Private capital markets, also known as private markets, refer to debt and equity investments in privately owned companies, as opposed to assets traded publicly, such as stock exchanges, the bond market, and commodities markets.

Private markets allow investors to put money into private companies in the form of private debt or private equity, or into real assets such as infrastructure, natural resources, or real estate. In return, investors receive a share in the company or asset/s and stand to make a positive return if the company performs well or the value of the asset(s) appreciates. Conversely, they also risk losing capital if the company fails or the assets depreciate. Private debt investors do not get a share in the company to which they are lending money, but they stand to gain from the interest charged on these loans.

Private markets help companies launch by giving them access to much-needed capital, while also providing investors with opportunities to achieve a potentially better return than they would through public markets.

Investors are increasingly turning to the private capital markets for better returns, as these investments have outperformed public securities in recent years.