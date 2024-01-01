About the S&P Global India Research Chapter

The India Research Chapter brings together experts from across divisions and functions of S&P Global and CRISIL (an S&P Global company) to focus on the opportunities, risks and potential that will shape India’s future. It is a strategic initiative aimed at providing in-depth, timely insights and thought leadership into the complexities and dynamism of the Indian economy and its diverse sectors and industries. The 2024 key research themes are: