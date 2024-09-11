The corporate sector, on the other hand, has deleveraged in recent years, improving its financial flexibility and ability to pursue capacity expansion.

There are initial signs that the private sector investment cycle is gaining momentum. Government investment in infrastructure and the concomitant revival of the housing sector are crowding in private investments in linked sectors such as steel and cement.

Policy efforts are leading to an improvement in India’s logistics environment and supporting investment. However, India’s logistics performance still trails that of regional peers, and policymakers have deployed industrial plans to support private investment in strategic areas.

Private corporate investment is also picking up in some emerging segments where the PLI scheme has been introduced. Electronics and pharmaceuticals are the two success stories here. Solar photovoltaic manufacturing and advanced carbon composite batteries are set to be the next big-ticket investments under the PLI over the next couple years. That said, PLIled investments are likely to peak in fiscal 2025–26 unless new sectors are added, according to CRISIL estimates.

CRISIL Research’s assessment of over 700 listed large and midsize corporates — excluding oil and gas, and banking, financial and insurance services — indicates that capital expenditure improved 8% between fiscal years 2020–21 and 2022–23. However, that momentum was not broad based. The capex is calculated as a change in gross block, or the total value of all the assets a company owns.