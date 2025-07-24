Look Forward | Episode 1: Future of Capital Markets

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
About S&P Global
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
About S&P Global
Look Forward
24 July 2025
In this inaugural episode of Look Forward, Andy Critchlow sits down with Evan Gunter and Andrew O'Neill, authors from the 10th edition of S&P Global's Look Forward Journal, Look Forward: Future of Capital Markets, to discuss the groundbreaking developments in the world of finance and investment with a focus on tokenized private credit funds.
Discover the potential tipping point for the financial landscape as we discuss the future of blockchain technology in lending, where the entire transaction process from borrower to lender could occur on-chain. We’ll also examine the increasing demand for tokenized borrowing, driven by the rise of digital currencies such as stablecoins and central bank digital currencies.
Content Type
Theme
Research Council Theme
Language