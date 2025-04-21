The Climate Transition Assessment (CTA) is a qualitative opinion on where a company is on its current transition journey and where we expect it to head into the future, based on an assessment of planned transition activities and implementation drivers.

The CTA outcome is a single Future Shade, based on the award-winning Shades of Green approach, which shows the expected alignment of a company’s activities with a low carbon, climate resilient future (and alignment with the Paris Agreement), based on the feasible transition timeline for the company’s sector and its own transition plan/commitments.

Our Climate Transition Assessment now includes industry peer comparison, a Transition Progress score, and greater transparency into our Shades of Green shading approach.