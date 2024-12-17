Skip to Content Skip to Menu Skip to Footer

CONTENTS

Key Takeaways

  • Private markets, also known as private capital markets, involve transactions among non-listed businesses. These transactions include debt and equity investments in private companies or assets, and real assets such as infrastructure and real estate.
  • Private capital markets offer investors a compelling value proposition through historically enhanced returns, portfolio diversification benefits, access to innovation, active value creation opportunities, reduced volatility, and inflation protection mechanisms not readily available in traditional public markets.
  • The main differences between private markets vs public markets are that private markets offer potentially higher returns and unique investment opportunities, but come with significant trade-offs including limited accessibility, lower liquidity, less transparency, higher fees and investment minimums. 
  • Private markets assets under management (AUM) totaled approximately $15 trillion in 2024, up from $11.87 trillion in 2023 and $10.89 trillion in 2022.
  • Private markets are projected to reach more than $18 trillion by 2027. 
  • Private equity investments account for over half of private market investments, but private credit/debt and real assets are growing rapidly.

What are Private Markets?

Private capital markets, also known as private markets, refer to debt and equity investments in privately owned companies, as opposed to assets traded publicly, such as stock exchanges, the bond market, and commodities markets.

Private markets allow investors to put money into private companies in the form of private debt or private equity, or into real assets such as infrastructure, natural resources, or real estate. In return, investors receive a share in the company or asset/s and stand to make a positive return if the company performs well or the value of the asset(s) appreciates. Conversely, they also risk losing capital if the company fails or the assets depreciate. Private debt investors do not get a share in the company to which they are lending money, but they stand to gain from the interest charged on these loans. 

Private markets help companies launch by giving them access to much-needed capital, while also providing investors with opportunities to achieve a potentially better return than they would through public markets.

Investors are increasingly turning to the private capital markets for better returns, as these investments have outperformed public securities in recent years.

Private Market Asset Classes

There are several private markets asset classes that investors can use to access private companies, including private equity, private credit/debt, and real assets.

What is Private Market Investing?

Private market investors are typically institutional investors such as pension funds and insurance companies. Private market investments are typically made via a private markets fund arranged as limited partnerships, with investors referred to as Limited Partners, or LPs, and investment managers referred to as General Partners, or GPs.

The Private Markets Lifecycle

 A typical private equity fund’s lifecycle is between seven and 10 years, although the exact timeline can vary depending on a fund's investment strategy and market conditions. It typically consists of five stages:

  1. Fundraising
  2. Capital deployment
  3. Portfolio monitoring
  4. Portfolio administration
  5. Value realization
During private market fundraising, the general partner (GP) of a private equity fund raises capital from institutional investors, such as pension funds, endowments, and insurance companies. This process can often take several years.

Once the private fund has been raised, the GP will begin capital deployment: investing in portfolio companies. These companies can be at any stage of development, from early-stage startups to mature businesses.

During portfolio monitoring, a GP will work closely with the portfolio companies to help them grow and improve their performance. This could involve providing strategic guidance, operational support, and further capital.

Portfolio administration involves managing the day-to-day operations of a private equity fund's portfolio, including tracking investment performance, monitoring portfolio companies, managing capital calls and distributions, preparing financial reports, and complying with regulatory requirements.

Value realization, also known as an exit, happens once a GP believes that a portfolio company has reached its full potential. An exit is typically done through an IPO, sale to another company, or recapitalization.

Once a GP has exited all of the investments in a fund, the fund is liquidated and the proceeds are returned to investors.

What are some of the potential benefits of private markets investing?

Private Markets Regulation

How Are Private Markets Regulated?

In the U.S., debt and equity investments in private companies are subject to Regulation D of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1933. Codified in 1982, Regulation D  prescribes the qualifications needed to meet exemptions from registration requirements to issue securities. Generally speaking, they are that all sales within a certain time period that are part of the same Reg D requirement must be treated as one offering; information and disclosures must be provided; there must be no general solicitation, and the securities being sold contain restrictions on their resale.  

