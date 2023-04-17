The broadly syndicated loan (BSL) market opened bank-based private lending as an alternative to the public fixed-income and equity markets in the 1990s. As the BSL market grew — first through the tech boom of the 2000s, then through the pre-financial crisis market (which unlocked the European market), and finally through the bull run of the past decade plus — it enabled private equity and private companies to raise increasing amounts of funding for ever-larger buyouts. Excluding their ratings, private companies have been able to remain private while maintaining access to capital markets.

Interdependence between arrangers, borrowers and investors has grown, further fueling private market growth. The bank-dominated investor base diversified to include institutions through the growth of prime rate funds, credit funds and the market for collateralized loan obligations (CLOs).

Private equity has been integral to the growth of institutional money over the past 15 years. Firms have raised a monumental amount of capital, especially since the 2010 Dodd-Frank Act, which accelerated the shift of funding to nonbanks. Private equity growth nourished private markets of all types: private lending, real estate, infrastructure and now a growing investment in energy and natural resources.

The growth in private equity supported the expansion of middle-market businesses through investor funding structures including private credit funds, business development companies (BDCs), middle-market CLOs and now interval funds. When it involves institutional investors, nonbank lending has been brought into the capital fundraising process on near-equal terms to banks. Private equity’s existing role in the BSL market eased this expansion as it had already acted both as a sponsor of large corporates and as an investor through its institutional manager presence.

The challenge now is that as private markets grow, so does their relationship with retail markets, resulting in increased regulatory scrutiny. As the global economy navigates difficult times, there is a significant risk of losses in private markets through defaults and restructurings. Opacity in private markets makes it difficult for institutional investors to assess risks in real time, and it is even more difficult for retail investors.

Rising Tides Lift All Boats

Over the past decade, private markets have become an integral part of the capital markets. Depending on a borrower’s characteristics — size, strategy, sector, location — private markets can offer a more customized funding option that supports companies in earlier stages of growth. Private market investments tend to be buy-and-hold, meaning they have a long-term investment horizon and a flexible funding structure, and they can support total return strategies and better tolerate business models that are cash flow-negative in the early years.

Private markets have supported the growth of innovative and transformative business models in healthcare and technology. They have enabled the scalability and maturation of niche middle-market business models, such as pet services, heating, ventilation and air-conditioning services or landscapers, through accessible capital funding and consolidation. In the past year, as liquidity dried up in the public markets, they have allowed the credit markets to remain open and functioning. This is largely because, while “private credit” is often described as a clearly defined type of funding, lines between public and private have been blurring for decades. They remain very different markets, especially regarding transparency and liquidity.

Primary and secondary market transparency varies across the “public to private debt” spectrum. Public companies that raise funding through public bond or equity offerings are the most transparent. They must maintain publicly available financial statements, and their secondary markets are highly liquid. This allows managers to actively manage their portfolios amid a consistent flow of information about the ongoing health of public companies.

Private companies that raise funding through BSLs, a form of private debt, are not required to maintain publicly available financial statements, but they need their BSLs to be rated by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization. This rating may be the only publicly available indication of a borrower’s credit health. Most of the BSL market has predictable secondary market liquidity and independent mark-to-market pricing available to provide transparency on the secondary market.

Private credit is at the opposite end of this spectrum. This debt is not traded in a secondary market: Loans are negotiated directly between lender and borrower, and there is little information publicly available on individual borrowers’ credit health.