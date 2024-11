Research Analyst

Soon Chen Kang is a research analyst in the 451 Research technology research group within S&P Global Market Intelligence covering datacenter activities in Asia-Pacific for the Datacenter Services and Infrastructure channel.



Soon Chen’s research area includes expansion activities, customer verticals, industry growth projections and pricing dynamics of the datacenter colocation market. Her most recent work focuses on go-to-market analysis of the emerging datacenter markets in Southeast Asia.



Prior to this role, Soon Chen was a journalist covering the consumer sector at S&P Global Market Intelligence. She wrote extensively on the evolving e-commerce landscape in the region.



Soon Chen holds a Bachelor of Education in Teaching English as a Second Language degree from University Malaya. She is fluent in Chinese and Bahasa Malaysia.