India Forward — 17 September 2025
A shift toward sustainable transportation in India is essential to overcome urban mobility and logistics challenges.
Highlights
India is on track to become the world’s third-largest economy by 2030–31. As the country grows, the mobility sector in India will be the backbone of its economy. A strategic shift to sustainable transportation in India is crucial for cleaner air, energy security, domestic manufacturing and green jobs.
India needs a multimodal, multifuel approach. While electric vehicles in India become more popular and viable, biofuels are vital for existing fleets, and green hydrogen is emerging for heavy-duty transport.
Government initiatives are boosting manufacturing and expanding charging infrastructure as states accelerate EV adoption in India. However, challenges such as high up-front costs and range anxiety remain. A holistic strategy focuses on localization, battery recycling and skill development.
As India works toward a sustainable future, its green mobility revolution stands at a critical juncture. The country’s rapid expansion is creating urban mobility and logistics challenges such as traffic, pollution and high costs, and a concerted effort is required to reshape supply chains and transportation infrastructure in India. This transformation hinges on various initiatives, such as the PM Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement scheme, as well as integrating sustainable transportation practices into urban planning and taking a multifuel approach, with electric-, biofuel- and hydrogen-powered vehicles as transitional solutions.
Indian cities grapple with severe traffic, fuel inefficiency and air pollution, with road transport in India contributing over 13% of greenhouse gas emissions. The rise in private transport, particularly two-wheelers in large cities and cars elsewhere, exacerbates congestion, making reliable public transit and clean private mobility vital for sustainable transportation in India and urban development.
India is quickly establishing itself as a major player in global logistics. According to the Indian government, the country's logistics sector is valued at approximately $200 billion and employs 22 million people. In the World Bank’s 2023 Logistics Performance Index, India’s logistics sector ranked 38th, up from 44th in 2018. This expansion is supported by India's multimodal network, the fourth largest globally.
Some government initiatives aim to reduce logistics costs: The National Logistics Policy targets a drop to 8% of GDP by 2030 from 13%-14% when it was launched in 2022. Other projects, such as dedicated freight corridors, focus on enhancing efficiency, potentially reducing costs by up to 60%. Yet challenges persist, such as fragmented supply chains, inadequate last-mile connectivity and low technology adoption.
The EV sector in India — cars, two- and three-wheelers, and commercial vehicles — grew 24.5% to 1.9 million units in 2024, reaching 7.5% market penetration and supporting sustainable energy goals, according to Vahan data. Two- and three-wheelers lead adoption, especially in smaller towns. High up-front costs and funding declines due to policy uncertainty remain economic hurdles.
Environmentally, EVs cut 10 million metric tons of carbon emissions between 2020 and 2024, according to the World Resources Institute, although battery production has a significant carbon footprint. Socially, range anxiety and consumer apprehension persist, although younger demographics are driving demand.
Government policies are pivotal in accelerating EV adoption. The Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles in India scheme, now in its second phase with a budget of 100 billion rupees, provides subsidies for EV purchases and infrastructure, though its benefits have primarily been realized by the two- and three-wheeler industries.
The new Indian EV manufacturing policy, approved in 2024, aims to establish the country as a global EV manufacturing hub. It mandates a minimum investment of 41.5 billion rupees, a three-year production timeline and 50% domestic value addition within five years. The policy also permits limited imports at a reduced customs duty, but car manufacturers are not yet able to fully leverage its advantages.
Further bolstering the sector, the PM Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement scheme, with an outlay of 109 billion rupees, allocates 20 billion rupees to develop 72,000 charging stations. Production Linked Incentive schemes for advanced chemistry cell battery storage (181 billion rupees) and the automotive sector (259 billion rupees) are in place to strengthen domestic manufacturing. Additional supportive policies include a goods and services tax reduction to 5% and road tax waivers. A stable and long-term policy framework remains essential for continued growth.
Expanding Indian EV charging infrastructure is the bedrock for adoption. According to the Bureau of Energy Efficiency, public EV charging stations grew from 1,800 in 2022 to 25,202 in December 2024. Despite this, India has one public charging station for every 135 EVs, falling short of the global benchmark — one public charging station for every six to 20 EVs — and fueling range anxiety.
Addressing this concern involves not only infrastructure but also vehicle capability. Real-world range performance is becoming a decisive factor for Indian EV buyers. According to S&P Global Mobility, German brands such as Mercedes-Benz and Audi are leaders in rated range, while domestic manufacturers such as Tata Motors and Mahindra Auto are rapidly improving, pushing range boundaries for mass-market appeal. Other strong performers praised for their range capabilities include Volvo, Jaguar and Land Rover.
Electric mobility in India appears highly promising. Advancements in battery technologies are expected to enable more EVs to surpass 800 km of range on a single charge. Breakthroughs such as solid-state batteries and advanced energy management systems are set to deliver higher energy density, faster charging capabilities and more efficient system integration.
The expansion of technologies such as vehicle-to-grid integration and Indian EV charging infrastructure will also make sustainable transportation in India more accessible and resilient. However, understanding real-world range in plug-in EVs requires careful consideration of technological progress, environmental factors and shifting consumer expectations. These evolving capabilities will empower original equipment manufacturers to design vehicles that meet diverse user demands while being less reliant on frequent charging, easing the load on India's EV charging ecosystem.
