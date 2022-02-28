 podcasts Corporate /en/research-insights/podcasts/essential-podcast/the-essential-podcast-episode-97-the-essential-podcast-episode-97-looking-ahead-to-ceraweek-with-atul-arya.xml content esgSubNav
Podcast

The Essential Podcast, Episode 97: The Essential Podcast, Episode 97: Looking Ahead to CERAweek with Atul Arya

About this Episode

In this episode of the The Essential Podcast, Nathan is join by Atul Arya, Chief Energy Strategist at S&P Global to discuss what Atul had seen recently at The World Economic Forum Meeting in 2024, as well as what Atul is looking forward to as we approach CERAWeek 2024. 

More CERAWeek Content:

Atul's New CERAWeek Podcast: https://ceraweek.com/podcast/index.html

CERAWeek's Website: ceraweek.com


The Essential Podcast from S&P Global is dedicated to sharing essential intelligence with those working in and affected by financial markets. Host Nathan Hunt focuses on those issues of immediate importance to global financial markets—macroeconomic trends, the credit cycle, climate risk, ESG, global trade, and more—in interviews with subject matter experts from around the world.

Listen and subscribe to this podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotifyGoogle Podcasts, and Deezer.

The Essential Podcast is edited and produced by Patrick Moroney.