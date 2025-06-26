Skip to Content Skip to Menu Skip to Footer

Volatility and uncertainty are persistent challenges for financial markets, making it difficult to clearly visualize the future of capital markets. Still, financial markets continue to innovate and adapt, with a relentless drive to ensure that they can support and enable future business and capital needs. Private capital and digitalization advance that future by enabling a dynamic and scalable debt capital market.

Tomorrow’s complex fundraising needs are already reshaping financial markets, establishing a foundation that is more customized and digital yet also possibly more fragmented. Private credit is funding new loans and debt instruments for thousands of new borrowers. Meanwhile, the growth of digital currencies and tokenized assets may provide the infrastructure to scale these financing avenues. The financial world is steadily increasing the capacity for tailored and creative funding solutions, and new systems for payment and asset transfers are creating new channels through which capital will flow.

Financial innovation combined with new technology could revolutionize the connective tissue of markets and bring the potential to offer customized capital at scale.

Private credit may be more customized and less commoditized, but it lacks a standard market framework. Without such standardization, markets risk becoming increasingly fragmented and illiquid with continued private credit growth.  

Tokenization will accelerate the pace of capital flows, enabling instant settlement, around-the-clock trading and expanded access to financial products for capital market transactions on a blockchain. Although the technology has been proven in real market use cases, widespread adoption will require a liquid secondary market for tokenized assets. So far, a lack of industry standards and regulatory alignment across jurisdictions has hindered progress. 

Taken together, private credit and tokenization could provide enough connectivity between financial market participants to allow private credit to reach new levels in a world where debt capital goes digital. While each of these innovations faces challenges regarding broader adoption and access, the development of AI agents could offer new capabilities for market participants to integrate these technologies at scale, though great care is required to ensure such technology and innovation do not bring adverse, unintended consequences.

The confluence of financial innovation and technological advancements could revolutionize the future of capital markets. This is occurring at a time when much capital is needed to fund transformations in power and digital infrastructure. Financial markets are finding creative ways to address borrowers’ needs today, laying the groundwork for markets to meet the demands of tomorrow.   

Alexandra Dimitrijevic

S&P Global Ratings

Alexandra Dimitrijevic

Global Head of Research and Development

Featured Articles

Webinar

July 10 2025

Look Forward: The Future of Capital Markets

Join the authors and sponsors of Look Forward for a live S&P Global webinar exploring how innovations like private credit, digital currencies, and tokenization are reshaping capital markets.
Register Now

Contributors

S&P Global Research Council Sponsors

Yann Le Pallec

S&P Global Ratings

Yann Le Pallec

President, S&P Global Ratings

Atul Arya, Ph.D.

S&P Global Commodity Insights

Atul Arya, Ph.D.

Senior Vice President and Chief Energy Strategist

Alexandra Dimitrijevic

S&P Global Ratings

Alexandra Dimitrijevic

Global Head of Research and Development

Authors & Contributors

Maya Beyhan, Ph.D.

S&P Dow Jones Indices

Maya Beyhan, Ph.D.

Senior Director, Index Investment Strategy

M. Mercedes Cangueiro

S&P Global Ratings

M. Mercedes Cangueiro

Associate Director, Innovation and Disruptive Technologies

Chris DeLucia

S&P Global Commodity Insights

Chris DeLucia

Director, Global Power and Renewables

David Easthope

S&P Global

David Easthope

Head of Fintech, Crisil Coalition Greenwich

Miriam Fernández, CFA

S&P Global Ratings

Miriam Fernández, CFA

AI Research Specialist, New Product and Analytical Innovation

Thierry Grunspan

S&P Global Ratings

Thierry Grunspan

Director, Financial Institutions Ratings

Evan Gunter

S&P Global Ratings

Evan Gunter

Director

Michelle Ho

S&P Global Ratings

Michelle Ho

Associate Director, Private Markets Analytics

Conway Irwin

S&P Global Commodity Insights

Conway Irwin

Director, Climate and Cleantech

Todd Kanaster

S&P Global Ratings

Todd Kanaster

Director, Municipal Pensions

Sudeep Kesh

S&P Global Ratings

Sudeep Kesh

Managing Director, Innovation and Disruptive Technologies Analytical Lead

Molly Mintz

S&P Global Ratings

Molly Mintz

Lead Strategist and Writer, Private Markets Analytics

Kelly Morgan

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Kelly Morgan

Research Director, Datacenter Infrastructure

Andrew O’Neill

S&P Global Ratings

Andrew O’Neill

Digital Assets Analytical Lead

Tom Schopflocher

S&P Global Ratings

Tom Schopflocher

Managing Director, Structured Finance Research

Dylan Thomas

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Dylan Thomas

Private Equity Reporter

Key Support

Lead Editors

Dana Tong
Associate Director, Editorial

Michael Lustig
Lead Editor

Copy Editors

Ellen White
Senior Editor

Mary Brown
Senior Editor

Benjamin Yang
Senior Editor

Production Manager

Jane Crispin
Lead Designer

Graphics Editor

Matthew Schick
Senior Editor, Visuals

Contributors

Brianne Paschen
Associate Director, Strategic Design

Carla Donaghey
Senior Designer

Content Strategy

Kyle May
Head of Content

Kurt Burger
Content Strategist, Website

Camille McManus
Content Strategist, Channels

Editorial, Design & Publishing

Ken Fredman
Head of Editorial, Design and Publishing

Communications

Orla O'Brien
Global Head of Public Relations

Project Manager

Meha Dave
Associate, Project Execution Lead,
New Product and Analytical Innovation

Further Reading