Data Centers: Energy and Water Needs

Summary

The global surge in data centers is fueling AI-driven economic growth but also introducing new energy and water challenges. Join us for a live webinar where we'll present our recent research on the global data center industry's emissions and water stress exposure. We will also discuss the cooling technologies that rated corporate data center operators are using and how they are managing their energy needs. Plus, we'll explore the credit implications of data center growth for U.S. municipal water utilities.
 

Key discussion points:

  • Global data center industry's emissions and water stress exposure
  • Cooling technologies used by rated U.S. corporate data center operators
  • Energy use of U.S. data center operators
  • Credit implications on U.S. water utilities from data center growth

Speakers: 
Jenny Poree, Sector Lead U.S. Public Finance
Chris Mooney, Director, Corporate Ratings

Moderator:
Victor Hazell Laudisio, Nature Research

These webinars are a part of our “Sustainability Focus” webinar series. In this session, we will discuss key findings from the above-mentioned research. We define the agenda and speakers for each episode based on market events, notable credit rating actions, sustainable finance opinions, recent research publications, or questions we receive from market participants.

