Datacenter investments in India have escalated primarily due to a growing focus on digitalization and technological advancements. However, a supportive regulatory environment and federal and state government subsidies have also played an important role in driving local datacenter demand.

Central government policy aims for ease of business and data security

In 2018, the Reserve Bank of India mandated storing financial data within India. This regulation ensures that sensitive financial data is securely stored and locally processed. In 2020, a draft national datacenter policy was introduced to create a stable ecosystem for computing infrastructure. The draft policy proposed a datacenter incentivization scheme and setting up datacenter economic zones to, among other things, provide fiscal and nonfiscal incentives for the sector.

This was followed by the classification of datacenters as key infrastructure through their inclusion in the Indian government’s Harmonized Master List for Infrastructure Sub-sectors in 2022 and the Digital Personal Data Protection Act governing data localization laws in 2023. Lastly, India launched the IndiaAI Mission in 2024, with an outlay of $1.2 billion for the procurement of graphics processing units (GPUs). Implemented using a public-private partnership model, it offers access to GPUs at a rate as low as $1.36 per GPU hour. These initiatives and regulatory measures are expected to multiply computing infrastructure demand over the next decade.

As part of the IndiaAI Mission, two rounds of GPU tenders have been completed in 2025. Over 34,371 GPUs have been awarded, with about half already installed as of mid-2025. Once fully operational, these GPUs are estimated to provide about 2 TWh of additional annual electricity demand, or about 10% of the estimated power demand from datacenters in 2025.