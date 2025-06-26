S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Volatility and uncertainty are persistent challenges for financial markets, making it difficult to clearly visualize the future of capital markets. Still, financial markets continue to innovate and adapt, with a relentless drive to ensure that they can support and enable future business and capital needs. Private capital and digitalization advance that future by enabling a dynamic and scalable debt capital market.
Tomorrow’s complex fundraising needs are already reshaping financial markets, establishing a foundation that is more customized and digital yet also possibly more fragmented. Private credit is funding new loans and debt instruments for thousands of new borrowers. Meanwhile, the growth of digital currencies and tokenized assets may provide the infrastructure to scale these financing avenues. The financial world is steadily increasing the capacity for tailored and creative funding solutions, and new systems for payment and asset transfers are creating new channels through which capital will flow.
Financial innovation combined with new technology could revolutionize the connective tissue of markets and bring the potential to offer customized capital at scale.
Private credit may be more customized and less commoditized, but it lacks a standard market framework. Without such standardization, markets risk becoming increasingly fragmented and illiquid with continued private credit growth.
Tokenization will accelerate the pace of capital flows, enabling instant settlement, around-the-clock trading and expanded access to financial products for capital market transactions on a blockchain. Although the technology has been proven in real market use cases, widespread adoption will require a liquid secondary market for tokenized assets. So far, a lack of industry standards and regulatory alignment across jurisdictions has hindered progress.
Taken together, private credit and tokenization could provide enough connectivity between financial market participants to allow private credit to reach new levels in a world where debt capital goes digital. While each of these innovations faces challenges regarding broader adoption and access, the development of AI agents could offer new capabilities for market participants to integrate these technologies at scale, though great care is required to ensure such technology and innovation do not bring adverse, unintended consequences.
The confluence of financial innovation and technological advancements could revolutionize the future of capital markets. This is occurring at a time when much capital is needed to fund transformations in power and digital infrastructure. Financial markets are finding creative ways to address borrowers’ needs today, laying the groundwork for markets to meet the demands of tomorrow.
S&P Global Ratings
Global Head of Research and Development
S&P Global Ratings
President, S&P Global Ratings
Yann Le Pallec is President of S&P Global Ratings and a member of the Company’s Executive Leadership Team. He has ultimate responsibility for all aspects of the business, including commercial, analytical, control and operations functions. He is based in Paris and heads the S&P Global Ratings Operating Committee.
Mr. Le Pallec chairs the Board of CRISIL Ltd, a global provider of benchmarks and analytics for the financial community that also owns CRISIL Ratings, a leading credit rating agency in India. CRISIL Ltd is listed on BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange).
Previously, Mr. Le Pallec was the Executive Managing Director and Head of Global Ratings Services which oversees Analytics, Research, and Operations, encompassing more than 2,200 analysts and support staff across 28 countries who cover more than one million outstanding ratings on entities and securities across a range of sectors, including governments, corporations, financial institutions and structured finance.
Since joining S&P Global Ratings in 1999, Mr. Le Pallec has held a diverse array of roles, including Head of Global Corporate Ratings, leading a group of 500 analysts responsible for coverage of more than 4,000 non-financial corporations worldwide. Before that he led S&P Global’s credit ratings business in EMEA, managing a team of more than 900 ratings analysts and support staff across a dozen offices. Previously, he was Head of EMEA Corporate and Government Ratings, after serving in various managerial and analytical positions in the Insurance and Sovereign & Public Sector groups.
Mr. Le Pallec is the S&P Global Executive Sponsor for the Company's PRIDE People Resource Group, which is dedicated to maintaining a supportive work environment for LGBTQ+ colleagues.
Prior to joining S&P Global, Mr. Le Pallec worked for nine years at Paris-based auditing and financial services firm Salustro Reydel.
Mr. Le Pallec holds a master's degree in Business from the Ecole Supérieure des Sciences Economique et Commerciales (ESSEC) in France.
S&P Global Commodity Insights
Senior Vice President and Chief Energy Strategist
His areas of expertise include business strategy, commercial analysis, oil markets, energy technologies, climate change and renewables. He has previously led Energy Insight, Research and Analysis and Energy Research teams at S&P Global (Now a part of S&P Global). Dr. Atul previously worked for BP for over 20 years in a number of operational, business, technical and strategic positions around the world. His career includes international leadership experience in a diverse array of energy fields spanning strategy development, business planning, field operations and technology commercialization. His experience includes leadership in solar energy development as well as oil and gas. Dr. Atul has previously served on boards of several companies and institutions and is member of the World Economic Forum's Global Future Council on Advanced Energy Technologies and is 25+ year member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers. He is a sought-after speaker and moderator at public conferences, company boards and industry events and a member of the CERAWeek leadership team.
