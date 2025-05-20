India is demonstrating strong resilience as it confronts unpredictable global market movement and geopolitical risk. As a leader on the global stage, it is a country worthy of everyone’s attention.

That is why last year we launched the S&P Global India Research Chapter, an initiative that brings together experts from across S&P Global and Crisil.

The Chapter has gone on to publish insightful research about the opportunities, risks and potential that will shape India’s journey toward becoming the world’s third-largest economy by 2030.

This year, the India Research Chapter is releasing, India Forward: Transformative Perspectives .

The journal compiles our best and latest thinking on strategic issues impacting businesses, investors, policy makers, and markets. Our research is designed to help stakeholders make informed decisions that have the potential to unlock tremendous value.

As we continue to discover new perspectives about the country and market, we are committed to sharing them with you.

Thank you to the teams responsible for this research. And thank you for your interest in these issues.