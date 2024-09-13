You have taken over as the country chair for India. What is your vision for Shell India for the next five years?

Shell wants to be an absolute partner for India in terms of the entire energy transition which we are going through, and India is a strategic market for the Shell group. India is already the world’s third- biggest consumer from an energy perspective, and what is fascinating to me about that entire journey is that, while oil and gas are going to continue to play their part, a big part of the growth in India’s energy mix will be linked to the entire renewables space, and that’s where we feel that Shell will play an important role in line with our global strategy of delivering more value and less emissions.

Can you highlight some recent milestones?

We want to be absolutely true to our mission. We have invested US$5 billion to date to build India’s energy infrastructure. We have about 13,000 people in Shell India, and a majority of them work in our capability centers, which includes asset monitoring, technology, financial operations and digital innovation, creating significant value for the Shell group globally.

We also have our business presence in the country in downstream, integrated gas and power solutions. We acquired Sprng Energy at US$1.5 billion, which is helping us with the entire renewables push in the solar and wind segments. Our LNG regasification plant at Hazira has a capacity of 5 million metric tons per annum, which is very important to us as India moves toward a gas- based economy. We also have our mobility business, with over 350 retail stations. Our lubricants business is also growing and well established, with 250 distributors.

How will Shell position itself in India, where policymakers are saying that fossil fuels will remain a key priority for the country in the foreseeable future?

We have been trying to analyze where the markets are going to grow, where are Shell’s strengths, and where can we play a role in this whole transition. At the same time, balancing energy security and energy sustainability will be a key priority.

I think the sweet spot for the energy transition will be the integrated power play, as we feel that gas is going to be a very important transition fuel while we get into the full renewables space. The government’s agenda is to raise the share of gas in the energy mix from 6% to 15%. Within that, there are two spaces where we want to grow further. One is in the LNG space for heavy-duty vehicle transport. The heavy vehicles segment accounts for significant emissions in India. If that can be changed to gas, which is a proven technology right now, that could be a very big pathway for our growth. The other is gas for power. In the future, gas-based power could be one of the vital pillars that support India’s LNG growth because of its ability to provide grid stability and flexibility and cater to peak demand in the summer.

How do you see the threat of electric vehicles taking away market share from transport fuels in India in the foreseeable future?

If you look at the last two years’ worth of data from India, the growth of EVs hasn’t been completely in line with the market projections. We were trying to follow what has happened in Europe and China, and, potentially, the infrastructure development and consumer sentiment. We will have to see and weigh how all that goes in the future. I think, in any scenario, internal combustion engines will still make up the bulk of the production as well as usage. In transport, again, the highest consumption as well as emissions are in the heavy vehicles segment, where the EV solution is still elusive.

What will be your strategy to grow the retail fuel business in the country?

That’s a very important part of the business for us. Our footprint right now is about 350 retail stations, more skewed toward the southern and western parts of the country. We aim to be methodical in our growth in India in the retail business while continuing to offer an integrated mobility experience including fuels, cafes and convenience stores, with a prominent network of EV recharging and lubricant changing facilities. And as we go on that journey, we are trying to see how we can integrate LNG at the right junctures.

Do you have ambitions to expand your footprint in India’s upstream sector?

We have been present in the upstream business through our BG acquisition with Panna-Mukta and Tapti oil and gas fields. However, these were end-of-life assets, and we are now carrying out the safe decommissioning of the Tapti unmanned platforms.

We are aware that over the last few years, the government has taken steps in terms of policy reforms and fiscal measures toward making upstream a more attractive sector. We are currently assessing the potential of these opportunities in India.

How will AI change the energy landscape. How is Shell India embracing some of the technological changes and the revolution we are witnessing?

What is fascinating to me is the kind of revolution which is happening in AI-based technology, which is helping improve the experience of our customers and making Shell a more efficient business. India serves as a key technology and innovation powerhouse for the group, driving cost efficiencies through digital innovation and cutting- edge technologies across core technical, digital, and finance processes.

For instance, we have technology teams in India that are looking after our global assets, including our global upstream assets. They are able to predictively call out if there’s a risk. We have done some benchmarking based on that feedback. From a technology perspective, AI is also helping the company to enhance the efficiency of the molecules landing up with its consumers.

For example, Shell India engineers, as part of a global team, have developed a race fuel containing 10% second- generation bioethanol for Scuderia Ferrari to use in its Formula 1 racing cars. The team uses digital simulation to predict the combustion behavior and performance of each fuel blend to significantly reduce the development time and maximize performance and efficiency. The team is now working on a 100% sustainable race fuel, which includes several different sustainable fuel components, to meet requirements for the 2026 Formula 1 season.

Interview by Sambit Mohanty, Asia energy editor at S&P Global Commodity Insights