S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Inside our third edition of India Forward: Shifting Horizons, our team of researchers use S&P Global data, analytics and insights to examine how India is adapting to a changing global order, covering critical topics ranging from private markets, trade and shipbuilding to datacenters, energy and the automotive sector. The result is a panoramic view of India that captures the interplay of economic, technological, geopolitical and social dimensions. We hope these insights deliver actionable, data-backed and forward-looking perspectives on India, spotlighting the opportunities that lie ahead and mechanisms to manage the risks.
S&P Global and Crisil have a deep and long-standing commitment to India, which is home to our largest global workforce. Our people in India are at the forefront of innovation, helping to power S&P Global. I want to thank them for everything they do and to extend my appreciation to the entire team responsible for this report.
As we look ahead, I’m confident that India Forward will continue to be an informative guide to understanding India’s story and the business, market and economic dynamics shaping its future.
S&P Global
President & CEO, S&P Global
Martina L. Cheung is President, CEO, and a member of the Board of Directors of S&P Global.
Previously, Ms. Cheung was President of S&P Global Ratings and served as the Executive Lead of S&P Global Sustainable1. Earlier, she was President of S&P Global Market Intelligence.
Ms. Cheung joined the Company in 2010 as Vice President of Operations for S&P Global Ratings and went on to serve as S&P Global’s Chief Strategy Officer. She also was Head of Risk Services for S&P Global Market Intelligence.
Prior to joining S&P Global, Ms. Cheung worked for Accenture’s Financial Services Strategy group and later as a Partner at Mitchell Madison Consulting.
Barron’s recognized Ms. Cheung as one of the 100 Most Influential Women in U.S. Finance in 2025. Ms. Cheung was named one of the Most Powerful Women in Finance by American Banker and included on the list of Influential Women in Institutional Investing by Pensions & Investments in 2024. Also in 2024, INvolve named her to its 100 Empower Executives list for the second consecutive year. Ms. Cheung received the Merit Award from The Women's Bond Club in 2022.
Ms. Cheung is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and the Economic Club of New York.
Ms. Cheung serves on the Board of Trustees for Catholic Charities New York and was a member of the Board of CRISIL, a global analytics company and India’s leading credit ratings agency.
She holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce and a master’s degree in business studies from National University of Ireland, Galway.
As the global geopolitical and macroeconomic horizon shifts in unprecedented ways, India’s outlook for 2025 and beyond is being framed by the interplay of its domestic buffers and external challenges. India’s strategy for navigating unfolding global uncertainties will be decisive in shaping its path forward.
Amid global market volatility, India’s growth is resilient. The promise of strategic initiatives, supported by structural reforms, will inspire confidence. While external shocks pose challenges, India’s diversified economy and adaptive policymaking offer a sound foundation for navigating these headwinds. India remains the world’s fastest-growing major economy, with its GDP forecast to continue growing 6.5% in fiscal 2025–26, according to Crisil.
India’s continued growth will require both debt and equity financing, and its private credit market is expanding to support domestic investments. In the past few years, India’s private credit market has grown from a young upstart into a thriving asset class, according to S&P Global Ratings. Global investors are expected to continue flocking to India while domestic investors increase their reliance on private credit.
Seeking trade stability has emerged as a global policy priority. India’s approach to trade is evolving as it seeks to leverage its economy's strengths while reconfiguring it to be future-ready. S&P Global Market Intelligence data shows that India is less dependent on trade for growth than other Asian economies. The path forward will involve maximizing the integration of Indian goods and services in the global economy while promoting investment opportunities to spur domestic manufacturing. A regionally competitive labor force supports these ambitions.
As the technology sector expands rapidly, India is well positioned to lead innovations that power global markets and support the AI revolution. The transformation of its domestic digital landscape will continue to drive significant investments in infrastructure. According to S&P Global Commodity Insights estimates, India is expected to become the second-largest market for datacenter electricity demand in Asia-Pacific by 2028, surpassing Japan and Australia.
Complementing these macro interventions, India’s sectoral approaches are preparing the country to respond to global changes with purposeful intent. India is seeking to develop its nuclear energy sector with refreshed policies and commitments — a decadeslong key civilian and strategic priority. As the country aims to localize its nuclear value chain, legislative reforms to liberalize the sector and introduce a transparent and simplified liability framework are expected by 2026–27.
