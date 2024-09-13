With demand shifting from calories to nutrition, there is a need to repurpose some of the existing sown area under field crops for fruits and vegetables, given that India has a surplus of staples such as paddy and wheat. In future, this would require higher productivity for staples so overall production levels are unaffected. While India’s productivity for most staples is around the global average, it is far below that of China. Given that China’s average landholding is more than 30% lower than India’s, there is scope for yield enhancement as well as a critical need. India’s yields for maize and soybean fall below the global average and could be improved.

Indian yield improvements could be brought about by including weather-resilient and highyield crop varieties. In 2022, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change decided to exempt genetically edited (GE) products derived through site-directed nuclease 1 and 2 (SDN 1 and SDN 2) techniques from the purview of regulations governing genetically modified organisms or plants (GMOs). This move has paved the way for plants derived using these techniques to be on par with their conventionally bred counterparts and could transform the development and commercialization of products leveraging biotechnology.

There is a scientific distinction between GMOs and GE crops. The latter are created using a plant’s existing set of genes and do not involve genes from other organisms. This has helped GE crops gain more public acceptance than GMOs. Innovating GE crop techniques and using hybridized crop varieties could boost yields, improve drought resilience and reduce reliance on chemical input, benefiting farmers and consumers.

Governments worldwide are becoming more receptive to GE agricultural products. The global GE seed market is expected to expand with a compound annual growth rate of about 40% by 2030. Realizing the gains to be reaped with advanced agricultural technology, the Indian government unveiled 109 high-yield crop varieties in August 2024 and is encouraging farmers to use new seed varieties. However, factors such as global harmonization on the technology, regulatory requirements, trade barriers and environmental and ethical concerns must be considered, which may slow GE crop adoption in other countries.