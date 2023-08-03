Skip to Content Skip to Menu Skip to Footer

Our world is in the midst of an unprecedented period of transition and uncertainty, but one fact that unites all observers is that India faces a defining opportunity to capitalize on this moment.

Economically and politically, there are few global issues that can be solved without the cooperation of India, a fact that is highlighted by the country’s agenda for its presidency of the G20 in 2023. As in our previous Look Forward reports, our analysts have leveraged their deep sector and geographic knowledge as well as our data and insights to take a deep dive into a specific subject. This time, we look at the opportunities, risks and potential for India to strengthen its claim to be a true global superpower in the next 10 years.

We hope this research will help our customers around the world understand one of the most dynamic and fast-changing countries on Earth. From energy transition to the global economy, agriculture to transportation, supply chains to technological innovation, India is at the center of it all. However, the road ahead is far from straight, and navigating it will require decision-making that considers a vast array of potential scenarios, both at home and globally.

This report has been organized by the S&P Global Research Council, which is focused on the key global themes of energy security, climate and sustainability, technology and digital disruptions, supply chains, capital markets and geopolitical shocks. The foundation of the report is the work we do every day to deliver essential intelligence to our customers and the market — on India and on other topics that matter.

CRISIL is driven by its mission of making markets function better as India’s foremost provider of ratings, data, research, analytics and solutions. This report also shows the value of being part of S&P Global as it marries local expertise with global perspectives and leverages capabilities across the organization.

Amish Mehta

S&P Global

Amish Mehta

Managing Director and CEO, CRISIL

Sponsors & Contributors

Atul Arya, Ph.D.

S&P Global Commodity Insights

Atul Arya, Ph.D.

Senior Vice President and Chief Energy Strategist

Alexandra Dimitrijevic

S&P Global Ratings

Alexandra Dimitrijevic

Global Head of Research & Development

Martina L. Cheung

S&P Global Ratings

Martina L. Cheung

President, S&P Global Ratings

Lindsay Newman

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Lindsay Newman

Head of Geopolitical Thought Leadership, Economics & Country Risk

Hana Beckwith

S&P Global Sustainable1

Hana Beckwith

ESG Specialist

Rajiv Biswas

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Rajiv Biswas

Executive Director and Asia-Pacific Chief Economist

Stuart Bowles

S&P Global Sustainable1

Stuart Bowles

ESG Analyist

Paul Gruenwald, Ph.D.

S&P Global Ratings

Paul Gruenwald, Ph.D.

Global Chief Economist

Puneet Gupta

S&P Global Mobility

Puneet Gupta

Director, India & ASEAN Automotive Market

Puneet Gupta is an expert for the Indian automotive market at S&P Global Mobility and is responsible for trend analysis, demand modelling, product planning, shared mobility and electrification trends.

Gauri Jauhar

S&P Global Commodity Insights

Gauri Jauhar

Executive Director, Global Energy Transitions & Clean Tech Consulting

Executive Director, in Energy Transition and Clean Tech Global Consulting team, S&P Global Commodity Insights

Dharmakirti Joshi

S&P Global

Dharmakirti Joshi

Chief Economist, CRISIL

Rahul Kapoor

S&P Global Commodity Insights

Rahul Kapoor

Vice President, Global Head of Shipping Analytics and Research

Rahul Kapoor is the global head of shipping analytics & research for S&P Global Commodity Insights and is based in Singapore.

Sana Khan

S&P Global Commodity Insights

Sana Khan

Agribusiness Consultant

Sana Khan is a Consultant within the North American Agribusiness Consulting Team at S&P Global Commodity Insights.

Shankar Krishnamurthy

S&P Global

Shankar Krishnamurthy

Head of EssentialTech COE and Innovation, S&P Global

Deepa Kumar

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Deepa Kumar

Head of Asia-Pacific Country Risk and Co-Lead, India Research Chapter

Jennifer Laidlaw

S&P Global Sustainable1

Jennifer Laidlaw

Senior Writer

Angus Lam

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Angus Lam

Senior Economist, Banking Risk Service

Angus Lam is an economist working at the Banking Risk Service team of the Economics & Country Risk directorate at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Brian Lawson

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Brian Lawson

Senior Consultant

Rick Lord

S&P Global Sustainable1

Rick Lord

Head of Innovation Methodology

Sophie Malin

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Sophie Malin

Senior Economist, Pricing and Purchasing

Sophie Malin is a senior economist with the pricing and purchasing service, at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Sambit Mohanty

S&P Global Commodity Insights

Sambit Mohanty

Asia Energy Editor

Swati Mathur

S&P Global Commodity Insights

Swati Mathur

Associate Director, Agribusiness Consulting

Sampath Sharma Nariyanuri, CFA

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Sampath Sharma Nariyanuri, CFA

Research Analyst

Jose Perez-Gorozpe

S&P Global Ratings

Jose Perez-Gorozpe

Head of Credit Research Emerging Markets

Prem Premakumar

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Prem Premakumar

Director, Industry Insights

Aries Poon

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Aries Poon

Director, Head of Asia-Pacific Insights and Analysis

Aries Poon oversees a team of economists and country-risk experts for S&P Global Market Intelligence.

 

Chris Rogers

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Chris Rogers

Head of Supply Chain Research

Annie Sabater

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Annie Sabater

Associate Industry Expert, Central Data

Juan Sacoto

S&P Global Commodity Insights

Juan Sacoto

Executive Director and Head of Global Agribusiness Consulting

Juan is Executive Director and Head of Global Agribusiness Consulting.  He’s been at the forefront of the agriculture industry for over 25 years - and has witnessed firsthand the major role it’s playing in decarbonization.  

Tasnim Safian

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Tasnim Safian

Economist, Industry Insights

Tom Scott

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Tom Scott

Vice President, Agribusiness Consulting

Hafiz Noor Shams

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Hafiz Noor Shams

Associate Director, Economics

Hafiz Noor Shams is an Associate Director within the Comparative Industry Service at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Gaurav Sharma

S&P Global Mobility

Gaurav Sharma

Senior Analyst, Automotive Sales Forecast

Kuntal Singh

S&P Global Sustainable1

Kuntal Singh

ESG Innovation and Analytics Manager

Ashima Tyagi

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Ashima Tyagi

Economics Associate Director, Pricing & Purchasing

Ashima Tyagi is an economics associate director at Pricing & Purchasing Service, Global Intelligence & Analytics

Cornis van der Lugt

S&P Global Sustainable1

Cornis van der Lugt

Senior Manager, ESG Research

