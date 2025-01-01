Corporate Sustainability Assessments as a Service provides a solution-suite tailored to address ESG performance, risk exposure, and risk management assessment needs for Private Equity, Private Debt, Supply Chains, as well as listed entities which are currently not covered by our S&P Global ESG Score universe. CSAaaS also includes the Risk Exposure Assessment, that constitutes a scalable ESG risk modelling and baseline risk assessment methodology, that enables investors and buyers to assess the ESG risk profile of an entire portfolio and/or supply chain. Companies that need a more in-depth assessment can also select the CSA Fundamentals methodology (e.g. SMEs, Start-ups,…) or the Supplier Risk Management methodology (e.g. Suppliers).