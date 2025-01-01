The Online CSA Question Gap Description Service enables companies to understand factors affecting score changes, offering insights on expected practices, discrepancies, and gaps for up to twenty CSA questions, including unvalidated information, on the CSA Platform.

The Online CSA Question Gap Description can be ordered directly online. Please log in to your company’s account by visiting https://portal.s1.spglobal.com/survey/ui/. Make sure you are logged in with your CSA administrator account. Go to the “Report” tab under the “Benchmarking” tab. In there, click on “Order Question Feedback”, and follow the instruction. Payments can be made by credit card or invoice.