Skip to Content Skip to Menu Skip to Footer

Look Forward

24 July 2025

Look Forward | Episode 1: Future of Capital Markets

In this inaugural episode of Look Forward, Andy Critchlow sits down with Evan Gunter and Andrew O'Neill, authors from the 10th edition of S&P Global's Look Forward Journal, Look Forward: Future of Capital Markets, to discuss the groundbreaking developments in the world of finance and investment with a focus on tokenized private credit funds.

Discover the potential tipping point for the financial landscape as we discuss the future of blockchain technology in lending, where the entire transaction process from borrower to lender could occur on-chain. We’ll also examine the increasing demand for tokenized borrowing, driven by the rise of digital currencies such as stablecoins and central bank digital currencies.

Look Forward

A changing world requires new insights, new analysis, and new approaches. Our clients require expertise and analysis that looks at the big picture.
Explore More

Content Type

Podcast

Research Council Theme

Future of Capital Markets

Language

English