Private market funds targeting investors in Europe are subject to the Alternative Investment Fund Manager Directive (AIFMD), which was drawn up in response to the global financial crisis and implemented in 2013. It sets the standards for marketing a private markets investment fund, remuneration policies, risk monitoring and reporting as well as overall accountability. Its primary goal is to protect investors an reduce some of the systemic risk these funds can pose to the economy. 

A second iteration of the directive, introduced in 2024, states that AIFMs cannot grant loans with a notional aggregate value of 20% of a fund’s total capital to a single borrower that meets a range of requirements. This rule may affect private credit managers.

Private Markets vs Public Market Investing

What are the differences between private markets vs public markets?

Private markets and public markets represent fundamentally different investment ecosystems with distinct characteristics that significantly impact investor experience. Private markets are exclusively accessible to accredited and institutional investors who meet specific wealth or income thresholds, creating a more restricted investment environment. This limited accessibility is paired with notably lower liquidity, as private investments typically involve multi-year lockup periods and lack established secondary markets, making it difficult for investors to exit positions quickly without potentially significant discounts. Additionally, private markets operate with considerably less transparency, as private companies aren't required to disclose financial information publicly, and investment performance data is often limited and reported with significant delays compared to the real-time pricing and standardized reporting available in public markets.

The regulatory environment further distinguishes these markets, with private markets subject to fewer disclosure requirements and regulatory oversight compared to the comprehensive regulatory framework governing public markets through entities like the SEC. This regulatory difference is reflected in the cost structure as well, with private markets typically commanding higher fees (often following the "2 and 20" model of 2% management fees plus 20% performance fees) and substantial investment minimums frequently starting at $250,000 or higher. Despite these higher barriers to entry, private markets have historically delivered superior returns, with U.S. private equity generating average returns of 10.5% from 2002-2022 compared to the S&P 500's 9.8% during the same period—a premium that investors must weigh against the additional constraints and costs.

While public markets remain significantly larger with an approximate market capitalization of $125 trillion in 2022, private markets have grown substantially to reach approximately $11.87 trillion in the same year, reflecting increasing investor interest in accessing opportunities outside traditional public exchanges. This growth has been driven by several factors, including the declining number of public companies, businesses staying private longer, and institutional investors seeking diversification and potentially higher returns through private market allocations. The fundamental tradeoff between these market types involves balancing the greater accessibility, liquidity, and transparency of public markets against the potentially higher returns, diversification benefits, and access to unique investment opportunities available in private markets—considerations that investors must evaluate based on their specific investment objectives, time horizons, and risk tolerances.

Private vs public markets: a quick comparison

Private Market Size

How big are private markets in terms of assets under management (AUM)?

As of 2023, private markets, excluding venture capital andhedge funds, assets under management (AUM) totaled more than $12.4 trillion globally as of 2023, up from $10.7 trillion at the end of 2022. There was an additional $3 trillion in dry powder – cash  committed by investors but has yet to be allocated to specific investments.

Private markets growth can be attributed to increasing demand from investors for high-yield and private equity investments, as well as the growth of private credit/debt markets.

Private Market AUM by Region

More than half of global private markets AUM, over $7 trillion, is invested in North America, followed by Europe with $2.67 trillion and Asia-Pacific with $1.38 trillion.

Private Market AUM by asset class

Private equity remains the largest private market asset class with global AUM of $5.3 trillion as of 2023, followed by private debt ($1.63 trillion) and real assets ($4.52 trillion).

Source: Preqin

 

What is dry powder?

‘Dry powder’ refers to capital that has been raised by a private market firm but not yet invested. There was a record amount of dry powder in private markets in 2023, estimated to be around $3.12 trillion. Private equity dry powder is forecasted to be $3.21 trillion in 2024, around 11% higher than the December 2022 total of $2.24 trillion.

 

Private Market Trends and Outlook

Private markets are projected to reach more than $15 trillion by 2025, and more than $18 trillion by 2027. The strong growth of private credit/debt, real assets, and secondary markets is expected to continue.

Stay informed with the latest developments in private markets. Our private markets news offers timely updates, expert analysis, and in-depth coverage of private equity, private debt and real assets.

Private Market Solutions

Get transparency into private capital flows, centralized portfolio management, and reporting to achieve greater operational efficiency with our end-to-end private markets solutions

