India is less dependent on foreign trade for growth than other Asian economies, with merchandise exports accounting for only 11.2% of nominal GDP for fiscal 2024–25, and 20.8% of nominal GDP when services are included, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. This dynamic makes India more resilient against global shocks or trade uncertainty, as its large domestic market provides a buffer. India’s approach, however, is cautiously evolving. In the coming years, India is likely to increase its participation in global trade. Expanding exports will boost India’s growth potential, improve market competitiveness, attract additional capital and generate employment opportunities for its young workforce. How India leverages labor market and banking sector interventions will be key to how it absorbs gains from foreign trade agreements.

How is India’s approach to foreign trade evolving?

As the global trade environment evolves, with trends emerging that suggest an increase in protectionist policies in different geographies and more regionalization of trade in Asia-Pacific, India’s approach to foreign trade is changing as well. The country’s new approach involves leveraging the current structure of its economy while also reconfiguring it. According to estimates from the Indian government, in fiscal 2024–25, services comprised more than 50% of India’s GDP, while manufacturing made up less than 20%. India’s plan is therefore to maximize Indian services’ integration into the global economy while promoting investment opportunities to spur domestic manufacturing.

These efforts are positioned alongside changing Indian diplomacy, where trade negotiations are multi-ministerial and concomitant to wider strategic considerations. For instance, the India-UK free trade agreement, signed in July 2025, covers the issues of bilateral duty rationalization on goods and promotion of Indian exports, but it also includes cooperation frameworks for developing military technologies and alignment on regional security posturing.

What is likely to continue in India’s foreign trade strategy, despite this changing approach, is the desire to closely link trade with political trust. India prefers bilateral deals, such as the India-UK free trade agreement, over multilateral agreements, such as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, which India exited in 2019. This stems from long-standing domestic concerns that multilateral agreements increase India’s import dependence, with little focus on deepening ties in services or boosting Indian manufacturing exports. In bilateral arrangements, India can more freely negotiate its position on duty levels, seek higher immigration opportunities for its people, and manage compliance with labor and environmental standards. This is a core principle of Indian foreign trade.