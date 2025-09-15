Skip to Content Skip to Menu Skip to Footer

India’s story is one of ambition, innovation and resilience.

Inside our third edition of India Forward: Shifting Horizons, our team of researchers use S&P Global data, analytics and insights to examine how India is adapting to a changing global order, covering critical topics ranging from private markets, trade and shipbuilding to datacenters, energy and the automotive sector. The result is a panoramic view of India that captures the interplay of economic, technological, geopolitical and social dimensions. We hope these insights deliver actionable, data-backed and forward-looking perspectives on India, spotlighting the opportunities that lie ahead and mechanisms to manage the risks.  

S&P Global and Crisil have a deep and long-standing commitment to India, which is home to our largest global workforce. Our people in India are at the forefront of innovation, helping to power S&P Global. I want to thank them for everything they do and to extend my appreciation to the entire team responsible for this report.  

As we look ahead, I’m confident that India Forward will continue to be an informative guide to understanding India’s story and the business, market and economic dynamics shaping its future.

Martina L. Cheung

S&P Global

Martina L. Cheung

President & CEO, S&P Global

India’s growth realigns with shifting global trends

Find out why India is growing faster than the rest of the world and what could make or break its momentum.

India’s evolving approach to foreign trade

Discover how shifting labor, dynamic reforms and new trade strategies are turning India into a global growth engine.

Will India become a leading global datacenter market?

Explore the race behind India’s datacenter boom and its impact on energy, water and climate systems.

What are the drivers and prospects for India’s Nuclear Energy Mission?

Discover how breakthroughs like small modular reactors could turn India into one of the world’s boldest nuclear players.

India’s private credit market is coming of age

Uncover how big deals and rising investor appetite are reshaping India’s private credit landscape.

Green mobility in India: A multimodal path forward

See how India is electrifying mobility, decarbonizing transport and shaping the cities of tomorrow.

Will India’s shipbuilding industry seize this global moment?

Uncover India’s strategy to grow shipbuilding, compete with Asia’s giants and capture new markets worldwide.

About this edition

As the global geopolitical and macroeconomic horizon shifts in unprecedented ways, India’s outlook for 2025 and beyond is being framed by the interplay of its domestic buffers and external challenges. India’s strategy for navigating unfolding global uncertainties will be decisive in shaping its path forward.

Amid global market volatility, India’s growth is resilient. The promise of strategic initiatives, supported by structural reforms, will inspire confidence. While external shocks pose challenges, India’s diversified economy and adaptive policymaking offer a sound foundation for navigating these headwinds. India remains the world’s fastest-growing major economy, with its GDP forecast to continue growing 6.5% in fiscal 2025–26, according to Crisil.

India’s continued growth will require both debt and equity financing, and its private credit market is expanding to support domestic investments. In the past few years, India’s private credit market has grown from a young upstart into a thriving asset class, according to S&P Global Ratings. Global investors are expected to continue flocking to India while domestic investors increase their reliance on private credit.

Seeking trade stability has emerged as a global policy priority. India’s approach to trade is evolving as it seeks to leverage its economy's strengths while reconfiguring it to be future-ready. S&P Global Market Intelligence data shows that India is less dependent on trade for growth than other Asian economies. The path forward will involve maximizing the integration of Indian goods and services in the global economy while promoting investment opportunities to spur domestic manufacturing. A regionally competitive labor force supports these ambitions.

As the technology sector expands rapidly, India is well positioned to lead innovations that power global markets and support the AI revolution. The transformation of its domestic digital landscape will continue to drive significant investments in infrastructure. According to S&P Global Commodity Insights estimates, India is expected to become the second-largest market for datacenter electricity demand in Asia-Pacific by 2028, surpassing Japan and Australia.

Complementing these macro interventions, India’s sectoral approaches are preparing the country to respond to global changes with purposeful intent. India is seeking to develop its nuclear energy sector with refreshed policies and commitments — a decadeslong key civilian and strategic priority. As the country aims to localize its nuclear value chain, legislative reforms to liberalize the sector and introduce a transparent and simplified liability framework are expected by 2026–27.

To prepare its cities for growing urbanization and climate challenges, India is shaping its mobility landscape by taking a multimodal and multifuel approach, with supply and demand interventions. S&P Global Mobility notes that a shift to sustainable transportation in India is crucial for cleaner air, energy security, domestic manufacturing and green jobs. India’s 2024 electric vehicle policies are helping to enable such a future while facilitating the country’s growth as a global auto manufacturing hub.

