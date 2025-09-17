In line with India’s commitment to achieve net-zero by 2070, India’s Nuclear Energy Mission set an ambitious goal: to develop 100 GW of nuclear capacity by 2047 from approximately 9 GW today. The 2025–26 budget allocated $2.3 billion for research and development as part of India’s Nuclear Energy Mission, matching the full budget allocation for the Green Hydrogen Mission in fiscal 2023. While India’s nuclear program has traditionally faced structural hurdles, the mission seeks to liberalize core nuclear activity and accelerate technology diffusion through bilateral partnerships. This opens the door for domestic and global firms in the nuclear energy sector, but structural changes in the ecosystem under the Nuclear Energy Mission will take longer than the official timelines indicate.

India’s nuclear energy program evolved with a vision of strategic autonomy

India established the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre in 1954 and began construction of its first boiling water reactor at Tarapur in 1964. The Atomic Energy Act of 1962 gave the government exclusive control over civilian and strategic nuclear development. The Nuclear Power Corp. of India Ltd. (NPCIL) was later founded in 1987 to design, build and operate nuclear power plants.

India’s quest for strategic security with nuclear testing in 1974 and 1998 led to US sanctions, including injunctions related to the supply of civilian nuclear energy technology and fuel. As a result, India sought to develop its own nuclear capabilities and supply chain. The Bhabha Atomic Research Centre remodeled Canadian Deuterium Uranium technology for the Indian pressurized heavy water reactor (PHWR). The PHWR relied on imported uranium, which raised questions of fuel security, such as the risk of sanctions from the Nuclear Suppliers Group.

Work began on a three-stage prototype fast breeder reactor program in the mid-2000s, aimed at utilizing domestic thorium reserves at cost parity with conventional PHWRs. Despite active private participation, long lead times in technology development were experienced. To overcome this, the nuclear energy mission specifically focuses on private capacity building through international partnerships and privatization in core nuclear activity to accelerate nuclear energy development.