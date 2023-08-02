Cooperative Federalism in Focus: India’s Adoption of the Goods and Services Tax

An example of cooperative federalism in India is the 2017 adoption of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), which marked a massive center-state alignment. GST was introduced with the goal of boosting integration in the Indian economy and of potentially spurring foreign investment. States transferred significant tax collection powers to the center under GST in return for economic efficiencies.

Placing the central government at the heart of GST incentivizes it to focus on the advantages of the system rather than its drawbacks. The potential gains include simpler taxes for small businesses, easier interstate trade and improved government revenue collection. The biggest impediment for the central government is working out how to divide tax revenue between the various states.

Calls from both more and less developed states to change how GST funds are redistributed — along with the central government’s response — will test the system’s spirit of cooperative federalism. States’ increasing responsibility for policy execution, including politically sensitive social welfare schemes, will further intensify this argument.

The GST Council, which includes representation from all states and the center, will help in maximizing GST’s benefits and in addressing states’ concerns. It can also serve as a template for center-state coordination in other areas.

Competitive Federalism on the Horizon: Indian States’ Approach to Reform

Indian states’ unique pathways to growth will influence their future reforms and development. Competition among states will also only increase as the country’s huge and expanding population of workers and consumers fuels investor interest in the country.

Indian states will likely adopt differing policies for land acquisitions, tax incentives and especially labor reform, reflecting local conditions. They will also want to deliver reforms in ways that give them an advantage over other states in the competition for foreign direct investment.

Tensions between states and the central government are also inherent in the system because of states’ reliance on the central government for revenue. An argument is often presented that relations can ease when the same party runs the state and the central government, but these spells are intermittent owing to subnational election cycles.

The center and states will continue to diverge at times on policy, but the overarching ambition to maximize India’s growth potential and geopolitical influence remains the same. Businesses operating in India must recognize that each state is distinct and that each needs its own curated solution. Still, the country’s reform gradualism lessens policy uncertainty that stems from political upheavals.