Private capital markets, also known as private markets, refer to debt and equity investments in privately owned companies, as opposed to assets traded publicly, such as stock exchanges, the bond market, and commodities markets.
Private markets allow investors to put money into private companies in the form of private debt or private equity, or into real assets such as infrastructure, natural resources, or real estate. In return, investors receive a share in the company or asset/s and stand to make a positive return if the company performs well or the value of the asset(s) appreciates. Conversely, they also risk losing capital if the company fails or the assets depreciate. Private debt investors do not get a share in the company to which they are lending money, but they stand to gain from the interest charged on these loans.
Private markets help companies launch by giving them access to much-needed capital, while also providing investors with opportunities to achieve a potentially better return than they would through public markets.
Investors are increasingly turning to the private capital markets for better returns, as these investments have outperformed public securities in recent years.
Private capital refers to investments made directly into private companies or buyouts of public companies that result in delisting from public exchanges. Unlike public markets where securities are traded openly on regulated exchanges with standardized disclosure requirements, private capital investments are negotiated directly between investors and companies, typically with limited public disclosure requirements and less regulatory oversight.
The private capital market has experienced remarkable growth over the past two decades. According to Preqin data, global private capital assets under management (AUM) reached approximately $13.7 trillion in 2023, compared to just $2 trillion in 2008, representing a compound annual growth rate of over 12%.
The key components of private markets are:
Historically, private capital markets have delivered higher returns than to public markets. According to Bain & Company's 2023 Global Private Equity Report, private equity has outperformed public markets by 1,000 basis points over a 20-year period.
Private capital market investments typically have lower correlation with traditional asset classes, providing diversification benefits that can reduce overall portfolio volatility.
Private markets provide exposure to emerging sectors, disruptive technologies, and innovative business models that may not yet be accessible through public markets.
Private capital investors often take active ownership roles, implementing operational improvements, strategic repositioning, and governance enhancements to drive value creation.
Private investments are typically valued quarterly rather than continuously, resulting in smoother return profiles and lower reported volatility compared to public markets.
Certain private capital segments, particularly real assets and infrastructure can provide effective hedges against inflation through cash flows that adjust with inflation.
Private capital markets inherently feature longer investment horizons (typically 5-10 years) with limited secondary market options, creating an "illiquidity premium" that compensates investors with potentially higher returns for committing capital long-term and accepting restricted exit opportunities.
Less Transparency and Regulation
Private capital markets operate with fewer disclosure requirements and regulatory oversight compared to public markets, allowing for more confidential transactions and strategic flexibility, but requiring sophisticated investors to conduct extensive due diligence to overcome information asymmetries.
Access to private capital markets has traditionally been restricted to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals who meet accreditation standards, though recent innovations in fund structures and technology platforms are gradually democratizing access for a broader range of qualified investors
Several factors are driving increased allocations to private capital markets:
In a persistent low-interest rate environment, institutional investors have increased allocations to private capital to meet return targets that traditional fixed income investments can no longer provide.
Extended company lifecycle in private markets
Companies are staying private longer. According to PitchBook data, the median time to IPO for venture-backed companies has increased from 4-5 years in the early 2000s to over 10 years today, shifting more of the value creation to private market investors.
The number of private companies far exceeds public companies. In the U.S., there are approximately 4,000 publicly listed companies compared to over 200,000 companies with annual revenues exceeding $10 million that remain private.
Regulatory changes have expanded access to private markets for a broader range of investors, including high-net-worth individuals and smaller institutions.
Digital platforms and innovative fund structures have reduced minimum investment thresholds and improved liquidity options, making private capital more accessible.
Private capital offers direct influence over portfolio companies' environmental, social, and governance practices, appealing to investors seeking impact alongside financial returns.
The private capital markets investor base has expanded significantly and now includes:
Institutional investors
Financial institutions
Corporations
Wealth management channels
There are several private markets asset classes that investors can use to access private companies, including private equity, private credit/debt, and real assets.
Private equity refers to the purchase and sale of ownership stakes in private companies. Private equity investments are made by private equity firms that raise investment funds pooling money from investors and use it to buy stakes in private companies.
