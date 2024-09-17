S&P Global Offerings
India Forward — 19 September 2024
Leveraging India’s long coastline will drive geopolitical and economic opportunities.
Highlights
For India to maximize benefits from its long coastline, it requires suitable investment, trade and geopolitical strategies.
More than 90% of India’s import trade is seaborne; a litmus test will be how it prepares its ports for increasing exports and to manage substantial bulk commodity imports.
As geopolitical competition increases in the Indian Ocean region, India should look beyond domestic ports and develop a regional network of strategically vital ports.
A combination of external developments and domestic objectives to be a global leader has encouraged New Delhi to home in on a key question — how to transform India’s 7,500-km-plus coastline from a geographical characteristic into a strategic apparatus. While 270 degrees of access to neighboring and global markets suggests huge maritime potential, gradual efficiency gains along the coastline have limited geopolitical and economic opportunities thus far.
Global events since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic have accelerated a recalibration of India’s ambition to shift to being a maritime power from a continental power. Becoming a maritime power requires more interventions across three dynamics: infrastructure development, trade opportunities and geopolitical strategy.
For India to maximize benefits from its long coastline, suitable investment, trade and geopolitical strategies need to be implemented, in line with India’s vision for its domestic growth and place in the global world order.
Port infrastructure development in India remains a work in progress. According to the World Bank and S&P Global’s Container Port Performance Index 2023, only three Indian ports are ranked in the global top 50. The performance gap between public and private sector ports is notable: While India’s largest government-owned port — the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) complex — ranked 96th globally, the privately operated Mundra Port Terminal in Gujarat ranked 27th.
The difference in performance underpins a shift in cargo handling as well. Until a decade ago, India’s governmentowned ports commanded about 75% of the country’s container volumes, with JNPT and Chennai Port leading the pack. But cargo volumes have increasingly shifted to private ports, given their market-oriented dynamics in a competitive environment, and bureaucratic hurdles associated with pricing and infrastructure investment have limited the attractiveness of government-owned ports.
Privately run ports in India captured 47% of total cargo in fiscal year 2023–24, according to S&P Global’s Journal of Commerce. This demonstrates the rise of Adani Ports. Adani-run Mundra Port handles 15.6% more volume than JNPT and grew twice as fast in fiscal year 2023–24.
Notably, the evolving dynamics in public and private sector port development still benefit India’s maritime ambition. The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways’ Maritime India Vision 2030, released in 2021, is emblematic of the complexity of managing the improvement of 12 government-run and more than 200 privately run ports across India’s vast coastline.
India has sufficient container capacity for the near term — about 33 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) compared with 22 million TEUs handled nationwide annually. More capacity is on the way: A US$10 billion greenfield port at Vadhavan, near Mumbai, would command roughly 23 million TEUs of annual capacity at full buildout, and a US$600 million investment in a new container terminal at Tuna-Tekra, near Kandla in Gujarat, would add another 2 million TEUs of annual capacity. This should preclude the worries about overcapacity seen in other Asia-Pacific countries such as China or Vietnam, which have built container capacity for volumes that are slow in coming or unlikely to materialize.
A holistic evaluation of the government’s Sagarmala initiative would also be useful. Through Sagarmala, which was introduced in 2014, the government has underscored the importance of seaborne trade in guiding India’s path to growth by focusing on modernizing ports through efficiency and tactical infrastructure improvements. The government’s deadline of 2025 for India’s importers and exporters to save between US$4.2 billion and US$4.8 billion in logistics costs will be a key indicator of progress.
India’s intent to lure greater imports and exports — traditionally transhipped through the Port of Colombo in Sri Lanka — can be addressed by developing as-yet-absent deepwater ports that serve the largest ships trading between Asia and Europe, and by reducing terminal handling costs at JNPT (which can be 60% higher than at other hubs in Asia and the Middle East, according to a study by the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India). Vizhinjam Port in Kerala will be a key deepwater gateway, catering to services that until now have relied on Colombo.
While India has long been viewed as moving too slowly in building logistics infrastructure to match its trade ambitions, this methodical approach has likely worked to its advantage. In addition to port development, unlocking India’s trade capacity also depends on in-country infrastructure progress. More investment should be directed toward facilitating connectivity with landlocked states that have import or export demand through freight rail corridors and interstate highways. India’s vast interior markets hold the key to trade development.
India’s maritime landscape-led trade growth is poised to continue, while overland and airborne trade share is extremely low. India’s trade is overwhelmingly seaborne, similar to mainland China, South Korea and Vietnam, which also conduct nearly 90% of their trade via sea, as noted by S&P Global Market Intelligence’s Global Trade Analytics Suite. This dependence on maritime routes to manage imports and exports likely informed port development strategies in mainland China, South Korea and Vietnam; India will have to consider port development accordingly.
A litmus test will be how India prepares ports for increasing exports and to manage substantial bulk commodity imports. India’s bulk commodity imports are primarily energy imports in crude oil, liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and coal; metallurgical coal for steel making; and agriculture-sector imports such as fertilizers. The demand for these in India is expected to remain strong beyond 2030, backed by economic growth prospects.
