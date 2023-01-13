Skip to Content Skip to Menu Skip to Footer

The world has reached a unique moment. In my 40-plus years in business, I’ve never seen a time quite like the one we’re living through now.

This is a period marked by uncertainty. Households, the private sector and governments around the globe face an energy security crisis and climate change, food shortages, high inflation, ongoing supply chain challenges, volatility in financial markets and a host of geopolitical risks.

In this first issue of Look Forward, our economists, analysts, researchers and data experts survey the current state of affairs and connect the dots to explain what it all means in an era of instability. The purpose of Look Forward is to help decision-makers in asset managers, asset owners, companies, multilateral institutions, nonprofit organizations and governments look beyond the near term and explore the trends that will shape our future.

Readers will benefit from the smart analysis of our cross-divisional Research Council at S&P Global, which produced this journal. The Council has identified six interconnected themes with the greatest potential for large-scale disruption well into the future.

The Council’s critical work, as you will read, is focused on energy security, climate and sustainability, technology and digital disruptions, supply chains, capital markets and geopolitical shocks. We have unique datasets and insights in all these areas, and we see the Research Council as a way to make sure that our insights deliver maximum impact to our customers and the markets.

In this age of turbulence and change, the following articles are designed to help navigate the path ahead.

Douglas L. Peterson

S&P Global

Douglas L. Peterson

President and Chief Executive Officer, S&P Global

Interview Series

Sponsors & Contributors

Atul Arya, Ph.D.

S&P Global Commodity Insights

Atul Arya, Ph.D.

Senior Vice President and Chief Energy Strategist

Alexandra Dimitrijevic

S&P Global Ratings

Alexandra Dimitrijevic

Global Head of Research & Development

Martina L. Cheung

S&P Global Ratings

Martina L. Cheung

President, S&P Global Ratings

Marion Amiot

S&P Global Ratings

Marion Amiot

Head of Climate Economics & European Economist

Tim Armstrong

S&P Global Mobility

Tim Armstrong

Senior Vice President, Planning Solutions

Tim Armstrong heads Automotive Planning Solutions at S&P Global Mobility.

Alexandre Birry

S&P Global Ratings

Alexandre Birry

Managing Director, Chief Analytical Officer - Financial Institutions Ratings

Daniela Brandazza

Daniela Brandazza

Senior Director

Steven Bullock

S&P Global Sustainable1

Steven Bullock

Managing Director, Global Head of Research and Methodology

Steve leads the Research and Methodology Team at S&P Global Sustainable1 developing the methodologies that underpin S&P Global’s suite of sustainability-related datasets and analytical solutions that power the transition to a more sustainable future. 

Rose Marie Burke

S&P Global Ratings

Rose Marie Burke

Senior Writer

Terence Chan, CFA

S&P Global Ratings

Terence Chan, CFA

Managing Director and Senior Research Fellow, Credit Research & Insights

Clayton Davis

S&P Global Ratings

Clayton Davis

Senior Data Scientist

Tom De Vleesschauwer

S&P Global Mobility

Tom De Vleesschauwer

Global Transport & Mobility Practice Leader

Tom De Vleesschauwer leads the Transport and Mobility Practice within the Automotive Group at S&P Global Mobility.

Gaurang Dholakia

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Gaurang Dholakia

Senior Associate, Markets & Deals

Dave Ernsberger

S&P Global Commodity Insights

Dave Ernsberger

Global Head of Pricing & Market Insight

Paul Gruenwald, Ph.D.

S&P Global Ratings

Paul Gruenwald, Ph.D.

Global Chief Economist

Lindsey Hall

S&P Global Sustainable1

Lindsey Hall

Head of ESG Thought Leadership

Charles Jansen

S&P Global Ratings

Charles Jansen

Senior Director, DeFi

Roman Kramarchuk

S&P Global Commodity Insights

Roman Kramarchuk

Head of Future Energy, Policy and Technology Analytics

Shankar Krishnamurthy

S&P Global

Shankar Krishnamurthy

Head of EssentialTech COE and Innovation, S&P Global

Gregg Lemos-Stein

S&P Global Ratings

Gregg Lemos-Stein

Chief Analytical Officer, Corporate Ratings

Lai Ly

S&P Global Ratings

Lai Ly

Global Head of Sustainability Research

James McMahon

S&P Global

James McMahon

CEO, The Climate Service

Jeff Meyer

S&P Global Commodity Insights

Jeff Meyer

Director, Energy

Jeff Meyer is a director at S&P Global Commodity Insights with the Mobility and Energy team.

Turloch Mooney

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Turloch Mooney

Product Management Associate Director, Maritime, Trade & Supply Chain

Turloch Mooney leads S&P Global Market Intelligence Port Analytics team and is an expert in port infrastructure and investment.

Dr. Gabriel Morin

Dr. Gabriel Morin

Master 2 International Human Resources Management, Paris, Université Paris Panthéon-Assas

Chuck Mounts

S&P Global Ratings

Chuck Mounts

Chief DeFi Officer

Paul Munday, Ph.D.

S&P Global Sustainable1

Paul Munday, Ph.D.

Director Climate Adaptation & Resilience Global Expert

Lindsay Newman

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Lindsay Newman

Head of Geopolitical Thought Leadership, Economics & Country Risk

Karl Nietvelt

S&P Global Ratings

Karl Nietvelt

Chief Analytical Officer, Infrastructure Ratings

Simon Redmond

S&P Global Ratings

Simon Redmond

Leader I, Credit Analysis

Nicole Serino

S&P Global Ratings

Nicole Serino

Director of Credit Research and Insights

Roberto Sifon-Arevalo

S&P Global Ratings

Roberto Sifon-Arevalo

Global Head of Sovereign & MLI Ratings

Ashutosh Singh

S&P Global Commodity Insights

Ashutosh Singh

Head of Energy Transition Program Management

Ashutosh Singh is a director with the financial services team at S&P Global, where he leads global oil supply forecasting and upstream sector fundamentals analysis.

Peter Tirschwell

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Peter Tirschwell

Vice President, Maritime & Trade

Peter Tirschwell is Vice President for Maritime & Trade at S&P Global Market Intelligence, a leading global provider of maritime data, analysis, consulting and media.

Rick Vidal

S&P Global Commodity Insights

Rick Vidal

Senior Director, Energy and Climate Scenarios

Rick Vidal, a director of energy at S&P Global Commodity Insights, is a global energymarkets specialist with expertise in the international electricpower business.

Ruth Yang

S&P Global Ratings

Ruth Yang

Managing Director, Global Head of Ratings Thought Leadership

Further Reading