India’s shipbuilding industry also aims to scale global heights, targeting a position among the top five shipbuilding nations by 2047 through global alliances and strategic technology transfers. With higher capital allocation, India’s competitiveness should significantly improve, allowing it to increase its market share in global shipbuilding from a low base, according to S&P Global Commodity Insights.

India’s approach to these sectors reflects a whole-systems mindset that is conscious of growing sustainably, ensuring energy security, maximizing the demographic dividend and supporting its geopolitical ambitions. India’s journey continues to be marked by optimism and will require proactive problem-solving to address emerging challenges.

Frameworks that accelerate infrastructure development, promote inclusive reforms, foster private investments, diversify trade and build resilient supply chains can help India seize opportunities. This multidimensional and multistakeholder approach will strengthen India’s growing claim as a global economic and geopolitical powerhouse, even as the horizons continue to shift.

Sponsors and Leads of the India Research Chapter

Abhishek Tomar

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Abhishek Tomar

Head of India Leadership Council (S&P Global and CRISIL) and Chief Data Officer

Amish Mehta

S&P Global

Amish Mehta

Managing Director and CEO, CRISIL

Atul Arya, Ph.D.

S&P Global Commodity Insights

Look Forward Council, Co-Chair

Atul Arya, Ph.D.

Senior Vice President and Chief Energy Strategist

Farhan Husain

S&P Global

Farhan Husain

Global Head of Communications

Nilam Patel

S&P Global

Nilam Patel

Managing Director, India Operations

Deepa Kumar

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Deepa Kumar

Head of Asia-Pacific Country Risk and Co-Lead, India Research Chapter

Gauri Jauhar

S&P Global Commodity Insights

Gauri Jauhar

Executive Director, Global Energy Transitions & Clean Tech Consulting

Contributors

Ankita Chauhan

Ankita Chauhan

Ex-S&P Global Commodity Insights

Geeta Chugh

S&P Global Ratings

Geeta Chugh

Managing Director, Sector Lead, Financial Institutions Ratings, SSEA

Peeyush Garg

S&P Global Mobility

Peeyush Garg

Senior Analyst, Electrification Technology

Puneet Gupta

S&P Global Mobility

Puneet Gupta

Director, India & ASEAN Automotive Market

Michelle Ho

S&P Global Ratings

Michelle Ho

Associate Director, Private Market Lead, EMEA

Nishtha Jain

S&P Global Commodity Insights

Nishtha Jain

Research Analyst, South Asia Power Markets

Dharmakirti Joshi

S&P Global

Dharmakirti Joshi

Chief Economist, Crisil

Soon Chen Kang

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Soon Chen Kang

Senior Research Analyst

Rahul Kapoor

S&P Global Commodity Insights

Rahul Kapoor

Vice President, Global Head of Shipping Analytics and Research

Fotios Katsoulas

S&P Global Commodity Insights

Fotios Katsoulas

Director, Tanker Freight & Alternative Fuels

Angus Lam

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Angus Lam

Senior Economist

Hanna Luchnikava-Schorsch

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Hanna Luchnikava-Schorsch

Head of Economics, Asia-Pacific

Sophie Malin

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Sophie Malin

Principal Economist

Mohd. Sahil Ali

S&P Global Commodity Insights

Mohd. Sahil Ali

Senior Research Principal, South Asia Power and Gas

Vivek Sharma

S&P Global Mobility

Vivek Sharma

Senior Analyst, Powertrain Forecast India

Ashish Singla

S&P Global Commodity Insights

Ashish Singla

Research Director, South Asia Power and Gas

Khushi Yadav

S&P Global

Khushi Yadav

Research Intern, India Research Chapter

Key support and contributions by: Brianne Paschen, Carla Donaghey, Mary Brown, Ellen White, Cherie Nicole Haddy, Laura Falgione, Ben Yang, Will Lockwood, Stephanie Oxford, Shipra Singh, Pooja Nair, Khushi Yadav, Rajat Juneja, Kurt Burger, and Camille McManus

About the S&P Global India Research Chapter

The India Research Chapter brings together experts from across divisions and functions of S&P Global and Crisil (an S&P Global company) to focus on the opportunities, risks and potential that will shape India’s future. It is a strategic initiative aimed at providing in-depth, timely insights and thought leadership into the complexities and dynamism of the Indian economy and its diverse sectors and industries. 

2025 Key Themes

India's Economic Landscape

Balancing Energy Security & Energy Transition

Future of Capital Markets

Digital Disruption and Artificial Intelligence

Geopolitical Scenarios

Trade, Resources & Supply Chains

Agriculture

Sustainability