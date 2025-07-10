Look Forward: The Future of Capital Markets

S&P Global Offerings
New financial innovations and technologies are reshaping capital markets as the growing private credit market reaches thousands of new borrowers and as the growth of digital currencies and tokenization establishes new financial infrastructure. While the development of AI agents offers new capabilities to integrate these technologies at scale, much capital is needed to fund transformations in power and digital infrastructure for the future.
S&P Global Ratings
Managing Director, Global Head of Ratings Thought Leadership
As Global Head of Private Markets & Thought Leadership, Ruth Yang is responsible for developing and expanding S&P Global Ratings’ coverage of private credit alongside the franchise’s market engagement in both public and private markets through thought leadership outreach. She serves as the Chair of the cross-divisional S&P Global Private Debt Research Lab.
Previously, she led the company’s Credit Research & Insights research team, overseeing the creation and publication of macro-credit and thematic research, risk assessments, rating transition analyses, and credit market forecasts while governing the Credit Conditions Committee (CCC) process. Ruth has more than 25 years of experience in the leveraged finance markets—including with Fitch Solutions as Managing Director for Leveraged Finance Intelligence, where she was responsible for developing their leveraged finance offerings; and with Leveraged Commentary & Data, where she managed leveraged finance content and operations globally for more than 15 years.
Ruth received an A.B. with honors from Harvard University.
S&P Global Ratings
Lead Research Analyst, Private Market Analytics
As the lead research analyst for private markets, Evan Gunter is responsible for developing and expanding S&P Global Ratings’ research and insights into private credit, and its role in the broader credit universe. He serves as the Co-Chair of the cross-divisional S&P Global Private Debt Research Lab.
Evan has more than 15 years of experience with S&P Global Ratings, much of it with the credit markets research team, where he has led research on ratings performance (including corporate credit and CLOs), corporate refinancing demands, and post-default recoveries.
Evan received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Alabama and his MBA from New York University.
S&P Global Ratings
Digital Assets Analytical Lead
S&P Global Ratings
Managing Director, Innovation and Disruptive Technologies Analytical Lead
S&P Global Commodity Insights
Director, Global Power and Renewables
In this role, Chris focuses on strategic and competitive dynamics within the global power and renewables space and analyzes company and peer group strategies and trends. Previously, Chris worked with the Upstream Companies and Transactions team, where he oversaw research and analysis pertaining to the upstream portfolio positioning of oil and gas companies and to the low-carbon strategies of these companies. He has been with the company since 2013. Prior to joining S&P Global, he worked for several years in investment banking at UBS.
Chris holds a Bachelor of Arts in economics and international studies from Colby College and a Master of Public Administration in international energy policy management from Columbia University, both in the United States. He is also a CFA charterholder.
S&P Global
Head of Fintech, Crisil Coalition Greenwich