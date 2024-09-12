India’s inclusion in global bond indexes will encourage sizable foreign inflows to government debt and the country’s primary equity market is outperforming regional peers, with a substantial forward calendar. However, the transformation of India’s capital markets is likely to be gradual and require additional policy adjustments.

Indian debt dynamics change as its IPO market outperforms

India was added to JP Morgan’s reference index for global government bonds on June 28, 2024, marking the beginning of a transformation for India’s domestic debt market. India’s weight in the index started at 1% and will rise 1 percentage point monthly until it reaches 10% by March 2025. The index currently tracks US$234 billion of assets. India will also join the equivalent Bloomberg index in 2025 and is under discussion for inclusion in the FTSE Emerging Markets Government Bond Index.

As forecast in Look Forward: India’s Moment, fund flows to India have increased substantially because of this inclusion, with total net bond purchases by foreign portfolio investors estimated at about US$2 billion between June 28 and July 16 and at US$11.5 billion since the announcement of India’s admission to JP Morgan’s reference index.

The greater foreign focus on Indian debt markets has also modestly benefited the country’s corporate bond market. Securities and Exchange Board of India and National Securities Depository Ltd. data showed net foreign inflows of 80 billion rupees, or US$963 million, to Indian corporate debt from the start of 2024 to the end of May, after six consecutive years of net foreign outflows.

Since its green bond debut in January 2023 with an 80 billion rupee, or US$1 billion, two-tranche issuance of five- and 10-year debt, India has conducted several green debt sales, with proceeds dedicated to environmental projects and issuance extending to 30-year maturities in a 200 billion rupee green bond calendar for fiscal 2024–25. However, issue sizes have been moderate, with the bulk of these sales being purchased by domestic institutions. While India’s green bond program was welcomed conceptually by international environmental, social and governance-dedicated funds, the relatively modest scale of individual issues and their domestically targeted nature have so far restricted foreign participation. On April 5, 2024, the Reserve Bank of India granted foreign investors access to Indian green bonds. However, unless India expands its ESG focus — for example, through state development of, or funding for, renewable energy projects, permitting far larger and more liquid issuance in foreign-eligible securities — green bond sales are unlikely to substantially accelerate foreign inflows.

India’s primary equity market is also outperforming regional peers. According to London Stock Exchange Group data, Indian IPOs raised about US$4 billion in the first half of 2024, over double the volume in the same period of 2023, with a sizable pending calendar. Multiple transactions have been heavily oversubscribed, largely by domestic institutional and strategic investors.