To prepare its cities for growing urbanization and climate challenges, India is shaping its mobility landscape by taking a multimodal and multifuel approach, with supply and demand interventions. S&P Global Mobility notes that a shift to sustainable transportation in India is crucial for cleaner air, energy security, domestic manufacturing and green jobs. India’s 2024 electric vehicle policies are helping to enable such a future while facilitating the country’s growth as a global auto manufacturing hub.
India’s shipbuilding industry also aims to scale global heights, targeting a position among the top five shipbuilding nations by 2047 through global alliances and strategic technology transfers. With higher capital allocation, India’s competitiveness should significantly improve, allowing it to increase its market share in global shipbuilding from a low base, according to S&P Global Commodity Insights.
India’s approach to these sectors reflects a whole-systems mindset that is conscious of growing sustainably, ensuring energy security, maximizing the demographic dividend and supporting its geopolitical ambitions. India’s journey continues to be marked by optimism and will require proactive problem-solving to address emerging challenges.
Frameworks that accelerate infrastructure development, promote inclusive reforms, foster private investments, diversify trade and build resilient supply chains can help India seize opportunities. This multidimensional and multistakeholder approach will strengthen India’s growing claim as a global economic and geopolitical powerhouse, even as the horizons continue to shift.
S&P Global Market Intelligence
Head of India Leadership Council (S&P Global and CRISIL) and Chief Data Officer
In his current role, Abhishek is responsible for leading the Data Strategy, Data Management, Data Transformation and Data Quality operations while building on the strategy roadmap that enables the division to deliver on its priorities for Powering Global Markets.
Abhishek co-chairs the S&P Global Enterprise Data Network that aims to maximize the value of S&P Global data and create a competitive advantage, by creating a network, enabling synergy discovery, and scaling shared capabilities across enterprise.
Abhishek also has an expanded remit to execute and align site operations strategy across offices in Argentina, India, Pakistan and the Philippines to ensure the continued strength of operations. Currently leading the India Leadership Council in the Regional Coordinator capacity, Abhishek oversees the Steering Committee comprised of leaders from across S&P Global and CRISIL to discover new pathways to connect country/regional strategies and business development opportunities while also focusing on how we support our people, our customers and the markets by building a future together.
He joined the company in 2002 and brings to this position extensive experience across data analytics, data and operations management, business strategy, and organizational leadership skills.
Abhishek has more than 20 years of experience in the financial services sector and is an active member of the National Executive Board of American Chamber of Commerce (AMCHAM) in India. Abhishek holds a bachelor’s degree in Commerce from Delhi University and a master’s degree in Business Administration in Systems & Marketing from NIILM - Centre for Management Studies.
S&P Global
Managing Director and CEO, CRISIL
Amish Mehta is the Managing Director and CEO of CRISIL.
In his current profile, Amish leads CRISIL's Indian and global businesses, steering its efforts to deliver high-quality analytics, opinions and solutions to corporations, investors, financial institutions, policy makers and governments.
Amish joined CRISIL in October 2014 as President and Chief Financial Officer. In July 2017, he was appointed Chief Operating Officer, responsible for Global Analytical Center, India Research and SME, Global Innovation and Excellence (GIX) Hub and Corporate Strategy. As COO, Amish has led CRISIL’s acquisitions and change agenda, and creating a growth path for the businesses managed.
Prior to joining CRISIL, Amish was Chief Financial Officer for Indus Towers. He has rich experience of over two decades in telecommunications, oil and gas, FMCG and business advisory services, and has held leadership roles in diverse organisations, including BP/Castrol India, EY, and ExxonMobil India.
He is a Chartered Accountant and holds a bachelor’s degree in Commerce.
S&P Global Commodity Insights
Look Forward Council, Co-Chair
Senior Vice President and Chief Energy Strategist
His areas of expertise include business strategy, commercial analysis, oil markets, energy technologies, climate change and renewables. He has previously led Energy Insight, Research and Analysis and Energy Research teams at S&P Global (Now a part of S&P Global). Dr. Atul previously worked for BP for over 20 years in a number of operational, business, technical and strategic positions around the world. His career includes international leadership experience in a diverse array of energy fields spanning strategy development, business planning, field operations and technology commercialization. His experience includes leadership in solar energy development as well as oil and gas. Dr. Atul has previously served on boards of several companies and institutions and is member of the World Economic Forum's Global Future Council on Advanced Energy Technologies and is 25+ year member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers. He is a sought-after speaker and moderator at public conferences, company boards and industry events and a member of the CERAWeek leadership team.
He holds B.S., M.S. and Ph. D. degrees in engineering.
