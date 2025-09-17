S&P Global Offerings
India Forward — 17 September 2025
The Indian shipbuilding industry stands at a transformative crossroads, driven by an ambitious national agenda and a rapidly changing global maritime landscape.
By Rahul Kapoor and Fotios Katsoulas
Highlights
India’s shipbuilding industry is at a pivotal historical moment. With a clear national vision, substantial government backing and a focus on specialized, high-value markets, the sector is well positioned for robust growth.
India has an opportunity to increase its share of the global shipbuilding market over the next decade. While the country’s ambitions are well defined, India needs a clear strategy to become a top-five shipbuilding nation by 2047, a challenging journey from less than 1% global market share today.
With higher capital allocation, India’s competitiveness should significantly improve, allowing it to seize opportunities and benefit from challenges faced by the global shipbuilding market.
The shipbuilding industry in India stands at a crossroads, driven by an ambitious national agenda and a rapidly changing global maritime landscape. Traditionally characterized by a focus on naval and defense projects and a very limited share of the commercial shipbuilding market, India is now aspiring to reforge its identity on the world stage. Modern policy initiatives, a rising domestic demand for ships and a shifting competitive environment have prompted India to reevaluate its strengths and weaknesses, as well as its prospects for emerging as a genuine competitor to global leaders such as China, South Korea and Japan.
The global shipbuilding industry has transformed significantly over the decades, reflecting shifts in industrial capacity and technological advancement.
In the early 1960s, Japan held a lead in shipbuilding with production figures that consistently surpassed those of the UK and other nations. South Korea emerged as a competitor, rapidly increasing its shipbuilding output and surpassing Japan in the late 1970s and early 1980s. By the 2000s, China had entered the mix, using its vast resources and manufacturing capabilities to become the leading force in shipbuilding by the 2010s. This trend indicates an increasingly Asia-centric shipbuilding industry, with South Korea and China leading the charge.
Chinese shipbuilders’ market share was relatively low from 2000 to 2005, hovering at about 7%-10%, according to S&P Global Commodity Insights data. However, a gradual upward trend, particularly in the dry bulk and container ship sectors, resulted from growing capacity and competitiveness in the global shipbuilding market. The evolution of Chinese shipbuilders’ market share over time illustrates a trajectory of growth, stabilization and eventual dominance in various shipping sectors, supported by strategic investments and a responsive approach to global shipping demands.
The Chinese government has made substantial investments in the shipbuilding industry by providing subsidies and financial incentives to various shipyards. As global demand for new ships, particularly container vessels, has increased, China’s shipyards have leveraged their competitive pricing and extensive production capabilities.
The United States Trade Representative Section 301 port fee proposal is significant and symbolic, designed to address concerns over China’s growing maritime influence and trade practices. A shift in global demand or increased competition from other shipbuilding nations could affect China’s market position.
The Indian shipbuilding industry accounts for less than 1% of the global shipping market, according to S&P Global Commodity Insights. This figure contrasts with that of China, which holds a 61% market share in the order book of major commercial shipping sectors. South Korea and Japan also have significant global influence, with advanced technological capabilities and robust export pipelines. India’s commercial fleet is also much smaller than China’s massive merchant marine, underscoring the growth potential for Indian shipyards. India has pledged to secure 1,000 commercial vessels over the next decade as part of a national push to grow its shipbuilding industry and maritime sector.
India’s government has launched forward-looking policies to reshape the shipbuilding industry. Its Maritime India Vision 2030 and Amrit Kaal Vision 2047 road maps articulate India’s ambitions to become a top 10 shipbuilding nation by 2030 and to reach the global top five by 2047. These visions are supported by concrete interventions:
The government is also promoting the development of integrated shipbuilding clusters. These are industrial parks with state-of-the-art facilities and skill development centers to stimulate innovation and productivity. India plans to create eight maritime clusters, consisting of five new facilities and three expanded ones. These clusters, backed by state governments and pre-secured land, will host everything from manufacturing and equipment production to insurance and leasing services.
South Korea and India launched a strategic shipbuilding alliance in July 2025. HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering, the intermediate holding company overseeing HD Hyundai’s shipbuilding market operations, signed a memorandum of understanding with Cochin Shipyard Ltd., India’s largest state-owned shipbuilder, to collaborate across the shipbuilding value chain. Indian yards will need many more strategic alliances to boost productivity and ensure global quality standards. The country is keen to explore similar tie-ups with other countries, including Japan, as indicated by government statements.
For South Korean and Japanese shipbuilders encountering increased price competition from China, collaborating with shipbuilding companies in India provides an additional manufacturing location and access to an emerging market.
The potential for mutually beneficial outcomes lies in collaborative bids for overseas shipbuilding contracts. These would leverage the combined technical expertise of South Korea and Japan alongside India’s cost-efficient manufacturing capabilities and extensive port infrastructure. Significant growth opportunities are anticipated, given India’s competitive labor costs, accelerating industrialization and substantial development in port facilities that support an expanding maritime trade sector.
One of India’s core strategies is to build on its established expertise in small to medium-sized and specialized vessels. Indian shipyards have become adept at building offshore support vessels, coastal vessels, general cargo ships and other niche craft that require a blend of technical skill and customization. This specialization differentiates shipbuilding in India from the high-volume, standardized production of East Asian giants and opens up the country to win international orders in growing market segments, especially as much of the global fleet ages and requires replacement.
Several key factors position the Indian shipbuilding industry favorably in the global market:
Despite these advantages, several obstacles remain:
Tackling these challenges will require sustained policy support, massive investments in modern technology and infrastructure, and a coordinated effort to develop a strong domestic supply chain.
China’s leading position in the global shipbuilding industry is supported by state subsidies, scale, technological prowess and a vertically integrated maritime ecosystem. While South Korea and Japan remain formidable, China’s expansion — particularly in Africa, as discussed below — presents specific strategic challenges for the Indian shipbuilding industry.
For India to join the ranks of the world’s shipbuilding industry leaders, it must build on its strengths while addressing its weaknesses. S&P Global Commodity Insights has identified some key priorities:
S&P Global Commodity Insights estimates that about 60 million metric tons of shipyard capacity will be needed to fulfill new order demand, given fleet replacement and an increase in global trade. While competition from China and other East Asian giants will persist, India’s blend of cost, location and developmental vision will help it carve out a place in this evolving global maritime economy. The journey will be challenging, but with continued strategic focus and innovation, India is on track to become a formidable maritime power in the coming decades.
This article was authored by a cross-section of representatives from S&P Global and in certain circumstances external guest authors. The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views or positions of any entities they represent and are not necessarily reflected in the products and services those entities offer. This research is a publication of S&P Global and does not comment on current or future credit ratings or credit rating methodologies.
Content Type
Theme
Look Forward Council Theme