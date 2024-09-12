AI is rapidly transforming the global job market, and the Indian workforce is no exception.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology acknowledges that while AI may threaten some jobs, it offers a variety of new, high-paying roles. India’s AI job market has expanded in recent years, with a 2023 report by Nasscom highlighting 30% year-over-year growth. According to Nasscom and the Boston Consulting Group, the availability of AI jobs in India is underpinned by the country’s available talent, which is ranked second globally. This growth is driven by the increasing adoption of AI technologies by Indian businesses to enhance productivity, improve customer experience and drive innovation for the domestic and global markets.

AI is opening avenues for new job opportunities across multiple industries. Sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare, and banking, financial services and insurance are looking to grow their adoption of AI and GenAI. For instance, HDFC Bank is investing in building large language models, and startups such as Krutrim are focusing on creating domesticrelated LLMs. The renewable sector is also expecting a boom in job opportunities, including white-collar jobs such as project management and market analysis, with a focus on solar energy. The skilling needs in the solar energy sector are also high, and AI can be used to provide this education.

The upskilling of the workforce is a key aspect of embracing AI and GenAI. Companies have launched educational programs, such as Microsoft’s AI Odyssey and the NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute. The National Council for Vocational Education and Training, along with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras, launched AI learning programs. These initiatives aim to equip the Indian workforce with the necessary skills to leverage AI technologies effectively. According to a 2024 study on global capability centers by Nasscom and KPMG, upskilling on AI and GenAI needs to grow, and fresh graduates need to gain hands-on experience with the technology to quickly bridge some job gaps.

From a regulatory perspective, AI guardrails and enforcement are continuously being reviewed and published. Key requirements for the rollout of AI include the labeling of AI models, obtaining consent and informing users of models’ fallibility. These measures aim to ensure that AI technologies are deployed responsibly and ethically. This will also create new job opportunities in legal and counsel for the AI sector.

In essence, the adoption of AI and GenAI in India presents a bilateral scenario. While there are concerns about job displacement, the potential for creating higher-paying, skilled roles is significant. The government’s financial commitment, coupled with industry-specific opportunities and robust skilling initiatives, positions India to harness the transformative power of AI effectively.