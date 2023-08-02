Elsewhere, shared mobility will play an important role for effective utilization of vehicles, and better public transportation may ease congestion and pollution.

Still, the mobility of 1.4 billion people needs to be transformed around the four I’s to realize a greener future. This change must be made gradually, and it will require infrastructure developments and technological advancements to make future mobility accessible to all.

Q&A

Sunita Narain

Director General, Centre for Science and Environment

What is your vision for sustainable mobility in India?

We know mobility is key for economic growth and livelihood security, particularly in our urban areas, where work and home are distant. My vision is a mobility system that is affordable and accessible for all, yet modern, convenient and clean. Let me explain why I say this. Currently, as per official data, the bulk of people in our cities do not drive personal vehicles; less than 15%-20% on average commute by personal car. Yet personal cars take up the bulk of our road space, and, like other cities in the world, we are struggling to build more highways and fight the battle of the bulge. A city like Delhi has over 25% of its land area under road infrastructure, 90% of which caters to the 15%-20% of the commuting population that travels in personal vehicles. The bulk of people in cities still walk, cycle or take the bus, or now the metro — this is where the huge opportunity is. We need to envision and reengineer our cities so that people can use public transport that is massively augmented and available to all. Most importantly, for public transport to work, we need last-mile connectivity. People cannot take a bus or metro if they cannot walk or cross the road — our cities need to be redesigned not for the ease of moving vehicles but moving people.

What is the link between mobility and sustainability in India?

We face a challenge of toxic air pollution, which is endangering our health. The key contributors to pollution are vehicles in our cities and the use of unclean fuel for energy. This is in spite of the huge efforts made by the government to introduce clean fuel and vehicle emission standards. The fact is we have a large fleet of older vehicles, and as we introduce newer, cleaner variants of fuels, the sheer number of older vehicles on the road negates the impact of cleaner fuels. Congestion on roads adds to pollution as well.

We also know that transport-related emissions are a key contributor to greenhouse gas emissions. So, as India moves to transforming its mobility systems, it will improve air quality in our cities as well as decarbonize our transport sector. It is a clear opportunity for co-benefit. This is particularly important as we can see that with only 15%-20% of people driving, the airshed is polluted. We literally do not have the space for the remaining 80% of people to drive personal vehicles, which will then contribute to emissions. Like the issue of climate justice in our world, this needs policies deliberately designed to cater to the growing needs of people, and, in this case, it means building mobility systems of the future that are suitable for all.

Does electric mobility play a role in this transformation in India?

Indeed it does, but not in the way the rest of the world is approaching electric mobility. The focus on e-mobility for private transport is not a game changer in a fast-warming world. This is particularly because there are constraints on minerals and the management of batteries and other issues when it comes to e-vehicles. The Indian government has recognized this, and its programs have incentivized e-buses and paratransit vehicles like three-wheelers. This means that we are investing in e-vehicles for the transport for the majority — over 15,000 e-buses will soon be on roads in key cities in the country. The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs is providing guidance to cities to invest in public transport. This now needs to be augmented and interconnected to intra- and intercity mass transport systems, including fast-track railways and metro-rail systems. This electrification of transport systems will help to clean local air. This is a huge opportunity for our cities.