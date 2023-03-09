Analyst, National Oil Company Research - Upstream Companies and Transactions

Mansi Anand in this role, she leverages her extensive expertise to assess and analyse the upstream and low-carbon strategies of national oil companies across Southeast Asia and South Asia. With over six years of experience in the energy sector, Mansi is adept at generating actionable insights that inform strategic decision-making. Mansi’s analytical skills and collaborative approach support her efforts in providing valuable insights that drive informed decision-making within the team and the broader energy sector.

She earned her Bachelor of Science in Life Sciences from the University of Delhi, New Delhi, and holds an MBA in Energy Trading from the University of Petroleum and Energy Studies in Dehradun, India.