S&P Global
Global Head of Communications
Farhan Husain is the Global Head of Communications for S&P Global, serves as a member of the Operating Committee, and oversees strategic communications for S&P Global’s South Asia operations across India and Pakistan.
Most recently, Farhan was also Global Head of ESG Communications for S&P Global where he established a global team and communication strategy for S&P Global’s first ESG commercial business, S&P Global Sustainable1. Farhan is an established global communications leader who has extensive experience partnering with C-Suite executives to provide strategic counsel and execution across public relations, executive communications, change management, M&A and strategy communication, internal communication strategy, and investor relations.
Farhan joined S&P Global in 2016 where he managed the external communications strategy for the US, Canada and Latin America before being promoted to Global Head of External Communications for Market Intelligence in 2017. Farhan also held communications positions in S&P Global Ratings overseeing the successful communications strategy for the Ratings’ ESG Evaluation launch, and spearheaded the internal and external visibility strategy for S&P’s Chief Economists. Prior to joining S&P Global, Farhan held several communications and marketing roles in the financial services industry across companies including Ernst and Young (EY), International Securities Exchange/NASDAQ and the New York Stock Exchange.
Farhan was the founder of Baruch College Campus High School’s Alumni Association and currently sits on the Board of Reach out and Read - Greater New York chapter. He has a degree in Broadcast Journalism from Hofstra University.
S&P Global
Managing Director, India Operations
S&P Global Market Intelligence
Head of Asia-Pacific Country Risk and Co-Lead, India Research Chapter
Deepa leads analysis on India and routinely spearheads and contributes to corporate-wide initiatives focused on India. Deepa has a background in Indian parliamentary research and was previously an entrepreneur whose organization in New Delhi focused on increasing citizen engagement with political representatives.
S&P Global Commodity Insights
Executive Director, Global Energy Transitions & Clean Tech Consulting
Gauri is Executive Director, in Energy Transition and Clean Tech Global Consulting team, and a Certified Independent Director by the Institute of Directors (IOD). She has 23 years of experience in the energy, applied economics, finance fields, with wide regional experience in the United States, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Mumbai, New Delhi. Focus on ESG In the Energy Transitions and the integration of clean fuels in the energy spectrum and multi-sector mitigation strategies.
Her areas of specialization are Integration of New Energy sources to the Energy spectrum for companies and countries, Financial and Operational Competitor Benchmarking, Energy pricing, Market entry strategies and Energy policy development. She represents S&P Global in various industry bodies such as the US India Hydrogen & Gas Task Forces by the US India Strategic Partnership Forum.
Prior to joining S&P Global, Gauri was Commercial Advisor - Gas Policy & Regulatory Affairs at BP in India. She was the gas policy lead for a multi-disciplinary team-leading BP's energy reforms advocacy efforts in India. Prior to joining BP, she was a Senior Consultant at PFC Energy (now part of S&P Global), leading PFC Energy's Integrated Energy business in India and Singapore.
Gauri started her career as a Research Associate at the National Council of Applied Economic Research in New Delhi, analyzing macro-economic policy issues for the Indian economy and her paper with DK Joshi on "India's Macro-Stabilization Policy in 1990s: A Review and Assessment" was published in the book, "The Indian State in Transition."
Ex-S&P Global Commodity Insights
S&P Global Ratings
Managing Director, Sector Lead, Financial Institutions Ratings, SSEA
S&P Global Mobility
Senior Analyst, Electrification Technology
S&P Global Mobility
Director, India & ASEAN Automotive Market
Puneet leads the India/ASEAN automotive sales forecasting team. He is an autonomics expert and blends automotive and economics to model demand for the India car market. He is actively doing big picture workshops, trends analysis, white space analysis, and electrification for the India market. Puneet also does impact assessment of government policy, regulation, event shocks (COVID19) and geopolitics on forecast. He is also collaborating with energy verticals to calculate oil demand and has modelled shared mobility needs for Indian market. Puneet is highly networked within Indian auto industry and is fully engaged with global and local automotive car manufacturers, suppliers, energy & financial companies and automotive associations in India.
Puneet has more than two decades of experience in the automotive industry working in diverse areas like strategy, channel sales, R&D, sourcing, manufacturing and logistics. He is widely quoted in the media including Reuters, Economic Times, Live Mint, Hindu, Bloomberg, BBC, Business world and many more. He has written multiple editorial contributions and has spoken in national and global conferences.
