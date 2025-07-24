S&P Global Offerings
In today's rapidly shifting markets, success depends on anticipating what's next. The professionals who excel are those who can spot emerging trends before they fully materialize. The Look Forward Podcast delivers exactly that—insights to help you prepare for tomorrow's opportunities and challenges. We bring you expert perspectives on macroeconomic trends, capital markets, energy transition, and global trade, with a sharp focus on what these developments mean for the decisions that will shape your tomorrow.
This podcast connects you with S&P Global's Look Forward Council, bringing cutting-edge research on long-term trends and transformative market shifts. We leverage our unique in-house data and expertise to develop actionable insights on the future of capital markets, digital disruption, the balance between energy security and energy transition, sustainability and climate, trade and supply chain, and geopolitical shocks
Together, we're committed to providing the forward-looking intelligence you need to navigate uncertainty with confidence.