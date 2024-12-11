The private equity landscape has shifted in recent years. Some of the trends shaping the private equity market include:

A slowdown in exits between 2021 and 2023: PE exits were 20% lower in Q3 2023 than Q3 2021, with longer holding periods testing PE firms’ ability to create value. Exits are now rising.

The rise of AI: fund managers are exploring the use of AI in private equity to add value by boosting productivity.

Increased regulation: the SEC has implemented new rules for US private fund advisers, designed to increase transparency and accountability.

A push towards retail investors: PE funds see individual capital as an area of opportunity and are accelerating outreach to retail investors as the flow of capital from institutional investors slows.

PE-backed M&A slumps: Private equity-backed M&A activity is expected to continue slowing into 2024, with smaller-sized transactions and carve-outs most likely.

Private equity exits below 2021 levels, but rising: entries slump

Private equity exits were 20% lower in Q3 2023 than the same period in 2021, as fund managers avoided sales or IPOs due to macroeconomic conditions and the high interest rate environment. This resulted in longer private equity holding periods which test PE firms’ value creation strategies. Exits were, however, 21.6% higher in Q3 2023 versus the same period in 2022, and were higher in 2023 overall compared to 2022. Strong stock market performance and the availability of debt financing is providing more favorable conditions for private equity exits.

Entries, have slumped. The value of private equity and venture capital entries globally fell 22.3% year over year to $28.55 billion in September 2023. This decrease in entries was due to the rising cost of capital due to high interest rates, and private equity firms are concerned about the uncertain economic outlook.

The rise of AI in private equity

More widespread adoption of AI is shaping broader investment themes for private equity firms, who are attempting to position their portfolios to catch AI tailwinds and avoid the sectors and subsectors poised for disruption by the evolving technology. For example, companies in the call center space, translation, and transcription businesses face a "red alert," while companies building and supporting AI systems are increasingly investment targets.

Private equity fund managers are exploring the use of AI in private equity to add value by boosting productivity. The speed at which companies adopt AI could prove to be a critical competitive factor. Some specific examples of how companies are using AI to boost productivity include:

Tracking customer interactions and prompting salespeople to make timely follow-up calls

Quickly drafting and sending personalized communications to clients

Automating tasks that are performed manually

Providing financial advisers with immediate access to information and analysis

Private equity firms are also using AI for internal purposes, such as automating routine tasks and producing unique insights from proprietary data. In a June 2023 survey of nearly 300 institutional investors, "employee productivity" and "process efficiencies" were listed as the biggest impacts of AI.

SEC introduces new regulation for US private equity

The SEC introduced a set of rules for private fund advisers, designed to increase transparency and accountability. They include enhanced reporting requirements and investor protections. Compliance costs were a concern for the industry, but the SEC made some concessions to fund managers in the final rules.

Some industry experts maintain that the new rules will increase expenses for funds and could disproportionately impact small and emerging funds, while others suggest that the benefits of the new rules outweigh the costs. They argue that the rules will help to protect investors and ensure that private markets are fair and efficient.

The SEC's emphasis on private markets regulation is likely to continue, having proposed a number of other rules in recent months that could have implications for private market participants.

Private equity fund managers push to grow retail investor base

Private equity funds are accelerating their outreach to retail investors as capital flows from institutional investors slows. Fund managers see individual capital as an area of opportunity, as high net worth individuals hold a significant portion of global private wealth, yet a relatively small portion of such wealth is currently invested in private equity.

Some fund managers are offering tokenized funds (in which shares or units are digitally represented and can be traded and recorded on a distributed ledger), as well as a variety of semi-liquid investment products such as tender offer funds, interval funds, business development companies, and nontraded real estate investment trusts to attract retail investors. These products offer some liquidity, but they still have longer investment horizons than traditional private equity investments.

Private equity-backed M&A activity decreasing

The slowdown in private equity-backed M&A activity is expected to continue into 2023, with smaller-sized transactions and carve-outs being the most likely types of deals to be completed. This is due to factors including macroeconomic headwinds, buyer and seller disconnect (buyers are being more conservative in their valuations, while sellers may still be expecting to get peak multiples for their businesses) and limited availability of debt (investment banks and other lenders are hesitant to provide financing for large deals.)