Our world is in the midst of an unprecedented period of transition and uncertainty, but one fact that unites all observers is that India faces a defining opportunity to capitalize on this moment.

Economically and politically, there are few global issues that can be solved without the cooperation of India, a fact that is highlighted by the country’s agenda for its presidency of the G20 in 2023. As in our previous Look Forward reports, our analysts have leveraged their deep sector and geographic knowledge as well as our data and insights to take a deep dive into a specific subject. This time, we look at the opportunities, risks and potential for India to strengthen its claim to be a true global superpower in the next 10 years.

We hope this research will help our customers around the world understand one of the most dynamic and fast-changing countries on Earth. From energy transition to the global economy, agriculture to transportation, supply chains to technological innovation, India is at the center of it all. However, the road ahead is far from straight, and navigating it will require decision-making that considers a vast array of potential scenarios, both at home and globally.

This report has been organized by the S&P Global Research Council, which is focused on the key global themes of energy security, climate and sustainability, technology and digital disruptions, supply chains, capital markets and geopolitical shocks. The foundation of the report is the work we do every day to deliver essential intelligence to our customers and the market — on India and on other topics that matter.

CRISIL is driven by its mission of making markets function better as India’s foremost provider of ratings, data, research, analytics and solutions. This report also shows the value of being part of S&P Global as it marries local expertise with global perspectives and leverages capabilities across the organization.