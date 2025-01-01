Principal Analyst, Automotive Insights

Peeyush Garg serves as a Principal Analyst in Supply Chain & Technology at S&P Global Mobility, where he specializes in Electrification Technologies and their cross-domain applications across Propulsion Systems, Batteries, Charging, and Vehicle Feature Attributes.

With more than a decade of experience in the automotive industry, Peeyush has built expertise at the intersection of engineering and consulting. He has contributed to the development and strategy of Conventional, Hybrid, and Electric Powertrains, bringing a holistic perspective on the technologies shaping the future of mobility.

Prior to joining S&P Global Mobility, Peeyush held leadership and technical roles at Tata Consultancy Services, Honda Cars India, and CNH Industrial. In these roles, he drove initiatives in product development, technology strategy, and system integration, supporting global programs and innovation across multiple vehicle segments.

Peeyush holds an MBA in Business Strategy and a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering. By combining technical depth with strategic foresight, he enables data-driven insights that support clients and stakeholders in navigating the rapidly evolving mobility ecosystem.