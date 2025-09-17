As inflation softens, this should support urban consumption, which has yet to show signs of a decisive lift. While consumption in rural areas continues to exhibit robust growth, urban consumption is comparatively subdued. The income tax cuts announced in the budget, effective this fiscal year, should bolster this. The proposed goods and services tax rationalization could help bring down inflation and support private consumption. A sharp drop in food inflation would also improve the discretionary spending of lower-income groups in urban and rural areas.

Essential items such as food and fuel account for a larger share of the consumption basket for lower-income households. Crisil estimates from June 2025 show that the lowest-income 20% of the population faces lower headline inflation than the highest-income 20% in urban and rural areas. For instance, in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, the lowest-income 20% of the urban population faced 2.4% inflation, while the highest-income 20% faced 3.1% inflation. There are similar trends in rural consumption.

According to Crisil, crude oil prices are projected to average $65-$70 per barrel in fiscal 2026, compared with $78.8 per barrel in fiscal 2025. Lower crude oil prices contribute to reduced inflation and a smaller current account deficit (CAD), supporting the economy in India. According to the Ministry of Finance’s Economic Survey for 2017–2018, every $10-per-barrel increase in oil price reduces GDP growth by about 0.2-0.3 percentage point and worsens the deficit by about $9 billion-$10 billion.

Indian economic growth buffers

Rising services exports provide a cushion: The composition of India’s exports provides some resilience. Services exports, which account for 47% of the country’s exports, according to the Indian government, are less vulnerable to global trade fluctuations than goods exports.

The World Trade Organization shows the global goods trade will contract 0.2% and the services trade will grow 4.0% in calendar year 2025. While services exports are expected to slow down, they will do so more gradually than goods exports.