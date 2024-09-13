S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
By Rajeev Lala, Ravi Narayanaswamy, Mansi Anand, Pulkit Agarwal, Abhishek Ranjan, and Gaurav Srivastava
On this page
Q&A with Mansi Madan Tripathy, Country Chair for Shell India and Vice President 35 of Shell Lubricants APAC
Highlights
India is in a unique situation. The country faces growing domestic energy demand, has a heavy reliance on energy imports and requires more aggressive investment in new, sustainable technologies.
The country needs a strategy that can address all these factors and is challenged with speedily scaling up both the known (domestic oil and gas production, refined capacity expansions, renewable generation, biofuels) and the novel (hydrogen, alternative powertrains).
India is the world’s fastest-growing major economy. As such, its energy demand will continue to increase in the coming years. However, the country relies heavily on oil imports, making it vulnerable to supply disruptions and price volatility. Thus, energy security is paramount.
India has set a net-zero emissions goal for 2070 and its major oil and gas companies have similar individual targets between 2035 and 2050. The country’s national oil companies have aggressive Scope 1 and 2 goals compared with other nations. In addition, energy affordability is key for the Indian government, which needs policies that balance growing domestic aspirations, fiscal prudence and political capital when prices spike. India’s energy security is tied to the energy transition and focuses on adopting clean energy while continuing to use oil and gas for growth.
India is undertaking various measures to address its increasing dependence on crude oil imports. These include investing in overseas upstream oil, diversifying crude oil imports, upscaling strategic petroleum reserves, increasing biofuel blending and promoting alternative automotive powertrains. While these initiatives address the issues of energy security and high oil import dependency to a degree, India needs to do more to successfully deal with its energy challenges.
India’s total petroleum product demand is projected to rise by almost 2 million b/d to reach 7.1 million b/d by 2035 from 2023 levels, according to S&P Global Commodity Insights. This will likely be led by transportation as demand for diesel and gasoline grows. Additionally, jet fuel and naphtha will be key growth products as the prospering economy ramps up consumption of aviation and petrochemicals. Similarly, liquefied petroleum gas demand is expected to grow 41% until 2035, from 0.9 million b/d in 2023, supported by a continuous push for cleaner cooking fuel. India is expected to remain a net exporter of gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, naphtha and fuel oil, while dependency on LPG imports is expected to increase.
Rising demand raises concerns about crude oil supply. India has historically seen energy security through the lens of physical supply security, which has always been the focal point of energy conversations. This extended to “supply, but at what cost?” when prices spiked or stayed elevated, but the core notion of the physical supply of crude oil was always in the background. Thus, every effort in the first 15 years of the 21st century was made to secure physical supply. Indian companies, led by national oil companies, invested in upstream assets internationally, buying US$13.6 billion of assets before 2014, according to S&P Global Commodity Insights data. While this acquisition activity grew by US$6.5 billion after 2014, it was centered on government-to-government relationships, primarily in Russia, with a significant corporate-led pullback from upstream expansion.
This “securing supply” strategy has slowly turned into an “offer the market, not the bid” strategy. Historically, Indian national oil companies would talk up the potential of the market back home when bidding for upstream assets, offering themselves as constructive upstream partners because of the scale of India’s oil market. However, this has given way to securing supply contracts and reducing the bidding for underlying assets. In the upstream industry, securing supply is increasingly being replaced by securing supply contracts.
The mantra of India’s 2024 general election was continuity for the oil and gas industry. While arguments can be made that continuity is yielding diminishing returns, with limited foreign and private equity in India’s upstream sector, new strategies are being thought up to restructure the sector by 2030. These include aggressively expanding open acreage, investigating frontier areas and creating partnership models for developing discoveries. One underappreciated idea is to create a Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme to accelerate production and challenge the upstream sector to support the economy’s fast-growing needs and slow down India’s 90% (and rising) dependence on imported oil.
India’s import dependence affects its energy security and, given the associated price volatility, impacts oil affordability, leading to higher fiscal deficits. Consequently, India adopted a diversification strategy for oil imports to mitigate geopolitical issues and risks related to supply choke points. This strategy was being developed before the Russia-Ukraine conflict began and focused on increasing US crude oil import volumes.
Then the Russia-Ukraine conflict triggered perhaps the biggest rebalancing of global oil flows in the past few decades, with Russia becoming the top crude oil exporter to India when discounted Russian barrels found a home with opportunistic Indian refiners. This strategic move provided near-term affordable oil security and made Indian refiners accustomed to processing crude oil such as Urals. Russia is still the top exporter to India, with imports in June 2024 surpassing the high levels of July 2023. Furthermore, trade between the two countries is being facilitated by innovations in shipping and payment mechanisms.
This change in oil flows has helped India diversify from Middle Eastern crude oil. India now buys 30% less oil from the region compared with before the Russian invasion. The flip side is that India’s relationships with emerging stable suppliers beyond the Middle East, such as the Americas and West Africa, have weakened, leading to volume shrinkage. This could be troubling if the economics of importing Russian oil begin to no longer make sense. For now, chasing affordability has solved India’s diversification and supply security problems. It remains to be seen whether this solution is sustainable.
