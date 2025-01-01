Need Essential Sustainability Intelligence?

Corporate Sustainability Assessments as a Service provides a solution-suite tailored to address ESG performance, risk exposure, and risk management assessment needs for Private Equity, Private Debt, Supply Chains, as well as listed entities which are currently not covered by our S&P Global ESG Score universe. CSAaaS also includes the Risk Exposure Assessment, that constitutes a scalable ESG risk modelling and baseline risk assessment methodology, that enables investors and buyers to assess the ESG risk profile of an entire portfolio and/or supply chain. Companies that need a more in-depth assessment can also select the CSA Fundamentals methodology (e.g. SMEs, Start-ups,…)  or the Supplier Risk Management methodology (e.g. Suppliers).

Key Information

Use Cases

The CSA as a Service can be used by companies to fulfill several different needs:

  • Asset Managers looking to assess their portfolios and the underlying companies internal performance
  • General Partners aiming to boost their portfolio reporting for regulatory reasons, or to showcase performance to Investors or LPs
  • Private Equity, Private Debt or Capital Market divisions which are aiming to integrate ESG insights in their investments processes
  • Stock Exchanges aiming to expand the number of companies publicly assessed
  • M&A or Investment Managers preparing for an IPO or wanting to assess a portfolio company in a hypothetical scenario (e.g.merger)
  • Procurement divisions aiming to assess the sustainability performance of a large number of suppliers / partners 

Benefits

  • Comprehensive solution, from data gathering to scoring, benchmarking and reporting
  • Dedicated Non-Listed Micro and NanoCap company methodology (e.g. SMEs, Start-ups,…)  based on 20+ years of investment expertise and engagement with Corporates 
  • A large database of 13,000+ companies with assessed and verified data points allows for making decisions with conviction 
  • Access to built-in benchmarking database on a user-friendly platform 
  • Alignment with regulatory requirements
  • Expert feedback on the results