Before joining S&P Global Mobility, Puneet has worked with market leaders like Maruti Suzuki, Renault-Nissan and Yamaha in India. He is a mechanical engineer and has done his MBA from MDI, Gurgaon, India.
S&P Global Ratings
Associate Director, Private Market Lead, EMEA
S&P Global Commodity Insights
Research Analyst, South Asia Power Markets
S&P Global
Chief Economist, Crisil
At CRISIL, Joshi's purview includes demand forecasting, assessing macroeconomic scenarios, and analyzing and monitoring the impact of macroeconomic domestic and external shocks on the economy. He has extensive experience in macroeconomic analysis and medium-term assessments of the Indian economy.
He was member of the Working Group of Savings for the 12th Five Year Plan. He is also a member of the industry monitoring group of Reserve Bank of India. He was the Chairman of Economic Affairs Committee of Bombay Chamber of Commerce and is currently member of Economic Policy Group of Confederation of Indian Industry and Indian Merchant Chamber. He regularly writes for leading newspapers and expresses his views on the economy in the electronic media.
Joshi has spent 26 years in economic research and consultancy. He spent 11 years at the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER) before moving on to the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC), New Delhi, and then CRISIL. At NCAER, Joshi worked on short and medium term macroeconomic forecasting using Computable General Equilibrium and econometric models, macroeconomic reforms and fiscal policy related issues. At CERC, he worked on regulatory, competition and tariff related issues in the Indian power sector.
Joshi holds a bachelors and Masters degree from Honours School in Economics, Punjab University, Chandigarh, India. He has attended program on Macroeconomic Policy and Management at Harvard University and was a visiting scholar to Economic Research Unit of University of Pennsylvania.
S&P Global Market Intelligence
Senior Research Analyst
Soon Chen Kang is a research analyst in the 451 Research technology research group within S&P Global Market Intelligence covering datacenter activities in Asia-Pacific for the Datacenter Services and Infrastructure channel.
Soon Chen’s research area includes expansion activities, customer verticals, industry growth projections and pricing dynamics of the datacenter colocation market. Her most recent work focuses on go-to-market analysis of the emerging datacenter markets in Southeast Asia.
Prior to this role, Soon Chen was a journalist covering the consumer sector at S&P Global Market Intelligence. She wrote extensively on the evolving e-commerce landscape in the region.
Soon Chen holds a Bachelor of Education in Teaching English as a Second Language degree from University Malaya. She is fluent in Chinese and Bahasa Malaysia.
S&P Global Commodity Insights
Vice President, Global Head of Shipping Analytics and Research
Rahul leads an integrated commodity analytics product management, data science and research team. As a business head, he is responsible for driving new product growth for our analytics products Commodities at Sea and Freight Analytics. A subject matter expert in the maritime industry and financial markets, Rahul is a thought leader with proven credentials in market analysis forecasting, shipping economics and commodity market developments. He is a regular speaker at major conferences and client events globally, and is frequently interviewed by both print and visual media. Most recently, he was at Bloomberg Intelligence and earlier headed Drewry Financial Research Services Ltd. He has also worked as senior equities analyst at RS Platou Markets and Nomura.
Rahul holds a Bachelor of Science in Marine Engineering from BITS, Pilani and a Postgraduate in Management from IMI, New Delhi, India.
S&P Global Commodity Insights
Director, Tanker Freight & Alternative Fuels
Fotios focuses on the oil tanker freight markets, seaborne trade flows of crude oil and clean petroleum products and their impacts on the shipping cycles and investors' decisions, drawing from his experience in commercial shipping and energy sectors.
Previously, he gained experience in using the latest technology to provide insights to the shipping industry and to associated finance and insurance providers. As head of research for Affinity Shipping and as shipping analyst for Maritime Strategies International, he managed big shipping data, developed shipping cycle econometric models, and assisted with advisory projects and valuations for major international shipping banks and financial providers. Fotios regularly attends international shipping industry conferences and has professional experience in operational research and corporate presentations. Sectors covered include oil tankers, gas carriers, and offshore sectors.
Fotios holds a Master of Science in shipping, trade, and finance from Bayes (former Cass) Business School, City University of London, United Kingdom, an LLB from Queen Mary University of London and a BSc in Business Administration from Athens University of Economics and Business.
