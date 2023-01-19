Hanna Luchnikava-Schorsch, principal economist for the Asia-Pacific region, is the lead India economist with the Global Economics group at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Her research focuses on macroeconomic, financial and business developments in Asia, with particular emphasis on India and South Asia. Among the issues she tracks are monetary and fiscal policies, financial and labor markets, as well as foreign trade and investment. She has prior experience in macroeconomic forecasting and market research gained with leading global institutions and firms, including the World Bank and McKinsey & Company.

Her university degrees include a Bachelor of Arts in International Relations from the Belarusian State University, Minsk, Belarus, and a master's degree in International Economics and Finance from the International Business School at Brandeis University, Waltham, Massachusetts, US.