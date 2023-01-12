Chart 1

Although a broad range of fundamental changes across policy, technology and markets have accelerated the energy transition, there remains a wide gap between the reference energy transition path and the net-zero goals of the Paris Agreement.

S&P Global Commodity Insights analysis suggests the world is on track to exceed the greenhouse gas emissions required to meet Paris Agreement climate goals of keeping the temperature rise below 1.5 degrees C by more than 8 billion metric tons of CO2 equivalent by 2030 and by 41 GtCO2e by 2050. Since most emissions come from energy usage, it is important to analyze how the share of energy from different fuel sources will change over time.

To meet Paris Agreement climate goals, the global share of energy that comes from renewables needs to increase from 3% currently to 31% by 2050; a tenfold increase. At the same time, fossil fuel (oil, gas and coal) energy usage must decline from 80% currently to 33% by 2050. This outlook assumes significant roles for carbon capture use and storage (CCUS) and direct air capture (DAC). Without these technologies, renewables’ share will need to go up by another 10%, and fossil fuels’ share will need to fall by the same amount. But our reference case forecast suggests that renewables’ growth will fall significantly short of those targets, and fossil fuels will not decline fast enough.

Most countries are falling short of their emissions targets to meet even a 2-degree warming goal. S&P Global Commodity Insights’ base-case forecast suggests warming levels of around 2.4 degrees by 2050.

China’s greenhouse gas emissions are by far the most above the 2-degree target, followed by the Middle East, the U.S. and India. While U.S. and EU emissions are on a steady decline, they are set to miss the 2-degree emissions target by more than 100% by 2050. China’s emissions will not peak until the late 2020s, and those of most other developing nations will not do so until 2050.

The gap between ambition, hope and reality is wide.

