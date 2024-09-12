India is a leading global power with a unique voice that is increasingly representative of emerging markets. Strategically located, with promising growth and a young workforce, India is increasingly influencing the world.

S&P Global and CRISIL’s journey with Look Forward: India’s Moment in 2023 demonstrated the value we can deliver to our customers by taking an in-depth look at the country from interconnecting vantage points. This inaugural edition of India Forward, prepared by S&P Global’s cross-divisional India Research Chapter initiative, provides distinct thought leadership on India by combining local expertise, global perspectives and our full suite of capabilities.

Inside India Forward: Emerging Perspectives, our researchers and analysts have provided essential intelligence on the many factors shaping India’s future. India’s medium-term prospects are healthy and poised to deliver sustained growth, buoyed by likely structural reforms, opportunities within the AI sector and more efficient agriculture. India’s inclusion in global bond indexes opens new opportunities, portending sizable foreign inflows into government debt. At a time of increasing geopolitical competition, how India takes advantage of its long coastline for trade opportunities will be crucial. The same goes for the country’s multidimensional energy future, with growing energy demand and the need for sustainable technology investments.

Our annual research in India Forward will highlight the risks and opportunities that India encounters on its path to becoming the world’s third-largest economy by 2030.

India is building on its moment, and S&P Global and CRISIL are committed to powering the Indian market with integrated ratings, analytics, data and insights. The country is special to us as it is the location of our largest global workforce and India Forward is a testament to our commitment.