There are several different types of private equity, including:
Private equity vs private markets: what’s the difference?
Private equity is a subset of private markets. Private markets broadly refer to investments made in assets not available on public exchanges, including private companies, debt and real assets, while private equity specifically refers to investments made in private companies.
Private debt is a type of private market asset class that refers to the purchase and sale of loans and debt securities in private companies. It is often used interchangeably with private credit, which is actually a subset of the private debt asset class. There are several forms of private debt, including:
Real assets investing is the purchase of physical assets, such as real estate, infrastructure, and natural resources. Real assets can provide investors with stability and long-term returns, as they are not as volatile as traditional financial assets such as stocks and bonds.
There are several different types of real asset investments, including:
Private market investors are typically institutional investors such as pension funds and insurance companies. Private market investments are typically made via a private markets fund arranged as limited partnerships, with investors referred to as Limited Partners, or LPs, and investment managers referred to as General Partners, or GPs.
A typical private equity fund’s lifecycle is between seven and 10 years, although the exact timeline can vary depending on a fund's investment strategy and market conditions. It typically consists of five stages:
Once the private fund has been raised, the GP will begin capital deployment: investing in portfolio companies. These companies can be at any stage of development, from early-stage startups to mature businesses.
During portfolio monitoring, a GP will work closely with the portfolio companies to help them grow and improve their performance. This could involve providing strategic guidance, operational support, and further capital.
Portfolio administration involves managing the day-to-day operations of a private equity fund's portfolio, including tracking investment performance, monitoring portfolio companies, managing capital calls and distributions, preparing financial reports, and complying with regulatory requirements.
Value realization, also known as an exit, happens once a GP believes that a portfolio company has reached its full potential. An exit is typically done through an IPO, sale to another company, or recapitalization.
Once a GP has exited all of the investments in a fund, the fund is liquidated and the proceeds are returned to investors.
Private markets are appealing to investors for several reasons, including the potential for higher returns, the ability to diversify a portfolio and reduce overall portfolio volatility, and to access unique investment opportunities not available on public markets, such as investing in early-stage companies, real estate and private debt.
Risks associated with private markets include limited liquidity, lack of transparency/disclosure, and high investment minimums.
Private investment can provide vital capital for companies, including start-ups seeking growth. The decline in both the availability of bank finance and public companies leaves more private companies seeking investment capital.
Private market investments can be made directly or indirectly. Indirect investments are typically made through funds such as venture capital funds, private equity funds, real estate funds, and private debt funds. These funds are typically open to a wider range of investors, including retail investors, and are therefore the most common method of private market investing. Direct investment in private markets is typically only available to accredited investors, who have a high net worth and/or income.
In the U.S., debt and equity investments in private companies are subject to Regulation D of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1933. Codified in 1982, Regulation D prescribes the qualifications needed to meet exemptions from registration requirements to issue securities. Generally speaking, they are that all sales within a certain time period that are part of the same Reg D requirement must be treated as one offering; information and disclosures must be provided; there must be no general solicitation, and the securities being sold contain restrictions on their resale.
Private market funds targeting investors in Europe are subject to the Alternative Investment Fund Manager Directive (AIFMD), which was drawn up in response to the global financial crisis and implemented in 2013. It sets the standards for marketing a private markets investment fund, remuneration policies, risk monitoring and reporting as well as overall accountability. Its primary goal is to protect investors an reduce some of the systemic risk these funds can pose to the economy.
A second iteration of the directive, introduced in 2024, states that AIFMs cannot grant loans with a notional aggregate value of 20% of a fund’s total capital to a single borrower that meets a range of requirements. This rule may affect private credit managers.
Private markets and public markets represent fundamentally different investment ecosystems with distinct characteristics that significantly impact investor experience. Private markets are exclusively accessible to accredited and institutional investors who meet specific wealth or income thresholds, creating a more restricted investment environment. This limited accessibility is paired with notably lower liquidity, as private investments typically involve multi-year lockup periods and lack established secondary markets, making it difficult for investors to exit positions quickly without potentially significant discounts. Additionally, private markets operate with considerably less transparency, as private companies aren't required to disclose financial information publicly, and investment performance data is often limited and reported with significant delays compared to the real-time pricing and standardized reporting available in public markets.