India’s strategic petroleum reserves (SPRs) represent another attempt to resolve the energy security question. If scaled up, SPRs could be a buffer against supply disruptions and volatile global oil markets. However, at 9.5 days of national demand cover, according to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, the current SPR program will need to expand significantly. While phase two of the program should allow 48 million barrels to be stored — about 18 days of national demand cover — the pace of budgetary allocations, investments, utilization of past allocations and construction needs to be accelerated.
India’s energy security strategy is increasingly focused on alternative fuels, with natural gas as a substitute for petrol, and ethanol playing a pivotal role in blending. The rising use of ethanol has supported a reduction in fossil-based gasoline reliance, leading to lower crude oil imports. This shift should enhance domestic supply and reduce dependency on volatile global oil markets, ensuring significant savings on foreign exchange expenditure.
India has made significant strides in ethanol blending with gasoline, achieving a 15% average blend rate, and is looking to meet a 2025 target of 20% on an accelerated timeline. Many retail stations have already begun selling 20% blended gasoline. All of this was made possible by the government’s push to expand feedstocks for ethanol production, new ethanol production plants, lucrative ethanol prices and fiscal support.
However, India’s biodiesel program remains miniscule, and the absence of meaningful quantities of domestic feedstock is the biggest impediment. India’s dependence on seed oil imports would potentially skyrocket if lucrative and nonnegotiable blending targets were set. The country’s curious lack of used cooking oil (UCO), the most popular biodiesel production pathway in Asia, can be attributed to policy sensitivities around higher cooking oil imports, which again highlights the interplay between affordability and security.
Regarding sustainable aviation fuel, India has opted for the ethanol-to-jet fuel route to meet import substitution criteria, despite this being very expensive compared with the UCO route. The country’s policy focus on compressed biogas is also an ethanol blending corollary targeting imported LNG.
Government policies and initiatives promoting biofuel use aim to reduce fossil fuel use by the equivalent volume, thereby lowering crude oil imports and enhancing energy security through increased domestic production.
The penetration of alternative powertrains in India’s vehicular fleet is gaining momentum, affecting the demand for traditional transportation fuels such as gasoline and diesel. Battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) are at the forefront of this shift, supported by hybrid and flexible fuel vehicles. These offer lower emissions and enhanced efficiency, aligning with India’s environmental objectives. The influx of BEVs, particularly in the two- and three-wheeler categories, has impacted gasoline demand more than diesel demand.
The electric vehicle market in India is closely tied to the development of charging infrastructure. Major oil retailers in India have played a significant role in expanding this charging infrastructure. By promoting electrification in the transportation sector, India is looking to reduce its dependence on crude oil imports.
Compressed natural gas (CNG) and hybrid vehicles have also proven to be effective transitional alternatives, particularly in the car segment, bolstered by government initiatives promoting natural gas. CNG car penetration reached 16% in 2023 and is anticipated to rise as compact car buyers increasingly favor them over traditional internal combustion engine vehicles. The recent introduction of CNG bikes in India could further accelerate CNG adoption in the two-wheeler category, potentially reducing oil demand in the transportation sector.
According to data from S&P Global Mobility’s AutoTechInsight platform, Indian demand for EV lithium batteries is anticipated to grow by a multiple of 35 from 2023 to 2035, driven predominantly by the light-vehicle segment. This necessitates a stable and efficient battery supply chain, balancing domestic production with international partnerships to foster robust EV market expansion.
Historically reliant on imports from mainland China, South Korea and Japan, India is now focusing on local manufacturing through the PLI scheme and related government policies. Original equipment manufacturers are investing in local production facilities such as Ola’s electric two-wheeler gigafactory. Major players such as Reliance and Adani are planning to establish lithium-ion battery cell factories in India and evaluate alternative chemistries such as sodium-ion. Meanwhile, joint ventures such as Suzuki’s collaboration with Toshiba are poised to enhance India’s production capabilities and technological expertise. These are just small steps in the pursuit of Atmanirbhar Bharat, or a self-reliant India, catering to energy security with a nod to sustainability.
Despite being amid an energy transition, India’s status as one of the world’s fastest-growing economies means that its reliance on imported crude oil is projected to increase to 96% by 2035 from 89% in 2023, with demand expected to continue growing at a high single-digit rate while domestic production lags. Combined with the fiscal pressures of a high oil price environment, this means India will pursue oil security, with the country set to remain a regional refining hub. As India seeks road transport gasification, e-mobility and emerging technology adoption, biofuel growth, and crude oil supply diversification, it is in a race against time to scale up the known and the novel.