The domestic challenge will stem from the fact that handling bulk commodity cargo poses higher operational challenges than handling containerized cargo — and that inadequate handling equipment and a lack of deepwater berths to accommodate larger ships add to costs for Indian energy importers. But this is also an opportunity for India to increase its share of international container shipments on the back of global supply chain diversification. With an estimated compound annual growth rate of 3%–5% in 2023–30, rising bulk commodity imports are a chance for the port ecosystem to evolve and reduce the logistics burden.
India’s dependence on imported thermal and metallurgical coal is likely to stay high for the next decade. The country’s economic development strategy is focused on raising capital expenditure for infrastructure, thereby driving demand for steel and, in turn, for raw materials such as coal. India is now the largest seaborne coking coal buyer, a trend driven by the country’s growing steel capacity and consumption.
The role of Indian ports in meeting energy security needs and driving efficiency gains to reduce import costs is critical. India’s total metallurgical coal demand is expected to rise from 150 million metric tons (MMt) to over 250 MMt by 2030, while coking coal imports are set to reach 100 MMt in 2030, according to S&P Global Commodity Insights estimates.
India’s ports system also needs to support domestic coal flows. S&P Global Commodity Insights’ Commodities at Sea data shows that coal flows within India have surged since 2021, following an increase in domestic coal production. This represents a fundamental shift in how a key energy material is transported to the country’s power plants, domestic coal having previously been transported via road and rail.
Total coastal coal flows within ports in India increased to 32.1 MMt in 2023 from 6.5 MMt in 2020; in particular, the ports of Krishnapatnam, Kamarajar and Karaikal saw volumes grow to 13.0 MMt in 2023, up from 1.4 MMt in 2020; 5.5 MMt in 2023, versus 1.0 MMt in 2020; and 3.0 MMt in 2023, versus just 69,000 metric tons in 2020, respectively.
India’s coastal trade, however, is significantly underdeveloped and is a key area for improvement. In comparison with China, Indian domestic coal flows via sea are miniscule (5%), with huge growth opportunities in the coming decade.
Intermodal waterways should also remain a focus. Efforts by India’s Inland Waterways Authority to set up jetties and modern handling equipment, coupled with increasing inland barge availability, should drive coastal and inland shipping.
In addition to leveraging the coastline for domestic objectives, India has adapted its approach to maritime geopolitics to meet its external objectives. This is part of India’s ambition to act as a bridge power, aligning the interests of emerging economies in Asia and Africa with those of advanced economies in East Asia, North America and Europe. It conveys India’s intent to maximize its interests by developing as many partnerships as possible, irrespective of political systems — in fact, by actively using global contradictions to its benefit.
As geopolitical competition increases in the Indian Ocean region, India’s ports strategy should extend to developing a regional network of strategically vital ports. The US, Japan, China and France, among others, have already made public and private sector investments in the Indian Ocean region, building, managing and/or operating ports in countries including Djibouti, Somalia, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Singapore, Malaysia and Cambodia. India’s outreach has already seen some success, resulting in codevelopment and comanagement at ports in Oman, Iran, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Myanmar.
For India to compete effectively in the Indian Ocean region, it must align the pace of domestic reform, infrastructure buildup and diplomatic outreach, especially among the ministries of External Affairs, Trade and Commerce, and Ports, Shipping and Waterways.
Equally important are India’s workarounds to secure the domestic and overseas capital investment needed to pursue investments abroad and ensure they serve Indian interests, irrespective of shocks in the geopolitical environment. An ideal balance could be achieved by engaging domestic and international stakeholders as follows:
Global conflicts that present risks to Indian trade and investments along its coastline have increased India’s intent to act as a guarantor of regional stability. For instance, according to Commodity Insights’ Commodities at Sea data, approximately 42% of India’s 2024 crude oil imports as of July 2024 passed through the Strait of Hormuz. Future supplies would be at risk should conflict escalation restrict the flow of shipments. Indian security posturing will therefore continue around the Indian Ocean region. The Indian Navy already participates in maritime operations with about 35 countries bilaterally and in over 20 multilateral arrangements.
As shipping routes and global trade become more intertwined with countries’ ideas of national security, Indian efforts to build this network are critical to meeting its economic growth and stability goals.
While a retrospective view of how India’s geography has informed its economic, industrial and foreign policy is the story of how it mitigated risks in continental India, the future lies in maximizing opportunities along its coastline.
Nine of India’s 28 states dot the coastline, six of which rank among the top 10 for GDP contributions by 2030, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. Looking to 2030 and beyond, a multidimensional and multistakeholder approach would increasingly extract the benefits of India’s maritime domain.
India Forward: Emerging Perspectives
This article was authored by a cross-section of representatives from S&P Global and in certain circumstances external guest authors. The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views or positions of any entities they represent and are not necessarily reflected in the products and services those entities offer. This research is a publication of S&P Global and does not comment on current or future credit ratings or credit rating methodologies.
Content Type
Location
Research Council Theme