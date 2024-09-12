Skip to Content Skip to Menu Skip to Footer

India is a leading global power with a unique voice that is increasingly representative of emerging markets. Strategically located, with promising growth and a young workforce, India is increasingly influencing the world.

S&P Global and CRISIL’s journey with Look Forward: India’s Moment in 2023 demonstrated the value we can deliver to our customers by taking an in-depth look at the country from interconnecting vantage points. This inaugural edition of India Forward, prepared by S&P Global’s cross-divisional India Research Chapter initiative, provides distinct thought leadership on India by combining local expertise, global perspectives and our full suite of capabilities.

Inside India Forward: Emerging Perspectives, our researchers and analysts have provided essential intelligence on the many factors shaping India’s future. India’s medium-term prospects are healthy and poised to deliver sustained growth, buoyed by likely structural reforms, opportunities within the AI sector and more efficient agriculture. India’s inclusion in global bond indexes opens new opportunities, portending sizable foreign inflows into government debt. At a time of increasing geopolitical competition, how India takes advantage of its long coastline for trade opportunities will be crucial. The same goes for the country’s multidimensional energy future, with growing energy demand and the need for sustainable technology investments.

Our annual research in India Forward will highlight the risks and opportunities that India encounters on its path to becoming the world’s third-largest economy by 2030.

India is building on its moment, and S&P Global and CRISIL are committed to powering the Indian market with integrated ratings, analytics, data and insights. The country is special to us as it is the location of our largest global workforce and India Forward is a testament to our commitment. 

The Decisive
14 September 2024

India's Demographic Dividend

About this episode

As the world's most populous country, India faces unique opportunities and challenges in maximizing its labor potential for economic growth. This episode covers key topics such as employment prospects post-elections, government initiatives for upskilling, and the critical role of female labor participation. Tune in for insightful analysis on how India can harness its workforce to become a global manufacturing hub while navigating the complexities of a dynamic labor market.

Listen and subscribe to The Decisive

About the S&P Global India Research Chapter

The India Research Chapter brings together experts from across divisions and functions of S&P Global and CRISIL (an S&P Global company) to focus on the opportunities, risks and potential that will shape India’s future. It is a strategic initiative aimed at providing in-depth, timely insights and thought leadership into the complexities and dynamism of the Indian economy and its diverse sectors and industries. The 2024 key research themes are:

India's Economic Landscape

Balancing Energy Security & Energy Transition

Future of Capital Markets

Digital Disruption and Artificial Intelligence

Geopolitical Scenarios

Trade, Resources & Supply Chains

Agriculture

Sustainability

Sponsors and Leads of the IRC

Abhishek Tomar

Abhishek Tomar

Head of India Leadership Council (S&P Global and CRISIL) and Chief Data Officer

Abhishek Tomar is the Chief Data Officer at S&P Global Market Intelligence and a member of the division’s operating committee.

Amish Mehta

Amish Mehta

Managing Director and CEO, CRISIL

Atul Arya, Ph.D.

Atul Arya, Ph.D.

Senior Vice President and Chief Energy Strategist

Dr. Atul Arya is Senior Vice President and Chief Energy Strategist at S&P Global Commodity Insights. He is responsible for integrating energy content, analysis and insights across the entire energy value chain and for c-suite client engagements.

Farhan Husain

Farhan Husain

Global Head of Communications

Nilam Patel

Nilam Patel

Managing Director, India Operations

Deepa Kumar

Deepa Kumar

Head of Asia-Pacific Country Risk

Deepa Kumar is the head of Asia-Pacific Country Risk. She leads a team that delivers thought leadership and analysis on a range of APAC-wide topics including political reordering, evolving regulatory trends, risk of conflict in the region, dynamics impacting regional supply chains, the future of technology governance, and the increasing importance of national security in regional trade and energy transition.

Gauri Jauhar

Gauri Jauhar

Executive Director, Global Energy Transitions & Clean Tech Consulting

Executive Director, in Energy Transition and Clean Tech Global Consulting team, S&P Global Commodity Insights

Contributors

Pulkit Agarwal

Pulkit Agarwal

Head of India Content

Mansi Anand

Mansi Anand

Senior Research Analyst, Upstream Companies and Transactions

Mansi Anand is a Senior Research Analyst in the Upstream Companies and Transactions at S&P Global Commodity Insights.

