S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion
Markets are entering a moment of fundamental transition. Private markets have moved off the sidelines and into the spotlight for multiple industries and sectors. While public markets remain essential to the global economy, many companies today have grown to dominant market positions without ever engaging with public financing.
Private markets are opaque by design. The record growth in global private equity dry powder — approaching $2 trillion by the end of 2022 — has created a need for more data, tools and insights. Whether we are talking about private debt or private equity, venture capital or energy infrastructure, the scale of private market financing has reached a point where knowledge of these markets is essential. In this second issue of Look Forward, our economists, analysts, researchers and data experts survey the current state of affairs in private markets and forecast new developments.
As with our past Look Forward reports, this private markets report is a product of our cross-divisional Research Council at S&P Global. The Council has identified four interconnected themes that are shaping private markets during this period of rising interest rates – a Market Overview, Private Lending Risk, Private Equity & Venture Capital, and Energy & Natural Resources.
We continue to build on this work and will provide essential intelligence on private markets in the months and years to come. This is underpinned by our capabilities including data and analysis across private companies and private credit, and our workflow solutions for valuations and portfolio monitoring. We will build on our partnership with Novata to examine the intersection of private markets and sustainability. And we will continue to bring trusted insights to the industry – through conferences such as Interact London and Interact New York, and through thought leadership like our Look Forward reports. In moments of upheaval and transition, the following articles are designed to build understanding about growing private debt and private equity markets.
S&P Global Market Intelligence
President, S&P Global Market Intelligence
S&P Global Commodity Insights
Senior Vice President and Chief Energy Strategist
S&P Global Ratings
Global Head of Research & Development
S&P Global Ratings
President, S&P Global Ratings
S&P Global Market Intelligence
President, S&P Global Market Intelligence
S&P Global
Head of Content & Digital Marketing
S&P Global Ratings
Managing Director, Global Head of Ratings Thought Leadership
S&P Global Ratings
Senior Director & Sector Lead
S&P Global Ratings
Senior Director & Analytical Manager
S&P Global Commodity Insights
Executive Director, Climate and Cleantech
Peter Gardett is an executive director for climate and cleantech at S&P Global Commodity Insights.
S&P Global Ratings
Lead Research Analyst, Credit Research & Insights
S&P Global Ratings
Analytical Manager, US Leveraged Finance
S&P Global Ratings
Associate, Leveraged Finance
S&P Global Market Intelligence
Head of Central Insights & Engagement
S&P Global Market Intelligence
Global Head, Private Equity & Debt Services
Leon Sinclair Global Head of S&P Global Market Intelligence Private Equity & Debt Services, specializing in valuations, risk, technology and advisory.
Market Intelligence
Private Equity Reporter
S&P Global Market Intelligence
News Desk Manager, Private Equity & Real Estate
Claire Wilson leads the S&P Global Market Intelligence private equity and real estate news team. She edits copy and guides coverage on both industries. Prior to joining S&P Global Market Intelligence, Claire was an editor and a reporter at publications covering global private equity, the broader alternative assets industry, financial regulation and retail investment.