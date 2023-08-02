Index Inclusion To Lower Borrowing Cost, Free Resources for Private Sector

Higher foreign participation in India’s domestic government debt market would increase demand and meaningfully lower the cost of new government debt issuance. It would also free up resources for the private sector. Successful completion of more large-scale domestic corporate offerings would deepen the domestic capital market, providing additional pricing benchmarks and improving liquidity, attracting even greater foreign involvement.

Market estimates suggest inclusion in major bond indexes could attract an initial inflow of US$20 billion-US$40 billion, increasing to US$180 billion over the next decade.

India Likely To Phase Out Capital Controls Gradually, Limiting Scope for Capital Outflows

The liberalization of capital account convertibility is “a process rather than an event,” Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said in November 2020. The suggestion that restrictions on local investors investing abroad will be eased in stages remains the likely trajectory.

Wider Access to Overseas Capital Markets To Broaden India’s Funding Sources

Easing rules for Indian companies to raise debt and equity externally and wider sovereign use of major international markets would broaden India’s funding sources.

Existing laws prohibit direct listing of Indian companies on a foreign stock exchange. Secondary overseas listing is allowed, but there are restrictions on overseas issue size and the amount of paid-up capital. At a sovereign level, India’s external borrowing comes mostly from multilateral and bilateral sources, while state governments are not allowed to borrow abroad directly. Plans to raise up to US$10 billion from overseas public debt markets stalled in 2019. India would be well-received if it chose to borrow in US dollars, as demonstrated by past dollar issuance by Indian borrowers.

Tax Reform To Increase Appeal of Domestic Capital Market

Simpler tax structures and greater alignment with international practices would increase the appeal of domestic capital markets.

India applies capital gains tax to profits on government bonds, a major constraint driving its exclusion from global bond indexes. The international norm is to permit payment on sale without withholding.

A simpler regime would also reduce tax-based arbitrage between financial products. In the private market, foreign funds and nonresident investors pay a tax on the difference between capital raised and the fair value of securities sold, the so-called angel tax, according to Union Budget 2023. Investors believe that the levy discourages investments by foreign private equity and venture capitalists in India’s startups while hindering broader portfolio inflows.