To solve India’s challenges of ensuring an energy supply that is secure, affordable and sustainable, it is vital to accelerate biofuel blending, especially sustainable aviation fuel, compressed biogas and biodiesel, while ensuring ethanol blending continues to grow. India also needs to bring flexible fuel vehicles into the fleet mix, ramp up its sustainable e-mobility ecosystem and provide financial incentives to increase EV penetration. Finally, the country must make domestic exploration and production above-ground risk terms aggressively competitive, pursue high-quality overseas upstream investments, scale up the construction and filling-up of its SPRs, and continue to push for cleaner and alternative energy sources.
Content Type
Research Council Theme
Country Chair for Shell India and Vice President 35 of Shell Lubricants APAC
Shell wants to be an absolute partner for India in terms of the entire energy transition which we are going through, and India is a strategic market for the Shell group. India is already the world’s third- biggest consumer from an energy perspective, and what is fascinating to me about that entire journey is that, while oil and gas are going to continue to play their part, a big part of the growth in India’s energy mix will be linked to the entire renewables space, and that’s where we feel that Shell will play an important role in line with our global strategy of delivering more value and less emissions.
We want to be absolutely true to our mission. We have invested US$5 billion to date to build India’s energy infrastructure. We have about 13,000 people in Shell India, and a majority of them work in our capability centers, which includes asset monitoring, technology, financial operations and digital innovation, creating significant value for the Shell group globally.
We also have our business presence in the country in downstream, integrated gas and power solutions. We acquired Sprng Energy at US$1.5 billion, which is helping us with the entire renewables push in the solar and wind segments. Our LNG regasification plant at Hazira has a capacity of 5 million metric tons per annum, which is very important to us as India moves toward a gas- based economy. We also have our mobility business, with over 350 retail stations. Our lubricants business is also growing and well established, with 250 distributors.
We have been trying to analyze where the markets are going to grow, where are Shell’s strengths, and where can we play a role in this whole transition. At the same time, balancing energy security and energy sustainability will be a key priority.
I think the sweet spot for the energy transition will be the integrated power play, as we feel that gas is going to be a very important transition fuel while we get into the full renewables space. The government’s agenda is to raise the share of gas in the energy mix from 6% to 15%. Within that, there are two spaces where we want to grow further. One is in the LNG space for heavy-duty vehicle transport. The heavy vehicles segment accounts for significant emissions in India. If that can be changed to gas, which is a proven technology right now, that could be a very big pathway for our growth. The other is gas for power. In the future, gas-based power could be one of the vital pillars that support India’s LNG growth because of its ability to provide grid stability and flexibility and cater to peak demand in the summer.
If you look at the last two years’ worth of data from India, the growth of EVs hasn’t been completely in line with the market projections. We were trying to follow what has happened in Europe and China, and, potentially, the infrastructure development and consumer sentiment. We will have to see and weigh how all that goes in the future. I think, in any scenario, internal combustion engines will still make up the bulk of the production as well as usage. In transport, again, the highest consumption as well as emissions are in the heavy vehicles segment, where the EV solution is still elusive.
That’s a very important part of the business for us. Our footprint right now is about 350 retail stations, more skewed toward the southern and western parts of the country. We aim to be methodical in our growth in India in the retail business while continuing to offer an integrated mobility experience including fuels, cafes and convenience stores, with a prominent network of EV recharging and lubricant changing facilities. And as we go on that journey, we are trying to see how we can integrate LNG at the right junctures.
We have been present in the upstream business through our BG acquisition with Panna-Mukta and Tapti oil and gas fields. However, these were end-of-life assets, and we are now carrying out the safe decommissioning of the Tapti unmanned platforms.
We are aware that over the last few years, the government has taken steps in terms of policy reforms and fiscal measures toward making upstream a more attractive sector. We are currently assessing the potential of these opportunities in India.
What is fascinating to me is the kind of revolution which is happening in AI-based technology, which is helping improve the experience of our customers and making Shell a more efficient business. India serves as a key technology and innovation powerhouse for the group, driving cost efficiencies through digital innovation and cutting- edge technologies across core technical, digital, and finance processes.
For instance, we have technology teams in India that are looking after our global assets, including our global upstream assets. They are able to predictively call out if there’s a risk. We have done some benchmarking based on that feedback. From a technology perspective, AI is also helping the company to enhance the efficiency of the molecules landing up with its consumers.
For example, Shell India engineers, as part of a global team, have developed a race fuel containing 10% second- generation bioethanol for Scuderia Ferrari to use in its Formula 1 racing cars. The team uses digital simulation to predict the combustion behavior and performance of each fuel blend to significantly reduce the development time and maximize performance and efficiency. The team is now working on a 100% sustainable race fuel, which includes several different sustainable fuel components, to meet requirements for the 2026 Formula 1 season.
Interview by Sambit Mohanty, Asia energy editor at S&P Global Commodity Insights
This article was authored by a cross-section of representatives from S&P Global and in certain circumstances external guest authors. The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views or positions of any entities they represent and are not necessarily reflected in the products and services those entities offer. This research is a publication of S&P Global and does not comment on current or future credit ratings or credit rating methodologies.