among manufacturers.

Initiatives such as the PLI, Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles, and Advanced Chemistry Cell schemes will make BEVs increasingly attractive, with enhanced range and faster charging, addressing concerns about practicality and convenience.

Alongside the rise of BEVs, hybrid solutions and compressed natural gas powertrains, India is focusing on the mass adoption of economically sustainable solutions such as biofuels. This promotes its agriculturalbased economy (India is the world’s largest producer of sugar), reduces imports of crude oil and LNG — a step toward self-reliance, or Atmanirbhar Bharat — and improves air quality, as biofuels are produced from waste, thus reducing pollution from crop burning and waste decomposition. India’s commitment to green mobility is underscored by its adoption of stringent emission standards and robust regulatory frameworks. The implementation of Bharat Stage 7 emissions norms aims to reduce pollution from conventional internal combustion engines, while the phased introduction of Corporate Average Fuel Efficiency/Economy norms (phase three by 2027 and phase four by 2032) should ensure a gradual but impactful transition toward greener powertrains.

Hard-to-abate industrial transition

As India accelerates manufacturing, the country’s share of global industrial production is expected to double from about 3% in 2023 to about 6% in 2050. S&P Global estimates that for a net-zero scenario, India will need about a 1.7-gigaton reduction in industrial emissions in that time. This longer-than-2030 time frame is when key breakthrough technologies that impact hard-to-abate process emissions are expected to achieve global commerciality. Key industrial sectors for applying these technologies will include refining and chemicals, nonferrous metals such as aluminum, iron and steel, and cement.