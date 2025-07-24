This podcast connects you with S&P Global's Look Forward Council, bringing cutting-edge research on long-term trends and transformative market shifts. We leverage our unique in-house data and expertise to develop actionable insights on the future of capital markets, digital disruption, the balance between energy security and energy transition, sustainability and climate, trade and supply chain, and geopolitical shocks

Together, we're committed to providing the forward-looking intelligence you need to navigate uncertainty with confidence.