The Essential Podcast, Episode 97: The Essential Podcast, Episode 97: Looking Ahead to CERAweek with Atul Arya

About this Episode

In this episode of the The Essential Podcast, Nathan is join by Atul Arya, Chief Energy Strategist at S&P Global to discuss what Atul had seen recently at The World Economic Forum Meeting in 2024, as well as what Atul is looking forward to as we approach CERAWeek 2024.

More CERAWeek Content:

Atul's New CERAWeek Podcast: https://ceraweek.com/ podcast/index.html

CERAWeek's Website: ceraweek.com



