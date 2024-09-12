Integrating adaptation strategies with mitigation efforts could accelerate India’s climate response. In 2023, the country presented its initial adaptation strategy to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, outlining the challenges and its planned actions for climate adaptation. The communiqué indicated that total adaptation-relevant expenditure was 5.6% of GDP in 2021–22, growing from a share of 3.7% in 2015–16. It also estimated that US$680 billion, or 56.68 trillion Indian rupees, would be required until 2030 for adaptation without any additionality in a business-as-usual scenario, with 2023–24 as the reference year.

The lack of climate finance is the fundamental challenge deterring adaptation efforts, but this is not unique to India. The UN Environment Programme’s “Adaptation Gap Report 2023” estimated the adaptation finance gap for developing countries is US$194 billion to US$366 billion per year. Mitigation finance, including private investment, has dominated climate finance in Asia-Pacific, accounting for 91% of total flows, or US$472.5 billion. Adaptation finance accounted for only 8%, US$40.8 billion, mostly from public funding, according to a 2023 Asian Development Bank report.

Adaptation and mitigation have been central to climate finance, but recognition of loss and damage is growing as a third crucial element. At COP28, held in 2023 in the United Arab Emirates, India supported implementing the fund for responding to loss and damage. In India’s 2024–25 Union Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled plans for a climate finance taxonomy aimed at boosting funding for climate change adaptation and mitigation by attracting more international investment and fostering public-private collaboration.

Aside from finance, adaptation requires mapping vulnerability at a grassroots level. While mitigation strategies benefit from top-tier policies such as setting emissions reduction goals or increasing renewable energy, adaptation needs a bottom-up strategy with active participation from local stakeholders. It demands the efforts of multiple verticals, from village-level governance to state and central ministries. Climate adaptation strategies must be customized to specific local geographies and climatic contexts as there is no holistic solution. This need for customization, combined with diverse socioeconomic conditions, poses a barrier to the widespread application of adaptation measures.