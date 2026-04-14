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Emerging and Established Risks
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About Credit Ratings
Emerging and Established Risks
Sectors
About Credit Ratings
Learn how organizations apply S&P Global Ratings insight to assess credit risk, support capital decisions, and navigate changing market conditions. Our case studies bring ratings perspectives to life through real client outcomes.