S&P Global Market Intelligence
Senior Economist
Based in Hong Kong, Angus focuses on banking sectors of emerging Asian economies. He works as an economist in the Economics & Country Risk directorate, specifically at the Banking Risk Service team. The Banking Risk Service team analyses key events and publishes key data of banking sectors around the world, with a major focus on emerging economies. Angus's research and analysis focuses on banking sectors in emerging Asia, which includes Bangladesh, Cambodia, China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Vietnam. Before joining S&P Global, Angus worked for a large European bank in London and a government department in the United Kingdom, where he focused on the labor market and bank lending in the United Kingdom economy.
He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in economics and politics from the United Kingdom and a master's degree in business, also from the United Kingdom.
Selected recent research:
S&P Global Market Intelligence
Head of Economics, Asia-Pacific
Hanna Luchnikava-Schorsch, principal economist for the Asia-Pacific region, is the lead India economist with the Global Economics group at S&P Global Market Intelligence.
Her research focuses on macroeconomic, financial and business developments in Asia, with particular emphasis on India and South Asia. Among the issues she tracks are monetary and fiscal policies, financial and labor markets, as well as foreign trade and investment. She has prior experience in macroeconomic forecasting and market research gained with leading global institutions and firms, including the World Bank and McKinsey & Company.
Her university degrees include a Bachelor of Arts in International Relations from the Belarusian State University, Minsk, Belarus, and a master's degree in International Economics and Finance from the International Business School at Brandeis University, Waltham, Massachusetts, US.
S&P Global Market Intelligence
Principal Economist
Sophie Malin is a Senior Economist with the S&P Global Market Intelligence Pricing and Purchasing Service, responsible for analysis and forecasting relating to the EU and APAC labour markets. Sophie received her Bsc in Economics from the University of Swansea, with a year studying business, law and economics at the University of Alberta. Previously, she worked at Intellect SEEC, an Insurance Technology provider.
S&P Global Commodity Insights
Senior Research Principal, South Asia Power and Gas
Sahil has over 13 years of experience spanning research, advisory, implementation support, and capacity building roles. At S&P Global Commodity Insights, Sahil focusses on regional energy transition priorities, electrification for decarbonization, national-level carbon markets, competitive assessment and outlook for critical net zero-technologies such EVs, Green Hydrogen and CCS, and evaluation of national pledges for India and other South Asian markets. In the past, he has prominently contributed to several national and state policies and initiatives, engaged multilateral platforms such as World Bank, Global Green Growth Institute, and the Integrated Assessment Modelling Consortium; participated in India-US and India-EU joint climate research efforts, and conducted capacity building for energy modelling at the national and state levels with NITI Aayog.
Prior to joining S&P Global Commodity Insights, Sahil has worked as an associate fellow with the Brookings Institution India Center, where he led the efforts on energy scenarios, carbon pricing, and climate policy for India. He has also worked with the Center for Study of Science, Technology and Policy, Bengaluru, as a research scientist, and Willis Towers Watson, Gurgaon, as a research analyst.
S&P Global Mobility
Senior Analyst, Powertrain Forecast India
S&P Global Commodity Insights
Research Director, South Asia Power and Gas
Ashish has more than a decade of experience in power sector covering South Asia, US, Canada, Mexico, Caribbean countries and Kenya. Ashish expertise includes economic and policy assessment, Power market designs, power and fuel market analysis, power market modeling, power trading, regulatory and commercial analysis, and environmental policy analysis. Prior to joining S&P Global Commodity Insights , He worked with ICF Consulting India private limited where he led the 'Power and Renewable' practice covering South Asia region. Ashish has worked on numerous consulting assignments with IPPs, investors, private equity funds, Multi-lateral organization, power utilities, energy majors, industrial consumers, and government planning bodies to support their business, commercial and policy strategies. Ashish has led numerous techno-commercial and market due diligence assessments related to asset acquisition / sale / development and has authored papers/articles.
Ashish holds Bachelor of Technology degree in 'Production and Industrial Engineering' from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee.
S&P Global
Research Intern, India Research Chapter
Key support and contributions by: Brianne Paschen, Carla Donaghey, Mary Brown, Ellen White, Cherie Nicole Haddy, Laura Falgione, Ben Yang, Will Lockwood, Stephanie Oxford, Shipra Singh, Pooja Nair, Khushi Yadav, Rajat Juneja, Kurt Burger, and Camille McManus
The India Research Chapter brings together experts from across divisions and functions of S&P Global and Crisil (an S&P Global company) to focus on the opportunities, risks and potential that will shape India’s future. It is a strategic initiative aimed at providing in-depth, timely insights and thought leadership into the complexities and dynamism of the Indian economy and its diverse sectors and industries.