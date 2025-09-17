As India works toward a sustainable future, its green mobility revolution stands at a critical juncture. The country’s rapid expansion is creating urban mobility and logistics challenges such as traffic, pollution and high costs, and a concerted effort is required to reshape supply chains and transportation infrastructure in India. This transformation hinges on various initiatives, such as the PM Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement scheme, as well as integrating sustainable transportation practices into urban planning and taking a multifuel approach, with electric-, biofuel- and hydrogen-powered vehicles as transitional solutions.

India's transportation sector: The current landscape

What are the challenges facing private and multimodal urban mobility?

Indian cities grapple with severe traffic, fuel inefficiency and air pollution, with road transport in India contributing over 13% of greenhouse gas emissions. The rise in private transport, particularly two-wheelers in large cities and cars elsewhere, exacerbates congestion, making reliable public transit and clean private mobility vital for sustainable transportation in India and urban development.

What are the key dynamics of the Indian logistics industry?

India is quickly establishing itself as a major player in global logistics. According to the Indian government, the country's logistics sector is valued at approximately $200 billion and employs 22 million people. In the World Bank’s 2023 Logistics Performance Index, India’s logistics sector ranked 38th, up from 44th in 2018. This expansion is supported by India's multimodal network, the fourth largest globally.

Some government initiatives aim to reduce logistics costs: The National Logistics Policy targets a drop to 8% of GDP by 2030 from 13%-14% when it was launched in 2022. Other projects, such as dedicated freight corridors, focus on enhancing efficiency, potentially reducing costs by up to 60%. Yet challenges persist, such as fragmented supply chains, inadequate last-mile connectivity and low technology adoption.