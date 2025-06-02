As global environmental concerns intensify, there’s a growing demand among fixed-income investors for investment opportunities that support sustainable development. Recognizing this shift, NIB sought to develop a solution that would address key environmental challenges while meeting the needs of investors who were prioritizing sustainable projects. The goal was to create a transparent, credible framework that would attract environmentally conscious investors and support impactful projects across its member countries.

In 2011, NIB developed its Environmental Bond Framework (NEB framework), which sets out clear criteria for project selection, governance, management of proceeds, and transparent impact reporting. Under this framework, the bank issues Environmental Bonds and Blue Bonds. The proceeds of these bonds are used to finance projects that benefit the environment and support the transition to a low-carbon economy. In 2024, NIB updated its NEB framework, marking the third revision since the framework's inception. The updated framework refines the eligible project categories, integrating more closely the technical requirements of the EU Taxonomy. It also aligns with NIB’s recently renewed climate strategy, which the bank hopes may help it accelerate capital allocation toward green assets.

The seven eligible project categories under the updated NEB framework include renewable energy; clean transport; water management and protection; green buildings; sustainable fuel production and infrastructure; climate change adaptation; and sustainable technology, innovation, sustainable manufacturing, and carbon capture storage.