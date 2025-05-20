S&P Global Offerings
Volume 2 – 19 May 2025
India is demonstrating strong resilience as it confronts unpredictable global market movement and geopolitical risk. As a leader on the global stage, it is a country worthy of everyone’s attention.
That is why last year we launched the S&P Global India Research Chapter, an initiative that brings together experts from across S&P Global and Crisil.
The Chapter has gone on to publish insightful research about the opportunities, risks and potential that will shape India’s journey toward becoming the world’s third-largest economy by 2030.
This year, the India Research Chapter is releasing, India Forward: Transformative Perspectives.
The journal compiles our best and latest thinking on strategic issues impacting businesses, investors, policy makers, and markets. Our research is designed to help stakeholders make informed decisions that have the potential to unlock tremendous value.
As we continue to discover new perspectives about the country and market, we are committed to sharing them with you.
Thank you to the teams responsible for this research. And thank you for your interest in these issues.
S&P Global
President & CEO, S&P Global
India is poised to maximize opportunities as the global trade and cooperation environment evolves. It has grown visibly in size, scale and international impact over the past three decades and is on track to become the world’s third-largest economy by fiscal 2030-31.
India’s core sectors have grown in sync with the dynamism of demography and an evolving structural context of the economy. These core sectors intersect the promise of new growth in manufacturing and continued gains from agriculture and services. As the economy grows, the call on core sectors to deliver for an aspirational population will increase.
Beyond the near-term, changes in global trade policy would catalyze supply-chain diversification, to the benefit of India. An analysis of S&P Global Market Intelligence’s Strategic Opportunity Index (SOI®) over time indicates that India has made notable progress in enhancing its competitiveness and making its India is poised to maximize manufacturing sector more attractive opportunities as the global trade and to global investors.
Energy will be a key thread that will enable the performance and viability of all sectors in India. Cross-cutting themes will span security and reliability, in the larger framework of a more market-oriented and globally integrated economy.
Analysis by S&P Global Commodity Insights elucidates that India’s burgeoning biofuel industry is at the forefront of efforts to transform Indian energy sector, balancing growth needs with a shift to sustainable energy sources amid rising environmental concerns. S&P Global Mobility notes that the transport sector, which is a significant source of emissions and a mainstay of increasing urbanization, is a key area where biofuels can have an immediate impact.
At S&P Global and Crisil, we assess the intersection of sectors that will form the backbone of future growth and quality of life in India. As India tactfully navigates geopolitical reordering, a mix of domestic interventions and global partnerships will enable India to meet key objectives for itself and for the world.
S&P Global Commodity Insights
Executive Director, Global Energy Transitions & Clean Tech Consulting
S&P Global Market Intelligence
Head of Asia-Pacific Country Risk and Co-Lead, India Research Chapter
S&P Global Commodity Insights
Senior Vice President and Chief Energy Strategist
The India Research Chapter brings together experts from across divisions and functions of S&P Global and CRISIL (an S&P Global company) to focus on the opportunities, risks and potential that will shape India’s future. It is a strategic initiative aimed at providing in-depth, timely insights and thought leadership into the complexities and dynamism of the Indian economy and its diverse sectors and industries. The 2024 key research themes are:
S&P Global Market Intelligence
Head of India Leadership Council (S&P Global and CRISIL) and Chief Data Officer
S&P Global
Managing Director and CEO, CRISIL
S&P Global Commodity Insights
Senior Vice President and Chief Energy Strategist
S&P Global
Global Head of Communications
S&P Global
Managing Director, India Operations
S&P Global Market Intelligence
Head of Asia-Pacific Country Risk and Co-Lead, India Research Chapter
S&P Global Commodity Insights
Executive Director, Global Energy Transitions & Clean Tech Consulting
S&P Global Mobility
Director, India & ASEAN Automotive Market
S&P Global Commodity Insights
Director, Upstream Strategies and Transformation
S&P Global Market Intelligence
Senior Economist, Banking Risk Service
S&P Global Market Intelligence
Economics Associate Director, Economic Indices
S&P Global Market Intelligence
Principal Economist, Asia Pacific, Global Economics
S&P Global Commodity Insights
Associate Director, Agribusiness Consulting
S&P Global Market Intelligence
Principal Analyst, Models and Scenarios Team
S&P Global Commodity Insights
Senior Analyst
S&P Global Market Intelligence
Senior Economist
S&P Global Mobility
Senior Research Analyst, Powertrain Forecast, India