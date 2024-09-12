S&P Global Offerings
India is a leading global power with a unique voice that is increasingly representative of emerging markets. Strategically located, with promising growth and a young workforce, India is increasingly influencing the world.
S&P Global and CRISIL’s journey with Look Forward: India’s Moment in 2023 demonstrated the value we can deliver to our customers by taking an in-depth look at the country from interconnecting vantage points. This inaugural edition of India Forward, prepared by S&P Global’s cross-divisional India Research Chapter initiative, provides distinct thought leadership on India by combining local expertise, global perspectives and our full suite of capabilities.
Inside India Forward: Emerging Perspectives, our researchers and analysts have provided essential intelligence on the many factors shaping India’s future. India’s medium-term prospects are healthy and poised to deliver sustained growth, buoyed by likely structural reforms, opportunities within the AI sector and more efficient agriculture. India’s inclusion in global bond indexes opens new opportunities, portending sizable foreign inflows into government debt. At a time of increasing geopolitical competition, how India takes advantage of its long coastline for trade opportunities will be crucial. The same goes for the country’s multidimensional energy future, with growing energy demand and the need for sustainable technology investments.
Our annual research in India Forward will highlight the risks and opportunities that India encounters on its path to becoming the world’s third-largest economy by 2030.
India is building on its moment, and S&P Global and CRISIL are committed to powering the Indian market with integrated ratings, analytics, data and insights. The country is special to us as it is the location of our largest global workforce and India Forward is a testament to our commitment.
President and Chief Executive Officer, S&P Global
As the world's most populous country, India faces unique opportunities and challenges in maximizing its labor potential for economic growth. This episode covers key topics such as employment prospects post-elections, government initiatives for upskilling, and the critical role of female labor participation. Tune in for insightful analysis on how India can harness its workforce to become a global manufacturing hub while navigating the complexities of a dynamic labor market.
The India Research Chapter brings together experts from across divisions and functions of S&P Global and CRISIL (an S&P Global company) to focus on the opportunities, risks and potential that will shape India’s future. It is a strategic initiative aimed at providing in-depth, timely insights and thought leadership into the complexities and dynamism of the Indian economy and its diverse sectors and industries. The 2024 key research themes are:
Head of India Leadership Council (S&P Global and CRISIL) and Chief Data Officer
Abhishek Tomar is the Chief Data Officer at S&P Global Market Intelligence and a member of the division’s operating committee.
Managing Director and CEO, CRISIL
Senior Vice President and Chief Energy Strategist
Dr. Atul Arya is Senior Vice President and Chief Energy Strategist at S&P Global Commodity Insights. He is responsible for integrating energy content, analysis and insights across the entire energy value chain and for c-suite client engagements.
Global Head of Communications
Managing Director, India Operations
Head of Asia-Pacific Country Risk
Deepa Kumar is the head of Asia-Pacific Country Risk. She leads a team that delivers thought leadership and analysis on a range of APAC-wide topics including political reordering, evolving regulatory trends, risk of conflict in the region, dynamics impacting regional supply chains, the future of technology governance, and the increasing importance of national security in regional trade and energy transition.
Executive Director, Global Energy Transitions & Clean Tech Consulting
Executive Director, in Energy Transition and Clean Tech Global Consulting team, S&P Global Commodity Insights
Head of India Content
Senior Research Analyst, Upstream Companies and Transactions
Mansi Anand is a Senior Research Analyst in the Upstream Companies and Transactions at S&P Global Commodity Insights.
Senior Manager, ESG Methodology and Scores
Senior Consultant, Energy Transition & Clean Tech Consulting
Associate Director, South Asia Power & Renewables
Ankita Chauhan is an associate director at S&P Global Commodity Insights, focuses on renewable energy research for South Asian markets.
Managing Director, Sector Lead Financial Services Ratings
Economics Associate Director, Economic Indices
Pollyanna De Lima is an associate director for Economic Indices at S&P Global Market Intelligence
Director, India & ASEAN Automotive Market
Puneet Gupta is an expert for the Indian automotive market at S&P Global Mobility and is responsible for trend analysis, demand modelling, product planning, shared mobility and electrification trends.
Senior Director, Gas, Power and Climate Solutions
Rashika Gupta, Ph.D., is a Senior Director on the APAC Climate & Sustainability team at S&P Global Commodity Insights, responsible for Power & Renewables research and analysis for the South Asian countries.
Senior Editor, Technology, Journal of Commerce
Eric Johnson is the JOC's Senior Editor, Technology, where he leads coverage and analysis of technology’s impact on global logistics and trade.
Chief Economist, CRISIL
Vice President, Global Head of Shipping Analytics and Research
Rahul Kapoor is the global head of shipping analytics & research for S&P Global Commodity Insights and is based in Singapore.
Head of EssentialTech COE and Innovation, S&P Global
Director, Upstream Strategies and Transformation
Rajeev Lala is a Associate Director in Companies and Transactions Research at S&P Global Commodity Insights.
Senior Economist, Banking Risk Service
Angus Lam is an economist working at the Banking Risk Service team of the Economics & Country Risk directorate at S&P Global Market Intelligence.
Senior Consultant
Head of Asia-Pacific Economics
Hanna Luchnikava-Schorsch, principal economist for the Asia-Pacific region, is the lead India economist with the Global Economics group at S&P Global Market Intelligence.
Thought Leadership Editor
India Correspondent, Journal of Commerce
Associate Director, Agribusiness Consulting
Asia Energy Editor
Executive Director and Global Head of Process Economics Program
Rajiv Narang is Director of Process Economics Program, based out of New Delhi at S&P Global Commodity Insights.
Vice President, Fuels, Chemicals and Resource Solutions
Principal Consultant, Energy Transitions & Cleantech Consulting
Head of Credit Research Emerging Markets
Senior Economist, Asia-Pacific
South Asia Lead, Fuels and Refining
Director, Research, CRISIL Market Intelligence & Analytics
Senior Research Analyst, Powertrain Forecast, India
Managing Director, Digital Solutions India
Executive Director, Oil Markets and Downstream Consulting, Middle East and South Asia
Gaurav Srivastava is Executive Director in OMD Consulting team covering Middle East and South Asia regions at S&P Global Commodity Insights.
Director, Corporate Engagement for Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa
Research Intern, India Research Chapter
Lead Editor
Ellen White, Editor
Copy Editors
Benjamin Yang, Editor
William Lockwood, Senior Editorial Manager
Graphics Editor
Matthew Schick, Senior Editor, Visuals
Project Managers
Pooja Nair, Director
Shipra Singh, Senior Project Manager
Aria Wahal, Intern
Production Manager
Brianne Paschen, Senior Design Manager
Website Development
Kurt Burger, Marketing Specialist
Social Outreach
Camille McManus, Marketing Specialist
Communications Lead
Saumya Bhushan, Director of Corporate Communications, South Asia