Challenges include underserved rural and semi-urban regions, grid reliability, lack of standardization, and high land and installation costs. As private players actively expand networks, India plans to add 25,000-35,000 public charging stations in 2025 and 100,000-150,000 by 2030. India's 500-GW renewable energy goal by 2030 will help power these chargers, while rapidly evolving battery-swapping solutions will make charging more efficient.
EVs are reshaping urban planning and infrastructure, advancing green mobility in India. Their integration requires remodeling parking facilities for charging, incorporating EV charging infrastructure into new buildings and factoring them into smart city initiatives. EVs also reduce air and noise pollution, boosting environmental quality and helping India to achieve net-zero emissions by 2070. These benefits are being extended to the freight sector, with policy road maps in place for truck electrification.
Public transport is also undergoing electrification, with the planned launch of 14,000 e-buses by 2026 and states such as Telangana and Karnataka scaling up fleets.
Several states are charging ahead in EV adoption in India due to progressive policies. Below is the progress made as of fiscal 2024:
India needs a diversified portfolio, and its approach to green mobility extends beyond EVs.
Hybrid vehicles in India are rapidly becoming the fastest-growing transitional solution in the passenger vehicle market and are projected to grow with a compound annual growth rate of over 18%. They offer up to 35% higher fuel efficiency, instant torque and lower emissions, providing efficiency similar to EVs. Hybrid vehicles also create less range anxiety, with over 40% of urban buyers considering them. Automakers such as Maruti Suzuki and Toyota are leaders in affordable hybrid technology, which for original equipment manufacturers is a low-risk electrification strategy utilizing existing internal combustion engine platforms. Despite their benefits, hybrid cars face a high goods and services tax rate of 28%, plus an additional cess (e.g., 15% for engines over 1,500 cc, totaling a 43% tax incidence). While some Indian states offer road tax waivers, strong policy support is crucial for overall segment growth.
Biofuels are vital for transport decarbonization, especially in areas where electrification faces challenges. Diesel will remain dominant for buses and heavy goods vehicles (60%-65% of demand) and is unlikely to be phased out before 2035.
India, the world's third-largest ethanol producer, targets 20% ethanol blending in gasoline by 2025–26, from about 12% today, and 5% biodiesel by 2030. For international flights, bio-jet fuel targets are 1% by 2027 and 2% by 2028. Feedstock diversification includes maize, surplus rice and agricultural residues.
Challenges include increasing flex-fuel vehicle adoption, monitoring costs and ensuring feedstock sustainability. India's 2023 launch of the Global Biofuels Alliance highlights its commitment to this solution.
India targets 1,000 hydrogen trucks and buses by 2030. The National Green Hydrogen Mission, launched in 2023, aims to make the country a global green hydrogen hub. Its goal is to produce 5 million metric tons of green hydrogen annually by 2030, developing 60 GW-100 GW electrolyzer capacity, attracting 8 trillion rupees in investment and creating 600,000 jobs. The focus is on medium and heavy commercial vehicles due to hydrogen's energy density and fast refueling capabilities, which can help overcome battery limitations. Tata Motors and Ashok Leyland are developing hydrogen-powered vehicles while Reliance Industries, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum are building refuelling infrastructure. Policy support includes the 175 billion-rupee Strategic Interventions for Green Hydrogen Transition program for electrolyzer manufacturing and hydrogen production. India's abundant renewable energy resources provide a strong foundation for a hydrogen-fueled future.
India aims for green mobility with a localized supply chain, reducing reliance on imported EV components such as lithium-ion batteries. One challenge is that Indian suppliers may be unprepared for high EV demand and may have to rely on foreign suppliers, but international partnerships can also offer opportunities.
India prioritizes a circular economy for EV batteries due to their carbon footprint. The country’s Battery Waste Management Rules 2022 mandate extended producer responsibilities for recycling, setting targets of 70% by 2024–25, 80% by 2026 and 90% after 2026–27. Producers must also use increasing amounts of recycled content: 5% by 2027–28 and 20% by 2030–31. Industry collaborations are key, such as the Battery360 Alliance, exploring alternative chemistries such as lithium iron phosphate and sodium-ion batteries.
Skill development, green job creation and partnerships
The transition to green mobility in India will boost employment, with the National Green Hydrogen Mission alone expecting to create over 600,000 jobs. Upskilling initiatives by state governments and bodies such as the Automotive Skills Development Council are preparing the workforce for clean vehicle technology, including hybrid vehicle servicing.
Based on the current landscape and outlook, the following strategic moves are crucial to accelerate the transition to green mobility in India:
The journey toward sustainable transportation in India combines electricity for light-duty vehicles, biofuels for existing fleets, hybrids for transition and long-term green hydrogen for heavy-duty applications. This shift — driven by policy, investment and private sector involvement — aims to decarbonize transport, boost energy security and develop domestic manufacturing, creating more liveable cities.
This article was authored by a cross-section of representatives from S&P Global and in certain circumstances external guest authors. The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views or positions of any entities they represent and are not necessarily reflected in the products and services those entities offer. This research is a publication of S&P Global and does not comment on current or future credit ratings or credit rating methodologies.