The regulatory environment further distinguishes these markets, with private markets subject to fewer disclosure requirements and regulatory oversight compared to the comprehensive regulatory framework governing public markets through entities like the SEC. This regulatory difference is reflected in the cost structure as well, with private markets typically commanding higher fees (often following the "2 and 20" model of 2% management fees plus 20% performance fees) and substantial investment minimums frequently starting at $250,000 or higher. Despite these higher barriers to entry, private markets have historically delivered superior returns, with U.S. private equity generating average returns of 10.5% from 2002-2022 compared to the S&P 500's 9.8% during the same period—a premium that investors must weigh against the additional constraints and costs.
While public markets remain significantly larger with an approximate market capitalization of $125 trillion in 2022, private markets have grown substantially to reach approximately $11.87 trillion in the same year, reflecting increasing investor interest in accessing opportunities outside traditional public exchanges. This growth has been driven by several factors, including the declining number of public companies, businesses staying private longer, and institutional investors seeking diversification and potentially higher returns through private market allocations. The fundamental tradeoff between these market types involves balancing the greater accessibility, liquidity, and transparency of public markets against the potentially higher returns, diversification benefits, and access to unique investment opportunities available in private markets—considerations that investors must evaluate based on their specific investment objectives, time horizons, and risk tolerances.
As of 2023, private markets, excluding venture capital andhedge funds, assets under management (AUM) totaled more than $12.4 trillion globally as of 2023, up from $10.7 trillion at the end of 2022. There was an additional $3 trillion in dry powder – cash committed by investors but has yet to be allocated to specific investments.
Private markets growth can be attributed to increasing demand from investors for high-yield and private equity investments, as well as the growth of private credit/debt markets.
More than half of global private markets AUM, over $7 trillion, is invested in North America, followed by Europe with $2.67 trillion and Asia-Pacific with $1.38 trillion.
Private equity remains the largest private market asset class with global AUM of $5.3 trillion as of 2023, followed by private debt ($1.63 trillion) and real assets ($4.52 trillion).
Source: Preqin
‘Dry powder’ refers to capital that has been raised by a private market firm but not yet invested. There was a record amount of dry powder in private markets in 2023, estimated to be around $3.12 trillion. Private equity dry powder is forecasted to be $3.21 trillion in 2024, around 11% higher than the December 2022 total of $2.24 trillion.
Private markets are projected to reach more than $15 trillion by 2025, and more than $18 trillion by 2027. The strong growth of private credit/debt, real assets, and secondary markets is expected to continue.
Stay informed with the latest developments in private markets. Our private markets news offers timely updates, expert analysis, and in-depth coverage of private equity, private debt and real assets.
Many of the private equity trends seen in 2023 are expected to continue in 2024, including slow fundraising, elevated interest rates, a macroeconomic outlook clouded by conflict and geopolitical tension, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence’s private equity 2024 outlook.
Private equity exits fell sharply from 2022 to 2023, but there were signs of a rebound in late 2023. his is positive news for PE markets, the difficult deal environment won’t disappear overnight and as of November 2023, the number of PE entries were tracking for their lowest annual total since at least 2019. There is, however, a record $2.59 trillion in record dry powder waiting to be committed.
Creative deal structures and a relentless focus on value creation in private equity portfolios could be critical in the coming year.
Infrastructure and real estate fundraising fell from 2022 to 2023. Global infrastructure fundraising hit its lowest level in six years, while real estate fundraising and deal flow decreased to new post-COVID lows.
For real estate, higher interest rates, weak office demand and falling property valuations pose significant risks in 2024. Office and retail real estate could come under stress following the rise of home working since the pandemic, pushing workers away from urban centers. An upcoming wave of refinancing could further impact the value of investments and transaction activity.
Rising interest rates and an economic slowdown have made capital more expensive and scarce, driving an overall decline in infrastructure fundraising, but global megatrends such as digitalization, decarbonization and deglobalization are driving new infrastructure investment opportunities.
