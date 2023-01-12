While the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change represent large shocks to the economic system, there is a silver lining: Each in its own way will contribute to the end of “lower for longer.” This will lead to a more balanced and sustainable macroeconomic environment.





Lower for Longer: The History

The past few decades have been characterized by “lower for longer.” Inflation has generally run below central bank targets, necessitating a policy of ultralow interest rates. When the policy rate reached effective zero, quantitative easing was employed. This involved large central bank purchases of government bonds to further ease financial conditions. The main policy challenges were allowing inflation to rise while cushioning the impact of the global financial crisis and COVID-19 on the financial sector and the economy more generally.

Lower for longer was the result of several structural factors. China’s entrance into the global production and trade system, which amounted to a large, positive supply shock, put persistent downward pressure on prices. Demographic pressures from aging populations, which led to a rise in savings, put downward pressure on interest rates. The ongoing demand for safe assets by central banks and other entities put further downward pressure on rates.

Chart 1 shows the monthly combinations of policy rates and inflation for the U.S. over three decades. Both inflation and the policy rate have moved steadily lower over that period.