The emerging cycle of energy transition and climate investing is being “born in the dark.” While impact funds operating in public markets have attracted more than $1 trillion in capital commitments from investors, it is the $260 billion raised for targeted private equity funds that may have the bigger impact on the speed and shape of energy transition and climate infrastructure rollout over the coming decade.

Both traditional private equity firms and new private capital platform structures at firms such as Brookfield Asset Management or Apollo Global Management Inc. are committing tens of billions of dollars to energy transition funds and cleantech. The prerogative of limited partners has pushed many private equity funds to invest in the energy transition. Firms have grown increasingly sophisticated and have adapted well to the evolving challenges of energy markets, adopting longer time horizons for some funds and launching multifund strategies. This enables privately backed energy companies to maintain funding and stay out of public markets from an early, pre-revenue stage through to an investment-grade credit play.

Freed of the obligation that publicly owned companies have to regularly report on operational and financial performance, a business can focus on a longer time horizon. The absence of this data makes it challenging for investors to value these investments against other public or private companies.

Large investments made by energy companies require patient capital and a nuanced understanding of complex value chains. New energy assets have extraordinarily long tail repercussions for energy markets and the larger economy. An investment of several billion dollars in an LNG terminal, a hydrogen facility or a battery metals refining facility requires a minimum of several years of operations before investors see a return. While these assets tend to have very long operational lives that provide long-term returns on capital, patience is not a strength of public markets. To fund these investments, private equity firms have developed longer capital cycles by maintaining ownership in energy assets at different stages of development and maturity within their portfolios.

For energy and natural resources investors, the absence of data in private markets can create unexpected challenges. Take the example of an investor trying to forecast the installation of wind and solar in various power markets around the world. The quantity of wind and solar power added to grids in global power markets has been consistently higher than consensus forecasts by a double-digit percentage in the past few years. For a firm traded in public markets by funds with energy transition mandates, capital expenditure monitored by those funds would be publicly disclosed and available within forecasts for the entire energy market. The availability of those public filings for investor use would make the ultimate flow from allocation into infrastructure deployed more transparent. The numbers are available in public filings. But when a private equity-backed company buys a thousand solar panels and puts them on the ground, an investor will not necessarily know until a power purchase agreement is made public in a regulatory filing or solar power is being delivered onto the grid. Investors or regulators who only look at public markets to anticipate supply are missing critical data. From a pricing perspective, this can lead to capital misallocation due to the inaccurate assumptions created by including certain price and asset deployment curves in models.

Public equity funds that buy shares and map their environmental, social and governance performance against targets or the broader market find their investments are not easily correlated with changes in corporate capital expenditure that impact the fundamental supply-demand picture for the energy transition. Private funds seeking outsized returns by more effectively pricing cleantech and climate risk in their investments have consistently backed projects and firms that directly impact energy transition fundamentals.

Private markets and cleantech are currently a good match because of the misalignment of returns and capital requirements. Cleantech generally requires large, up-front capital expenditure based on anticipated revenue. Qualified private investors are more likely to take and be able to afford that risk. These investments do not necessarily suit the retail or institutional investor who customarily invests in the public markets. Ultimately, these dynamics may result in more of an overlap of investment activity between public and private markets as energy companies make use of both public and private capital while the markets develop.

Dry Powder and Bubbles in Cleantech

Private equity funds that target energy transition and climate infrastructure investments have deployed only a fraction of the capital they have raised. Their fundraising significantly outpaces their deployment, even as investment out of funds has steadily accelerated, public sector support has become increasingly generous and the broader fundraising environment has been difficult. Given the influx of private capital into green energy, private equity funds in this space are taking on different risks, which can contribute to lower outright returns.

General partners and limited partners in private markets are both captives of the fundraising cycle. Limited partners seek exposure to high growth areas and have allocations to private markets and energy markets. General partners either accept investment from limited partners when it is offered or risk losing potential future investment allocations to a competitor. Once a fund has closed, the private equity firm is under pressure to either invest out of the fund quickly or risk returning allocations to the limited partners.

This cycle may not match up perfectly with a pool of desirable investments in the energy and cleantech sectors. The influx of private investment in these sectors over the past five years has created a substantial capital overhang referred to as “dry powder.” While an overabundance of money sounds like a good problem to have, it has caused issues for the burgeoning cleantech industry. When lots of investors are competing for the same asset, the price goes up.