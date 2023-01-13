S&P Global Offerings
The world has reached a unique moment. In my 40-plus years in business, I’ve never seen a time quite like the one we’re living through now.
This is a period marked by uncertainty. Households, the private sector and governments around the globe face an energy security crisis and climate change, food shortages, high inflation, ongoing supply chain challenges, volatility in financial markets and a host of geopolitical risks.
In this first issue of Look Forward, our economists, analysts, researchers and data experts survey the current state of affairs and connect the dots to explain what it all means in an era of instability. The purpose of Look Forward is to help decision-makers in asset managers, asset owners, companies, multilateral institutions, nonprofit organizations and governments look beyond the near term and explore the trends that will shape our future.
Readers will benefit from the smart analysis of our cross-divisional Research Council at S&P Global, which produced this journal. The Council has identified six interconnected themes with the greatest potential for large-scale disruption well into the future.
The Council’s critical work, as you will read, is focused on energy security, climate and sustainability, technology and digital disruptions, supply chains, capital markets and geopolitical shocks. We have unique datasets and insights in all these areas, and we see the Research Council as a way to make sure that our insights deliver maximum impact to our customers and the markets.
In this age of turbulence and change, the following articles are designed to help navigate the path ahead.
