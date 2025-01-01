Advance your Sustainability Journey with Us

The Online CSA Question Gap Description Service enables companies to understand factors affecting score changes, offering insights on expected practices, discrepancies, and gaps for up to twenty CSA questions, including unvalidated information, on the CSA Platform.

The Online CSA Question Gap Description can be ordered directly online. Please log in to your company’s account by visiting https://portal.s1.spglobal.com/survey/ui/. Make sure you are logged in with your CSA administrator account. Go to the “Report” tab under the “Benchmarking” tab. In there, click on “Order Question Feedback”, and follow the instruction. Payments can be made by credit card or invoice.

Key Takeaways

Comprehensive Overview

Gain insights into the key aspects assessed for each selected question.

Detailed Expectations

Access a thorough description of expected practices and related KPIs considered for scoring.

Assessment Focus Areas

Understand the primary focus of the assessment, including disclosure/transparency, performance, awareness, and external verification.

Alignment Indicators

Receive clear indications of alignment levels with expected practices: full, partial, or no alignment.

Benchmarking Access

Benefit from access to the Starter version of the Benchmarking Database (BDB) for comparative analysis.

Service Upgrade Options

Upgrade to a Performance Outline Report and Workshop for an in-depth gap analysis and interaction with a specialist.

