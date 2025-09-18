Look Forward | Episode 9: India Forward: Shifting Horizons

S&P Global Offerings
Look Forward
18 September 2025
In this episode of the Look Forward Podcast, host Andy Critchlow, head of news at S&P Global Commodity Insights, delves into the dynamic and resilient market of India. As the global geopolitical landscape shifts, India emerges as a pivotal player in the next chapter of global growth. Joined by an expert panel including Gauri Jauhar, Deepa Kumar, and Atul Arya from S&P Global, the discussion unpacks India Forward: Shifting Horizons, which offers insights into India's outlook for 2025 and beyond.