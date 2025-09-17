In recent years, many of these transactions have been prevalent in the infrastructure, energy and renewables sectors, which presented attractive opportunities to private credit investors.

When Mumbai International Airport first raised private credit in 2021 as a greenfield project, options were limited. Four years later, as the project neared operation, the company had access to a wide array of funding options, but its decision to refinance the $750 million debt facility for a second time with private credit lenders illustrates its competitiveness in pricing and the foothold private credit has established in these longer-term and higher-quality infrastructure assets.

Beyond providing a much-needed source of growth capital, private credit also supports other critical areas, such as last-mile financing, promoters’ equity contributions and cost overruns, which Indian banks tend to avoid.

Regulatory constraints fuel private credit growth

Some regulations in India have pushed borrowers outside the traditional bank lending sphere and toward alternative funding sources. In the real estate sector, the Reserve Bank of India restricts bank lending to private developers for the acquisition of land, even as part of housing projects.

Consequently, real estate-related transactions now dominate India’s private credit sector, accounting for more than a third of the total transaction value, according to Ernst & Young estimates for 2024.

Additionally, the central bank requires a company’s equity capital to come from its own resources, preventing banks from advancing funds to firms seeking equity stakes in acquisition targets. This opened a void in financing that private credit quickly filled, and about 35% of private credit deals are M&A-related, according to PwC research.

In a recent example, ​IndusInd International Holdings financed its Reliance Capital acquisition with more than 70 billion rupees in private credit. Several aspects of this transaction made the deal better aligned with private credit, including the issuer’s holding company structure, the utilization of unencumbered shares in the subsidiaries as covenants instead of pledging shares, the lack of regular debt servicing and the exit via IPO of the acquired insurance business. Private credit offers more customization and flexibility than conventional finance.



Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 provides further impetus for private credit growth

In the years before the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016, India experienced an extended period of financial strain on its banking system due to a buildup of corporate nonperforming loans.

The legislation was enacted to address the problems affecting the bankruptcy regime, which was widely deemed inadequate and in need of reform.