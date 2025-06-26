Volatility and uncertainty are persistent challenges for financial markets, making it difficult to clearly visualize the future of capital markets. Still, financial markets continue to innovate and adapt, with a relentless drive to ensure that they can support and enable future business and capital needs. Private capital and digitalization advance that future by enabling a dynamic and scalable debt capital market.

Tomorrow’s complex fundraising needs are already reshaping financial markets, establishing a foundation that is more customized and digital yet also possibly more fragmented. Private credit is funding new loans and debt instruments for thousands of new borrowers. Meanwhile, the growth of digital currencies and tokenized assets may provide the infrastructure to scale these financing avenues. The financial world is steadily increasing the capacity for tailored and creative funding solutions, and new systems for payment and asset transfers are creating new channels through which capital will flow.

Financial innovation combined with new technology could revolutionize the connective tissue of markets and bring the potential to offer customized capital at scale.

Private credit may be more customized and less commoditized, but it lacks a standard market framework. Without such standardization, markets risk becoming increasingly fragmented and illiquid with continued private credit growth.

Tokenization will accelerate the pace of capital flows, enabling instant settlement, around-the-clock trading and expanded access to financial products for capital market transactions on a blockchain. Although the technology has been proven in real market use cases, widespread adoption will require a liquid secondary market for tokenized assets. So far, a lack of industry standards and regulatory alignment across jurisdictions has hindered progress.

Taken together, private credit and tokenization could provide enough connectivity between financial market participants to allow private credit to reach new levels in a world where debt capital goes digital. While each of these innovations faces challenges regarding broader adoption and access, the development of AI agents could offer new capabilities for market participants to integrate these technologies at scale, though great care is required to ensure such technology and innovation do not bring adverse, unintended consequences.

The confluence of financial innovation and technological advancements could revolutionize the future of capital markets. This is occurring at a time when much capital is needed to fund transformations in power and digital infrastructure. Financial markets are finding creative ways to address borrowers’ needs today, laying the groundwork for markets to meet the demands of tomorrow.