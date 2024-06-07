S&P Global Offerings
Capital Markets
Private markets aren't just growing, they're evolving. Fundamental shifts in business models, the search for yield, and a focus on new sectors and asset classes are raising the profile of private markets and bringing new players and investors to the table.
Andrew Eisen, Head of Software Solutions for S&P Global Market Intelligence joins the Seek & Prosper Interview Series to discuss private equity. He covers the growth and changes in private equity beyond just leveraged buy-outs, the interchange of public and private sources of capital, and the role of information and data in private markets.
Ruth Yang, the Global Head of Thought Leadership at S&P Global Ratings joins the Seek & Prosper Interview Series to discuss private debt. She covers the reasons for the expansion of private debt markets over the last ten years, the future of private debt as interests rates creep upward, and the importance of direct lending for a healthy economy.
