Policies seeking to mitigate gender discrimination and address lingering structural imbalances will enable women to outsource care responsibilities, participate more in higher education and leverage the increasing formalization of work. For instance, the central government’s Mission Shakti program offers safe havens for women at risk of abuse, creche support services, accommodation for working women and gap funding for female entrepreneurs. Vocational training specifically targeted at women of different ages and from different socioeconomic groups is also being offered at 19 National Skill Training Institutes for Women.

Looking Forward

Labor dynamics will be pivotal in achieving India’s domestic growth targets and its global ambitions.

A key impediment to overcome will be public perception that upskilling is a last resort for those who have opted out of the formal academic system. This was acknowledged by the government in MSDE’s Annual Report 2021-22. Consolidating and streamlining upskilling schemes may also improve their effectiveness. MSDE has a challenging task in coordinating skill-development programs spread across multiple ministries and associated departments within the central and state governments.

Boosting female labor participation will partly depend upon an evolution in the perception of the role of women in Indian society. This will reduce barriers for women entering the workforce and diminish gender discrimination more broadly.

India’s demographic dividend will help drive the country’s domestic and global ambitions, but appropriate and timely policy interventions will be key in achieving the desired goals.

Q&A Dharmendra Pradhan

India’s Minister of Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship What does the government see as the public sector’s role in reaping India’s favorable demographic dividend? India is home to more than 600 million people aged between 18 and 35, with 65% under the age of 35. India’s demographic dividend is expected to persist at least until 2055–56 and will peak around 2041, when the share of the working-age population — 20–59 years — is expected to hit 59%. It is an opportunity which can be harnessed if the right conditions are there or created. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we have launched a futuristic National Education Policy (NEP). Experts have found that over 80% of a child’s brain development occurs prior to the age of six years. Based on this, for the first time in India’s history, early childhood care and education have been brought under the formal schooling system. Our government is ensuring that multilingualism is part of NEP. Prime Minister Modi has envisioned India to be the skill capital of the world. We have made tremendous progress at speed and scale in skilling, reskilling and upskilling our youth. We have skilled more than 63.5 million people under various initiatives and have created a network of skill institutes and are encouraging more and more women to take up vocational training. What does the government envision as the role of entrepreneurship in creating high employment and economic growth? And what is the strategy in education to inspire entrepreneurship? Our prime minister has called entrepreneurs India’s “growth ambassadors” and has pledged to make India an entrepreneurship hub. With the launch of NEP 2020, the focus has been to shift the mindset of the youth from being jobseekers to job creators. Prime Minister Modi has said that wealth creation is a great national service and there is a need to recognize and encourage wealth creators. India is also setting up laboratories in schools across the country to foster curiosity, creativity and imagination in young minds, as well as to inculcate skills, such as a design mindset, computational thinking, adaptive learning and physical computing. We are also fast setting up and growing a network of incubation centers to promote innovation and entrepreneurship. I say it proudly that today we have the third-largest startup ecosystem in the world and eagerly await to be at the No. 1 spot with our policies and strategies. To give you some statistics, there were more than 90,000 startups in 2022 in India versus less than 1,000 in 2016. We now have over 100 unicorns. Over the years, these unicorns have raised over $94 billion in funding and have a combined valuation of $344 billion. NEP 2020 is driving a wave of change and promoting skill-based education that not only minimizes the social stigma attached to taking up a vocation as a career, but also exposes the youth to multiple career paths, including entrepreneurship. How will automation and technological developments impact and influence government policies? Automation and groundbreaking advancements in technology are fundamentally changing the nature of work in more ways than one can think. Trends such as demographic transitions and technological changes such as Industry 4.0, Web 3.0, extended reality technology and AI are bringing immense possibilities that will forever change lives. We need to accept and adapt to these changes and do it fast. It is inevitable that the future of work will be characterized by the collaboration of boundaryless teams that will collapse all barriers to imagination, productivity and creativity. Our ambition is also to make India a global powerhouse for AI. As technology becomes more integrated into governance and public services, ensuring cybersecurity and protecting citizens have also become paramount. Therefore, we are developing robust policies and regulations to safeguard critical infrastructure, protect against cyberthreats and establish frameworks for data privacy and consent. The rapidly evolving future of work will lead to some skills rising in importance whereas some other skills will witness a decline. NEP 2020 provides the opportunity for that alignment. Interviewed by Sambit Mohanty, Editorial Lead, Petroleum News at S&P Global Commodity Insights. Sambit is based in Singapore.





