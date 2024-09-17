Total coastal coal flows within ports in India increased to 32.1 MMt in 2023 from 6.5 MMt in 2020; in particular, the ports of Krishnapatnam, Kamarajar and Karaikal saw volumes grow to 13.0 MMt in 2023, up from 1.4 MMt in 2020; 5.5 MMt in 2023, versus 1.0 MMt in 2020; and 3.0 MMt in 2023, versus just 69,000 metric tons in 2020, respectively.

India’s coastal trade, however, is significantly underdeveloped and is a key area for improvement. In comparison with China, Indian domestic coal flows via sea are miniscule (5%), with huge growth opportunities in the coming decade.

Intermodal waterways should also remain a focus. Efforts by India’s Inland Waterways Authority to set up jetties and modern handling equipment, coupled with increasing inland barge availability, should drive coastal and inland shipping.

Port diplomacy: India’s external strategy

In addition to leveraging the coastline for domestic objectives, India has adapted its approach to maritime geopolitics to meet its external objectives. This is part of India’s ambition to act as a bridge power, aligning the interests of emerging economies in Asia and Africa with those of advanced economies in East Asia, North America and Europe. It conveys India’s intent to maximize its interests by developing as many partnerships as possible, irrespective of political systems — in fact, by actively using global contradictions to its benefit.

As geopolitical competition increases in the Indian Ocean region, India’s ports strategy should extend to developing a regional network of strategically vital ports. The US, Japan, China and France, among others, have already made public and private sector investments in the Indian Ocean region, building, managing and/or operating ports in countries including Djibouti, Somalia, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Singapore, Malaysia and Cambodia. India’s outreach has already seen some success, resulting in codevelopment and comanagement at ports in Oman, Iran, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Myanmar.