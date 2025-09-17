India’s shipbuilding industry is at a pivotal historical moment. With a clear national vision, substantial government backing and a focus on specialized, high-value markets, the sector is well positioned for robust growth.

India has an opportunity to increase its share of the global shipbuilding market over the next decade. While the country’s ambitions are well defined, India needs a clear strategy to become a top-five shipbuilding nation by 2047, a challenging journey from less than 1% global market share today.

With higher capital allocation, India’s competitiveness should significantly improve, allowing it to seize opportunities and benefit from challenges faced by the global shipbuilding market.