He holds B.S., M.S. and Ph. D. degrees in engineering.
S&P Global Ratings
Global Head of Research and Development
S&P Dow Jones Indices
Senior Director, Index Investment Strategy
Maya Beyhan is Senior Director, ESG Specialist, Index Investment Strategy at S&P Dow Jones Indices (S&P DJI). The index investment strategy team provides research and commentary on the entire S&P DJI product set, including U.S. and global equities, commodities, fixed income and economic indices. Maya’s role has a specific focus on ESG and climate-based indices within this product set globally. Before joining S&P DJI, Maya was the lead equity index portfolio strategist at State Street Global Advisors in EMEA. In this role, she served clients with sophisticated ESG/climate portfolios. She previously worked as an investment strategist at Kempen Capital Management, covering institutional clients in the U.K. and the Netherlands. Maya holds a PhD in Quantum Chemistry from Vrije University in Amsterdam and a master’s degree in Theoretical Physics from Groningen University in the Netherlands.
S&P Global Ratings
Associate Director, Innovation and Disruptive Technologies
S&P Global Commodity Insights
Director, Global Power and Renewables
In this role, Chris focuses on strategic and competitive dynamics within the global power and renewables space and analyzes company and peer group strategies and trends. Previously, Chris worked with the Upstream Companies and Transactions team, where he oversaw research and analysis pertaining to the upstream portfolio positioning of oil and gas companies and to the low-carbon strategies of these companies. He has been with the company since 2013. Prior to joining S&P Global, he worked for several years in investment banking at UBS.
Chris holds a Bachelor of Arts in economics and international studies from Colby College and a Master of Public Administration in international energy policy management from Columbia University, both in the United States. He is also a CFA charterholder.
S&P Global
Head of Fintech, Crisil Coalition Greenwich
S&P Global Ratings
AI Research Specialist, New Product and Analytical Innovation
S&P Global Ratings
Director, Financial Institutions Ratings
S&P Global Ratings
Director
S&P Global Ratings
Associate Director, Private Markets Analytics
S&P Global Commodity Insights
Director, Climate and Cleantech
Her work focuses on cleantech (solar, wind, hydrogen, batteries, and storage) and on the broader energy transition, including changes in financial flows and regulations in response to shifts in global energy markets.
Conway has more than a decade of experience in energy and commodities markets as a journalist and analyst in both the public and private sectors in the US, Russia, and China.
Conway holds a bachelor's degree from Georgetown University's School of Foreign Service and a master's degree from Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies.
S&P Global Ratings
Director, Municipal Pensions
S&P Global Ratings
Managing Director, Innovation and Disruptive Technologies Analytical Lead
S&P Global Ratings
Lead Strategist and Writer, Private Markets Analytics
S&P Global Market Intelligence
Research Director, Datacenter Infrastructure
Kelly Morgan is a research director in the 451 Research technology research group at S&P Global Market Intelligence. She is responsible for the Datacenter Services & Infrastructure team as well as the M&A practice. Her research includes analysis of datacenter providers, market size, supply/demand, new technology and datacenter industry trends, as well as M&A activity.
Before joining S&P Global Market Intelligence in 2019 via acquisition, Kelly spent more than 18 years covering datacenters and telecommunications at both 451 Research and in private equity. She also worked for several years in Paris at the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, managing the organization’s budget process.
Kelly holds a BA degree with honors from Wesleyan University and an MA from Tufts, where she studied international business and economics.
S&P Global Ratings
Digital Assets Analytical Lead
S&P Global Ratings
Managing Director, Structured Finance Research
S&P Global Market Intelligence
Private Equity Reporter
Dylan has nearly two decades of journalistic experience and currently covers the private equity market for S&P Global Market Intelligence. He previously reported for the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal and was an Editor for the Southwest Journal.
Lead Editors
Dana Tong
Associate Director, Editorial
Michael Lustig
Lead Editor
Copy Editors
Ellen White
Senior Editor
Mary Brown
Senior Editor
Benjamin Yang
Senior Editor
Production Manager
Jane Crispin
Lead Designer
Graphics Editor
Matthew Schick
Senior Editor, Visuals
Contributors
Brianne Paschen
Associate Director, Strategic Design
Carla Donaghey
Senior Designer
Content Strategy
Kyle May
Head of Content
Kurt Burger
Content Strategist, Website
Camille McManus
Content Strategist, Channels
Editorial, Design & Publishing
Ken Fredman
Head of Editorial, Design and Publishing
Communications
Orla O'Brien
Global Head of Public Relations
Project Manager
Meha Dave
Associate, Project Execution Lead,
New Product and Analytical Innovation