Zafar Ansari

Zafar Ansari

Senior Manager, ESG Methodology and Scores

Amrita Arora

Amrita Arora

Senior Consultant, Energy Transition & Clean Tech Consulting

Ankita Chauhan

Ankita Chauhan

Associate Director, South Asia Power & Renewables

Ankita Chauhan is an associate director at S&P Global Commodity Insights, focuses on renewable energy research for South Asian markets.

Geeta Chugh

Geeta Chugh

Managing Director, Sector Lead Financial Services Ratings

Pollyanna De Lima

Pollyanna De Lima

Economics Associate Director, Economic Indices

Pollyanna De Lima is an associate director for Economic Indices at S&P Global Market Intelligence

Puneet Gupta

Puneet Gupta

Director, India & ASEAN Automotive Market

Puneet Gupta is an expert for the Indian automotive market at S&P Global Mobility and is responsible for trend analysis, demand modelling, product planning, shared mobility and electrification trends.

Rashika Gupta, Ph.D.

Rashika Gupta, Ph.D.

Senior Director, Gas, Power and Climate Solutions

Rashika Gupta, Ph.D., is a Senior Director on the APAC Climate & Sustainability team at S&P Global Commodity Insights, responsible for Power & Renewables research and analysis for the South Asian countries.

Eric Johnson

Eric Johnson

Senior Editor, Technology, Journal of Commerce

Eric Johnson is the JOC's Senior Editor, Technology, where he leads coverage and analysis of technology’s impact on global logistics and trade.

Dharmakirti Joshi

Dharmakirti Joshi

Chief Economist, CRISIL

Rahul Kapoor

Rahul Kapoor

Vice President, Global Head of Shipping Analytics and Research

Rahul Kapoor is the global head of shipping analytics & research for S&P Global Commodity Insights and is based in Singapore.

Shankar Krishnamurthy

Shankar Krishnamurthy

Head of EssentialTech COE and Innovation, S&P Global

Rajeev Lala

Rajeev Lala

Director, Upstream Strategies and Transformation

Rajeev Lala is a Associate Director in Companies and Transactions Research at S&P Global Commodity Insights.

Angus Lam

Angus Lam

Senior Economist, Banking Risk Service

Angus Lam is an economist working at the Banking Risk Service team of the Economics & Country Risk directorate at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Brian Lawson

Brian Lawson

Senior Consultant

Hanna Luchnikava-Schorsch

Hanna Luchnikava-Schorsch

Head of Asia-Pacific Economics

Hanna Luchnikava-Schorsch, principal economist for the Asia-Pacific region, is the lead India economist with the Global Economics group at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Matt Macfarland

Matt Macfarland

Thought Leadership Editor

Bency Mathew

Bency Mathew

India Correspondent, Journal of Commerce

Swati Mathur

Swati Mathur

Associate Director, Agribusiness Consulting

Sambit Mohanty

Sambit Mohanty

Asia Energy Editor

Rajiv Narang

Rajiv Narang

Executive Director and Global Head of Process Economics Program

Rajiv Narang is Director of Process Economics Program, based out of New Delhi at S&P Global Commodity Insights.

Ravi Narayanaswamy

Ravi Narayanaswamy

Vice President, Fuels, Chemicals and Resource Solutions

Vedant Patil

Vedant Patil

Principal Consultant, Energy Transitions & Cleantech Consulting

Jose Perez-Gorozpe

Jose Perez-Gorozpe

Head of Credit Research Emerging Markets

Vishrut Rana

Vishrut Rana

Senior Economist, Asia-Pacific

Abhishek Ranjan

Abhishek Ranjan

South Asia Lead, Fuels and Refining

Pushan Sharma

Pushan Sharma

Director, Research, CRISIL Market Intelligence & Analytics

Vivek Sharma

Vivek Sharma

Senior Research Analyst, Powertrain Forecast, India

Sugandha Srikanteswaran

Sugandha Srikanteswaran

Managing Director, Digital Solutions India

Gaurav Srivastava

Gaurav Srivastava

Executive Director, Oil Markets and Downstream Consulting, Middle East and South Asia

Gaurav Srivastava is Executive Director in OMD Consulting team covering Middle East and South Asia regions at S&P Global Commodity Insights.

Radhika Tomar

Radhika Tomar

Director, Corporate Engagement for Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa

Aria Wahal

Aria Wahal

Research Intern, India Research Chapter

Key Support

