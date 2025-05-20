Skip to Content Skip to Menu Skip to Footer

India is demonstrating strong resilience as it confronts unpredictable global market movement and geopolitical risk. As a leader on the global stage, it is a country worthy of everyone’s attention.

That is why last year we launched the S&P Global India Research Chapter, an initiative that brings together experts from across S&P Global and Crisil.

The Chapter has gone on to publish insightful research about the opportunities, risks and potential that will shape India’s journey toward becoming the world’s third-largest economy by 2030.

This year, the India Research Chapter is releasing, India Forward: Transformative Perspectives.

The journal compiles our best and latest thinking on strategic issues impacting businesses, investors, policy makers, and markets. Our research is designed to help stakeholders make informed decisions that have the potential to unlock tremendous value.

As we continue to discover new perspectives about the country and market, we are committed to sharing them with you.

Thank you to the teams responsible for this research. And thank you for your interest in these issues.

Martina L. Cheung

S&P Global

Martina L. Cheung

President & CEO, S&P Global

About this edition

India is poised to maximize opportunities as the global trade and cooperation environment evolves. It has grown visibly in size, scale and international impact over the past three decades and is on track to become the world’s third-largest economy by fiscal 2030-31.

India’s core sectors have grown in sync with the dynamism of demography and an evolving structural context of the economy. These core sectors intersect the promise of new growth in manufacturing and continued gains from agriculture and services. As the economy grows, the call on core sectors to deliver for an aspirational population will increase.

Beyond the near-term, changes in global trade policy would catalyze supply-chain diversification, to the benefit of India. An analysis of S&P Global Market Intelligence’s Strategic Opportunity Index (SOI®) over time indicates that India has made notable progress in enhancing its competitiveness and making its India is poised to maximize manufacturing sector more attractive opportunities as the global trade and to global investors.

Energy will be a key thread that will enable the performance and viability of all sectors in India. Cross-cutting themes will span security and reliability, in the larger framework of a more market-oriented and globally integrated economy.

Analysis by S&P Global Commodity Insights elucidates that India’s burgeoning biofuel industry is at the forefront of efforts to transform Indian energy sector, balancing growth needs with a shift to sustainable energy sources amid rising environmental concerns. S&P Global Mobility notes that the transport sector, which is a significant source of emissions and a mainstay of increasing urbanization, is a key area where biofuels can have an immediate impact.

At S&P Global and Crisil, we assess the intersection of sectors that will form the backbone of future growth and quality of life in India. As India tactfully navigates geopolitical reordering, a mix of domestic interventions and global partnerships will enable India to meet key objectives for itself and for the world.

Gauri Jauhar

S&P Global Commodity Insights

Gauri Jauhar

Executive Director, Global Energy Transitions & Clean Tech Consulting

Deepa Kumar

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Deepa Kumar

Head of Asia-Pacific Country Risk and Co-Lead, India Research Chapter

Atul Arya, Ph.D.

S&P Global Commodity Insights

Atul Arya, Ph.D.

Senior Vice President and Chief Energy Strategist

About the S&P Global India Research Chapter

The India Research Chapter brings together experts from across divisions and functions of S&P Global and CRISIL (an S&P Global company) to focus on the opportunities, risks and potential that will shape India’s future. It is a strategic initiative aimed at providing in-depth, timely insights and thought leadership into the complexities and dynamism of the Indian economy and its diverse sectors and industries. The 2024 key research themes are:

India's Economic Landscape

Balancing Energy Security & Energy Transition

Future of Capital Markets

Digital Disruption and Artificial Intelligence

Geopolitical Scenarios

Trade, Resources & Supply Chains

Agriculture

Sustainability

Sponsors and Leads of the IRC

Abhishek Tomar

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Abhishek Tomar

Head of India Leadership Council (S&P Global and CRISIL) and Chief Data Officer

Amish Mehta

S&P Global

Amish Mehta

Managing Director and CEO, CRISIL

Atul Arya, Ph.D.

S&P Global Commodity Insights

Atul Arya, Ph.D.

Senior Vice President and Chief Energy Strategist

Farhan Husain

S&P Global

Farhan Husain

Global Head of Communications

Nilam Patel

S&P Global

Nilam Patel

Managing Director, India Operations

Deepa Kumar

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Deepa Kumar

Head of Asia-Pacific Country Risk and Co-Lead, India Research Chapter

Gauri Jauhar

S&P Global Commodity Insights

Gauri Jauhar

Executive Director, Global Energy Transitions & Clean Tech Consulting

Contributors

Puneet Gupta

S&P Global Mobility

Puneet Gupta

Director, India & ASEAN Automotive Market

Rajeev Lala

S&P Global Commodity Insights

Rajeev Lala

Director, Upstream Strategies and Transformation

Angus Lam

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Angus Lam

Senior Economist, Banking Risk Service

Pollyanna De Lima

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Pollyanna De Lima

Economics Associate Director, Economic Indices

Hanna Luchnikava-Schorsch

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Hanna Luchnikava-Schorsch

Principal Economist, Asia Pacific, Global Economics

Swati Mathur

S&P Global Commodity Insights

Swati Mathur

Associate Director, Agribusiness Consulting

Cassandra Pagan

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Cassandra Pagan

Principal Analyst, Models and Scenarios Team

Ashish Ranjan

S&P Global Commodity Insights

Ashish Ranjan

Senior Analyst

Vicky Ranjan

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Vicky Ranjan

Senior Economist

Vivek Sharma

S&P Global Mobility

Vivek Sharma

Senior Research Analyst, Powertrain Forecast, India